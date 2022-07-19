Lexus SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Lexus has built a line of luxury SUVs that span the full gamut of the entire category, much like its parent company.

Lexus ensures there’s something for everyone. Hybrid and F Sport models; all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options; Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 (replacing LSS+ 2.0 in 2022), which is Lexus’ suite of safety technology that comes with a number of available systems. Of course, universal features, such as compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, are available across all of their SUVs.

Here we take a look at each Lexus SUV, exploring what you can expect from each new model:

Lexus UX – Subcompact SUV Available models: UX 250h







Key features: Hybrid-only model as of 2023 (no more UX 200) New Lexus Interface, a larger touchscreen, and enhanced safety AWD comes standard For 2023, the Lexus UX will no longer come in the UX 200 FWD flavour in North America, which had the 2.0L, four-cylinder engine capable of 168 horsepower. Instead, the small SUV goes all-hybrid with the 2023 UX 250h powered by the 2.0L Atkinson cycle four-cylinder gas engine, electric motors, and nickel-metal hybrid battery pack; paired to an e-CVT and standard all-wheel drive as with the previous 250h, where power remains at 181-hp for this hybrid offering. Regardless of your choice, the Lexus UX is their little crossover SUV that can maneuver the chaos of the big city, first arriving in 2019. It seats five and has clever cargo space under the main cargo deck for extra storage. Big changes for 2022 included new paint colours (Grecian Water, Cloudburst Gray) and updated exterior colour palette (now offered with Grecian Water and Cadmium Orange). Plus, the trims UX Premium, Luxury, and F Sport now have available colour-keyed overfenders for a little extra style. A major update to the newer UX’s 2023 interior is the introduction of the new Lexus Interface; while adding a sportier cabin with the F Sport Series 1 package upgrades which now comes with an aluminum footrest and scuff plate in addition to F Sport-exclusive sport seats, steering wheel, shift knob, meters, aluminum sport pedals and digital key.

Lexus NX – Compact SUV

Available models: NX 350

NX 350h (replaces the NX 300h)

NX 450h+

NX 250















2022 NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Lexus Key features: New NX 450h is first plug-in hybrid electric for Lexus New powertrains include 2.4L turbo & 2.5L PHEV First model with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist

Lexus NX 350h

The Lexus NX moves into the compact SUV space and it’s completely redesigned for 2022. Whereas the NX 300 used a turbocharged 2.0L, four-cylinder engine pushing 235 horsepower, the new 350h gains a D4-S fuel injection 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators—putting down 239-hp while offering around an estimated 36 mpg, according to Lexus.

Lexus NX 450h

This one is a Lexus-first, as a new plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) for the brand. Power comes from a 2.5L gas engine paired to a newly developed, high-capacity lithium ion battery and built on a completely new hybrid transaxle. Lexus is claiming an estimated 36-mile range on electric power only, all while dishing out enough performance, including a 0-60 sprint in a respectable 6-seconds.

Lexus NX 250

Not interested in the hybrid setup? The 250 is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5L gas engine paired to an 8-speed transmission with start/stop functionality. Expect this small Lexus SUV put down 203-hp and 184 lb. ft. of torque, where the FWD and AWD will do the 0-60 in 8.2 and 8.6-seconds, respectively.

Read our full 2022 NX first drive review here.

Lexus RX – Mid-Size SUV

Available models: RX 500h F Sport Performance (new for 2023)

RX 450h+

RX 450hl

RX 350

RX 350l





























































































Key features: 2023 RX 500h F Sport Performance introduces a new hybrid system to the Lexus brand 2023 RX won’t offer 3 rows Available Black Line Edition

The Lexus RX is the brand’s midsize SUV. With so many available models, configurations and options, it’s no surprise the RX is their best-selling SUV. There’s the RX 350 and RX 350l; and the 2022 RX 450h and RX 450hl (being replaced by the 2023 RX 500h).



As for power, the 350 models are packing 295 horses in their 3.5L, six-cylinder engine; the 450h’s V6 hybrid engine can push 308 horses.

The something-for-everyone approach works well for the RX, which arguably has the most striking front-end. The Lexus spindle grille and vivid LED headlights seem to work best on the size and stature of the RX. And the available Black Line Edition adds such features as black and white F Sport interior with blue stitching, 20-inch black alloy wheels, and black exterior accents.

But the big news is the all-new 2023 RX 500h F Sport Performance which introduces a new hybrid system to the Lexus brand, paired to a new a high-torque 2.4L turbo engine, all good for improved performance and quicker acceleration than the outgoing RX 450h.

Also new, and for the first time, the RX gains a plug-in hybrid model with the RX 450h+ PHEV we reviewed here.

Read our full story – 2023 Lexus RX First Drive Review

Lexus RZ – Electric Mid-Size SUV

Available models: RZ 450e























Key features: Built on the e-TNGA platform Yoke-style steering wheel More power than cousins Subaru Solterra AWD & Toyota bZ4X AWD

Lexus has introduced the brand’s first dedicated EV – the RZ 450e – for the North American market built on the e-TNGA platform. The posher alternative to the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra EVs does not just change badges. It has its own design, trappings, and even some of its tech.

The powertrain of the all-new RZ 450e consists of a 71.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors – the one at the front generates 150 kW, and the rear one creates 80 kW. Both these collectively produce 230 kW, translating to 308 horsepower, which is 93 hp more than the Subaru Solterra AWD and the Toyota bZ4X AWD – both yielding 215 hp.

Sitting in the cockpit, the first thing drivers would feel different will be a yoke-style steering wheel, the same as we find in the Tesla Model S. It will be accessible in the U.S. at a later date so that the initial models will come with a conventional steering wheel and system.

Read our full story – 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Preliminary Specs: What We Know About the Brand’s First EV

Lexus GX – Full-Size SUV

Available models: GX 460



2022 GX 460 Black Line Edition. Photo: Lexus



2022 GX Black Line. Photo: Lexus

Key features: First-ever GX Black Line Special Edition with new colours Centre console with updated 10.3-inch multimedia touchscreen Now standard: Intuitive Parking Assist, Navigation and Power Folding and Heated Mirrors

The Lexus GX enables you to head off-road in style. The GX 460 gained some updates for 2020.

The GX comes equipped with standard features so you’re set for your next adventure. This includes four-wheel drive and Multi-Terrain Monitor with Underfloor View. You can also add Multi-Terrain Select with 5-Stage Crawl Control to change drive modes depending on the terrain.

The GX seats seven and has a 4.6L, eight-cylinder engine capable of 301 horsepower. This means you can bring everyone along for an off-road journey, as well as tackle the day-to-day demands of family life.

GX Black Line Special Edition

The biggest update for 2022 is the new GX Black Line Special Edition, based upon the Premium grade, taking this full-size luxury family hauler to a stealthier level with black 18-inch glossy wheels, blackout chrome grille surround, black lower front and rear bumper valance design, black roof rails and body-coloured door handles, and Garnet Red tailamps to round out the sleeker looks.

Read our full story – Lexus GX 460 Goes Stealth Mode with New Black Line Edition for 2022

Lexus LX – Full-Size SUV

Available models: LX 600 (replaces the LX 570 for 2022)







2022 Lexus LX 600. Photo: Amee Reehal



















2022 Lexus LX 600. Photo: Amee Reehal



2022 Lexus LX 600. Photo: Amee Reehal







2022 Lexus LX 600. Photo: Amee Reehal

2022 Lexus LX 600. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key features: New twin-turbo V6 (no more V8) Full-Time 4-Wheel Drive F Sport upgrade an LX first

The Lexus LX is the brand’s full-size SUV with seating for eight. For 2022, this big brute gets a complete, next-generation redesign with the new LX 600 which replaces the LX 570 we reviewed here.

Arguably, the biggest change for the LX, apart from styling, has taken place under the hood, where the 5.7-litre V8 has been given the heave-ho in favour of a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard full-time 4WD.

Five LX trims, all badged as LX 600, are sold in the U.S.: Standard, Premium, Luxury, F Sport (new) and Ultra Luxury (new). For Canada, the range consists of Premium, Luxury, VIP Executive (no third row) and F Sport 1.

Inside, the new LX 600 interior is completely revamped. In terms of design, the luxury full-size SUV features a new spindle grille with seven sets of “floating bars” that create a frameless look. The LED headlights are also new with a three-dimensional shape and doubled inner lenses.

Read our full story – Up Close: Lexus’ New 2022 LX 600 is an Off-Road Luxury Beast

There you have it, all the latest Lexus SUV models on the market. Here are more 2023 SUVs worth looking at.