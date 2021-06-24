What’s new to the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback?

That’s right, the Civic Hatchback enters its 11th-generation heading into 2022. An impressive run for what Honda is calling the most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback ever, backed by sportier driving dynamics, styling inline with European 5-door cars, and increased versatility across the board. Plus, it’s being built in the US for the first time, out of Honda’s Indiana facility.

New coupe-like looks

On the styling front, the new compact model sports a more Euro-inspired design. What exactly does that mean? Well, German cars and good looks go hand-in-hand — this Japanese offering is taking a page from that book with its coupe-like profile inspired by European sportbacks.

The front now flosses a more distinct look while the rear overhang and overall length are 4.9-inches shorter than the Civic Sedan’s. Add a couple new colours for 2022 as well: Boost Blue Pearl and Smoky Mauve Pearl.

Cleaner cabin layout

Inside, Honda streamlined the Civic Hatchback’s cabin with a cleaner look to include better visibility thanks to a more outward design. The rear side windows are now larger plus the addition of a smaller window in the corner at the C-pillar.

Plus, those rear passengers now realize more legroom by almost 1.4 inches; the new hinge design for the new composite hatch in the rear improves headroom as well, while the cargo opening is wider by 1.6-inches making it easier to haul bigger items.



2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback





- Advertisement -

A new 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration comes standard, while a new HD 9-inch colour touchscreen with wireless CarPlay & Auto are also available.

Audio duties include a 12-speaker Bose system shared with the Civic Sedan and standard on the Civic Hatchback Sport Touring.

Sportier performance

A (very) nice touch is the optional short-throw 6-speed manual transmission available on the Sport and Sport Touring Civic models. In a world of CVTs and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, it’s nice to see the stick shift live on in today’s new models.

Paired to enhanced structure with 19-percent increase in torsional rigidity, an improved suspension and steering tuning for improved handling and ride comfort, this hatchback steps it up from the 4-door sedan in terms of driving dynamics.

These handling upgrades are paired to an optional 1.5L turbocharged engine Honda says will produce 180 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque (and that’s with regular unleaded fuel, not premium).

Not fond of the turbo? The standard mil on the LX and Sport grades is a 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine putting down 158 naturally-aspirated horses at 6,500 rpm and 138 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm. Mated to a revised CVT transmission Honda says has been programmed to offer early downshifts during braking, featuring enhanced Step-Shift programming that simulates physical gear changes under hard acceleration all leading to a more enthralling drive on the open roads.

- Advertisement -

Both Sport and Sport Touring gains the larger 18-inch wheels; 16-inch and 17-inch for the LX and EX-L, respectively.

Note: In Canada, there is no EX-L grade; only the LX, Sport, and Sport Touring.

Takeaway

There’s a reason the Civic — both the hatch and sedan — has had the staying power and stamina to keep going after all these years, selling 14 million units since 1973 in North America alone.

The new 2022 model is no different, adding sleeker looks, improved performance, a cleaner cabin with more tech, all at a not-too-expensive sticker price that keeps the long-running Honda within reach of new, young buyers.

2022 Civic Hatchback Performance Specs:

1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC In-Line 4-Cylinder with Turbocharger (EX-L and Sport Touring): Power: 180 horsepower at 6,000 Torque: 177 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,700 to 4,500 rpm Redline: 6,600 rpm 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC In-Line 4-Cylinder (LX and Sport): Power: 158 horsepower at 6,500 rpm Torque: 138 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm Redline: 6,800 rpm

6-speed manual transmission: available on Sport and Sport Tuning only

CVT transmission: standard across on the board, including LX and EX-L

Wheels: LX – 16-in. alloys with Berlina Black inserts; Sport – 18-in. Berlina Black alloys; EX-L 17-in. alloys with Berlina Black inserts; Sport Touring – 18-in. alloys with Shark Gray inserts

2022 Civic Hatchback Dimensions: