Audi’s New 400-HP 2022 RS 3 Sedan & Sportback: Practicality Backed by Real Performance

Audi’s RS models strike an interesting chord with buyers around the world because of their versatility. They’re the highest rung on the ladder as far as sportiness within the Audi range goes, but they retain their utility, which is something that can’t be said of most sports models.

Audi have recently announced their latest RS 3 model for 2022. Let’s dive in and see what makes this premium compact sedan and hatch tick.

Your Choice of Build: 4-door sedan or 5-door sportback

Buyers of the RS 3 are being treated to the two build choices that come with Audi’s A3/S3 models. First, there’s the sedan model, and then there’s the most compact sportback model. Whichever you choose, there are myriad features to enjoy, along with the impressive power and performance credentials that you’d expect from any Audi RS model.

2022 RS 3 Sedan in Kyalami Green. Photo: Audi 2022 RS 3 Sportback in Tango Red. Photo: Audi

5-Cylinder Engines

Both the sedan and sportback models are powered by an impressive 5-cylinder 2.5L TFSI engine outputting 394-hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. This engine helps you launch the RS 3 from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. That puts the RS 3 on a par with BMW’s high-performance M4 model, which achieves the same rate of 3.8 seconds.

Additional Performance Gear

The 2.5L TFSI engine might be the centrepiece for the RS 3’s performance, but there’s a little more to it than that. The 2022 Audi RS 3 also features a unique RS torque splitter as a piece of standard equipment, as well as RS driving modes that take the performance of this vehicle to dizzying new heights.

The torque splitter replaces the rear axle differential and multi-disc clutch package. Each drive shaft now has an electronically controlled multiple disc clutch to optimize torque distributed along the rear axle. This pays off when you start to drive with spirit, because it increases the amount of drive torque that goes to the outer rear wheel bearing the greater wheel load.

2022 RS 3 Sedan and Sportback. Photo: Audi

2022 RS 3 Sedan in Kyalami Green. Photo: Audi

2022 RS 3 Sedan. Photo: Audi

Interior

2022 RS 3 Sportback in Tango Red. Photo: Audi

2022 RS 3 Sportback. Photo: Audi











Key performance specs: From 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

up to 290 km/h top speed

specific RS driving modes

394-hp and 368 lb-ft of torque

RS Torque Splitter, semi slicks

exhaust system features a fully variable flap control system – an RS 3 first

RS sports suspension and larger wheel camber

six-piston steel and ceramic brake system

It even features “RS Performance” in its drive modes, which makes the RS 3 a track-ready race car capable of controlled drifting. The car also has newly developed shock absorbers for the standard RS sport suspension, which along with optional damper control works to individually adjust each shock absorber to create the perfect dynamic balance.

Designed to be Athletic

The RS 3 doesn’t just have go-faster stripes, it’s built with some important differences that set it apart from other Audis. The exterior features a wider bumper, larger air intakes and a very distinct and attractive honeycomb front grille. The LED headlights and taillights form a unique wedge design and come with smart Matrix LED headlight as an option that can maintain high beams without dazzling oncoming drivers. Buyers can also help their RS 3 to stand out by choosing one of the RS-exclusive colours, Kyalami Green or Kemora Gray.

2022 RS 3 Sportback. Photo: Audi

The interior continues in the theme of sporty dynamism. Behind the sports steering wheel is the 12.3” Audi Virtual Cockpit plus digital display, which includes special display features for torque, RPMs, g force, lap times and acceleration from 0-100km/h. It’s a racer’s dream. The RS sports seats are not only slick in Nappa leather, but also offer more lateral support which is great for when you’re driving at speed.

The 2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan will be available in Europe from mid-July 2021, and will be in North American dealerships by the spring of 2022.

