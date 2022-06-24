Audi RS 5 Coupe & Sportback Dial it Up (Big Time) for 2023

As far as the RS lineup goes, Audi isn’t holding back. First, with the return of the RS 3 Sedan (officially the fastest compact car to rip around the Nürburgring), and now, updated versions of the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback duo. Each gain significant performance and handling updates — thanks to a new Competition Package for 2023. Here’s what’s new.

Audi RS 5 engine & new driving dynamics

Turbo V6 puts down nearly 450 horsepower for 2023

2023 RS 5 Sportback with Competition Plus Package. Photo: Audi 2023 RS 5 Coupe with Competition Plus Package. Photo: Audi

“Levelling up” would be an appropriate term for what Audi has done for their already athletic RS 5 Coupe and Sportback models, but it’s just one of those things that you have to see to believe. Let’s get some hard data, first of all. The new 2023 RS 5 Coupe and Sportback models are packing a bi-turbo V6 engine delivering up to 444-hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

New Competition Package improves 0-60 time

The Coupe launches from 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in just 3.7 seconds, with the Sportback barely an inch behind at 3.8 seconds. A new Competition Package offers a major 40-km/h (25-mph) boost to the top speed, taking it from 249-km/h (155-mph) up to 289-km/h (180-mph). That’s even faster than was offered in the previous Dynamic Plus Package.

Reduced weight & better exhaust notes

It’s not all just about greater speed, of course. The dynamics have also been greatly improved thanks to changes brought to specific performance-related components. For example, the RS sport exhaust system uses matte black tailpipes for a richer sound pattern, and reduced insulation between the engine and interior. The reduction in insulation actually lowers the vehicle’s overall weight by 8.1-kg (18 pounds).

2023 RS 5 Sportback with Competition Plus Package. Photo: Audi 2023 RS 5 Coupe with Competition Plus Package. Photo: Audi

Lower ride height for the win — on and off the track

Perhaps a more important enhancement to driving dynamics is the inclusion of the coilover suspension system with front and rear sport sway bars, not to mention a 10-mm lower ride height. Together these create superlative handling and agility when out on the road (or track), and are aided further by the addition of Sport Direct Steering that delivers a fixed steering ratio of 13.1:1.

For those who don’t think a 10-mm height reduction means a great deal, they should know that the enhancements allow the driver to lower the car a further 10-mm, creating a total reduction of 20-mm (0.7 inches).

2023 Audi RS 5 interior & exterior changes to know about

It’s clear that Audi has done a lot to enhance the power and on-road performance of both the RS5 Coupe and Sportback models. But what about the exterior and interior designs? The first and most noticeable exterior change has been the addition of the Audi rings logo in high-gloss black. They’ve also taken matte carbon fibre elements and put them on exterior components such as the front splitter and rear diffuser.

2023 RS 5 Sportback with Competition Plus Package. Photo: Audi

Competition Package enhances styling and cabin

The Competition Package also adds in an exclusive exterior paint option in Sebring Black with crystal effect. The new paint job goes nicely with the red-painted brake callipers, creating a powerful and athletic look.

On the inside, the standard Nappa leather front seats are replaced with a Pearl Nappa and Dinamica surface, which also comes as part of the Competition Package. Buyers can also expect to see a lot of Alcantara augmented with red contrast stitching, which also is used on the steering wheel, shift lever, and even on the centre console.

One will also be treated to matte RS carbon inlays and the Audi RS logo on the seat belts and floor mats, not to mention projected from beneath the doors when opening.

RS 5 Price & Specs

Orders are expected to open up June 2022. The 2023 Audi RS 5 Coupe is priced at $75,900; the Sportback slightly higher at $76,200. The real magic is with the Competition package at $16,100 extra.

Engine : bi-turbo V6

: bi-turbo V6 Horsepower : 444-hp

: 444-hp Torque : 442 lb-ft of torque

: 442 lb-ft of torque Coupe 0-60 mph : 3.7 seconds (with Competition Package)

: 3.7 seconds (with Competition Package) Sportback 0-60 mph : 3.8 seconds (with Competition Package)

: 3.8 seconds (with Competition Package) Top Speed: 180 mph with Competition Package; 155 mph without