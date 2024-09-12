The Lexus GX 550 Malbon Edition Swaps Trials for Links

No, the 2024 Lexus GX 550 Malbon Edition won’t shave strokes off your game, but you’ll definitely arrive at your foursome in style. Designed specifically for golf enthusiasts and built-in collaboration with lifestyle brand Malbon Golf, this next-generation GX stands out with golf-inspired features and exclusive aesthetics.

We recently took the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX 550 off-road where it really belongs, putting the new 349 horsepower 3.4L V6 to the test. But we won’t lie — hitting the links instead, where it essentially just sits in the parking lot, would be just as gratifying. All thanks to the cool features Malbon Golf incorporated here.

Key highlights include the custom exterior design, featuring Malbon branding and premium detailing that speaks to both performance and luxury. Gone are the burly tires and rims, replaced by golf ball-looking, one-piece, white wheels. And the distinct two-tone green and white look just tops it all off.

Inside, the mid-size SUV features bespoke interior elements, including special upholstery and cargo solutions that cater to golfers. The new GX’s more spacious cabin allows for easy transport of golf gear.

We’re not sure which trim this is, but if it’s the GX 550 Overtrail, we know the third row is removed by default, allowing for even more space inside the GX. Either way, the third row is gone, making room for a custom pull-out storage box that keeps your sticks, balls, and pull cart safe and snug. Plus, you’ll make it to the first tee on time thanks to the 14-inch multimedia touchscreen with navigation and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features.

Unfortunately, this special project isn’t for sale. But the 2024 Lexus GX 550 Malbon Edition will be making the rounds, so to speak, if you’d like to get up close and personal: