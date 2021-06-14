While the entire 2022 Lexus NX lineup gains a complete redesign — from new powertrains and styling to updated technology and more interior features — it’s the the 275-hp, gas-powered NX 350 turbo that will appeal to those not interested in thy hybrid-powered NX 350h. Plus, adding the F Sport handling package to the compact luxury SUV takes the redesigned NX to new levels of performance.

Gone is the NX 300 with the 2.0L turbo mill, replaced now by the NX 350 with a completely new 2.4L turbo engine good for 275-hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired to a revised 8-speed transmission Lexus says will offer “the feel of a performance vehicle with the higher perspective of a crossover utility vehicle.” Of course, we’ll find out after testing it ourselves.

The new engine makes an extra 40-hp and 59 lb-ft of torque compared to the outgoing NX model. This bump is performance should lend the nimble NX 350 some extra credibility, putting competitors like the BMW X3 xDrive30i and Acura RDX on notice.

The new turbo NX 350 will do 0-60 in 6.8-seconds, or a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds, which is 1.7 seconds faster compared to the previous generation. Much of this is courtesy of major refinements and some Lexus-firsts, including improvements to torsional rigidity through laser peening welding and the addition of high rigidity foam.

Another non-hybrid option is the NX 250 with a 2.5L 4-cylinder gas engine under the hood. Less powerful than the NX 350, this model will make 203-hp and 184 lb. ft. of torque, sprinting 0-60 in 8.2-seconds with front-wheel drive, and 8.6-seconds in the heavier all-wheel drive setup.

Lexus NX 350 turbo vs NX 250

2022 NX 350 turbo 2022 NX 250 Engine 2.4L turbo engine 2.5L 4-cylinder gas engine Horsepower 275 203 Torque 317 lb. ft. 184 lb. ft. 0-60 6.8-seconds 8.2-seconds (FWD), 8.6-seconds (AWD)

2022 NX 350 F Sport

2022 NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Lexus

Tacking on the F Sport Handling Package is a popular route for Lexus SUV shoppers — whether it’s the NX or RX models — and for good reason.

Both turbo and plug-in hybrid NX models (the NX 350 and NX 350h) can ramp up performance with the F Sport trim, thanks to the Active Variable Suspension (AVS), and front and rear performance dampers. But the sporty package adds a long list of styling and interior features as well, these include:

Dark Graphite Aluminum ornamentation

Distinct meter

Sport seats with sport-inspired materials

Newly developed steering wheel

Aluminum pedals and scuff plates

F Sport grille and front/rear bumpers

Black roof rails

20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels

Colour-key overfenders

Exclusive F Sport colours: Ultra White, Obsidian and Ultrasonic Blue 2.0.

Further, the F Sport option with the Luxury package adds the 14-inch touchscreen, differentiated headlamps and 64-colour interior illumination to the NX 350.

Other Lexus NX new features

Across the lineup, Lexus has really stepped it up with the small NX crossover. The luxury Japanese automaker plans to roll out 20 new or updated vehicles by 2025, and the 2022 NX is arguably leading the way with the introduction a long list of new features never seen in a Lexus before.

This includes the new 2.4L turbo engine, a 2.5L plug-in hybrid for the first time in a Lexus, the Lexus Interface with a long-overdue 14-inch touchscreen, the first Lexus to offer the new Lexus Safety System+ 3.0., and some nice interior introductions including a HUD, wireless charger, and Digital Key.

The 2022 Lexus NX 350 goes on sale sometime late 2021.

Interior and exterior 2022 NX 350 F Sport pictures:

