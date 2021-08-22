2022 Hyundai Elantra N Performance Specs & Interior Up Close

You always know that when a popular Hyundai model becomes an “N,” you’re about to be told about a serious performance machine. After the success of models like the Veloster N, the performance wing of South Korea’s auto giant, Hyundai N, has augmented the popular Elantra compact car into the Elantra N.

Here’s a closer look at this new offering from Hyundai N.

Massive Performance Upgrades

Powertrain

Engine 2.0L turbocharged direct injected “Flat Power” 4-cylinder Displacement 1,998 cc Horsepower 276 lb.-ft. @ 5500 ~ 6000 Torque 289 @ 2100~4700 Bore & Stroke (mm) 86 x 86

As you’d expect from a Hyundai N creation, the 2022 Elantra N will offer more performance than any Elantra before it. One example of a major change is the air intake system, which has been restructured into what they’re calling the Lightweight Direct Intake.

2022 Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai

It features a duct and air cleansing elements integrated together for a sharper throttle response, and has helped to reduce the overall weight of the car while at the same time maximizing air intake to deliver power.

Hyundai are now even chasing the likes of BMW by adding a Launch Control function that will send the Elantra N from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.3 seconds. All of this is underwritten by a 2.0L turbocharged “Flat-Power” tuned engine delivering up to 276-hp and 289 lb-ft of torque.

Take on the DCT model and you’ll get paddle shifters on the wheel with the all-powerful NGS button, giving you a boost in horsepower to 286-hp for a period of 20 seconds.

Drivetrain and Handling

Drive Configuration FWD (MT and DCT) Transmission Type N 8-speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission Drive Mode Select Eco, Normal, Sport, N Custom (1 & 2) Front Brakes Ventilated – 14.2″ x 1.2″ Rear Brakes Ventilated – 12.4″ x 0.8″ Rotors 13.6’’ front rotors and; 12.4’’ rear rotors

Besides raw power, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is packed with hardware and additional technology to make every ride in the Elantra N a feat of performance prowess. When you take the DCT transmission option, you are also getting added N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift to boost engagement, lowering torque reduction to keep acceleration and performance balanced and enhanced during upshifts.

2022 Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai

Riding on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 245mm width maximize that amazing carving sensation while taking on any tricky corner.

The handling is further backed up by the G-Bush precision lower control arm bush, 2nd-gen electronic controlled suspension offering a huge range of settings that match any high-performance driving situation, and the torque feedback R-MDPS delivers consistent and accurate steering at all time — the list goes on and on.

2022 Elantra N Interior

Interior dimensions:

Note, all dimensions are the same across the entire 2022 Elantra lineup with exception to the head room in all non-N models which finds 40.6 (38.7 w/ sunroof) / 37.3.

Head Room (front/rear) 39.9/37.3 Leg Room (front/rear) 42.3/38.0 Shoulder Room (front/rear) 56.5/55.6 Hip Room (front/rear) 53.4/50.5

You’ll never mistake the N with the regular Elantra thanks to many N-branded elements you find on the car’s interior. The Elantra N comes with specially branded N steering wheel, gear shift, door scuff panels, and even the metal-finish pedals.

2022 Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai

The N driving mode buttons can even be customized to suit individual drivers, making it truly your very own Hyundai Elantra N, and you can use the N Sound Equalizer to customize the sound of your engine, meaning that the Elantra N doesn’t just give you superlative sound quality for your music and radio through the Bose sound system, but even the sound of the car you can tune to perfection.

Takeaway: Every Inch About Performance

Pretty much any and every way you look at this new Hyundai, it’s a compact sedan loaded with not just track DNA, but the hardware and aerodynamic design to make that potential into reality. The Hyundai N family is growing, and it’s making the Hyundai range more exciting than ever.

Interior and exterior 2022 Hyundai Elantra N pictures

