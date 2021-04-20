It took a while for Mercedes-Benz to integrate serious electric vehicles to its lineup here in North America but expect the German giant to release a full battalion of EQ-named battery powered offerings over the next five years.

While the company began its EV offensive in Europe earlier this year with the EQA compact crossover, this EQS flagship sedan will be the first electric Mercedes that will be sold on our market.

Yes, it’s a sedan, an odd decision in this SUV-crazed automotive world. But the EQS is more than an electric car designed to rake in profits. It also serves as a statement for Mercedes-Benz, and a homage to the company’s rich history of manufacturing high-end luxury limousines.

This means that like the S-Class, the EQS will stand as a flagship electric model within Mercedes’ lineup and will be sold alongside its gasoline counterpart. In typically S-Class fashion, expect the 2022 EQS 580 4MATIC to be loaded with technology.

Range & power expectations for Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 EQS electric sedan. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Scheduled for a North American launch this fall, the EQS will be powered by a 107.8 kWh (usable) battery. This will yield up to 385 kw of power, or the equivalent of 516 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from 0-100 km will be achieved in about 4.3 seconds, with a manufacturer claimed top speed of 210 km/h.

Total range is evaluated at 435 miles or 700 km as per WLTP standards. Expect that number to drop to about 310 miles or 500 km once the EPA evaluates it. But while that range is high, it’s still significantly behind what Tesla currently offers in the base Model S Long Range of 412 miles or 663 km.

That all being said, the EQS will incorporate some fancy technology, like an all-wheel drive system that analyzes wheel rotation 10,000 times a second to know when and where torque should be distributed for optimal efficiency. The car will also integrate artificial intelligence to calculate range. The EQS goes as far as analyzing the topography, weather conditions and traffic ahead of time to give you the most precise range estimate.

Interior: fancy screens and advanced MBUX

2022 EQS electric sedan interior. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Inside, expect to see an even more advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system, with the optional Hyperscreen setup that spans the entire length of the dashboard. Behind the glass sits three separate screens, allowing even the passenger to have access to some of the car’s features.

Sensors and facial recognition technology observe where the passenger is looking, then changes the screen’s brightness accordingly. This technology will also help improve the EQS’ available semi-autonomous driver assistance technology. Over-the-air updates are also in the pipeline for this highly sophisticated Mercedes EV.

Takeaway

While range and performance already seem to be lagging compared to the Tesla Model S – a car that has been on the market since 2012 – the EQS harvests everything we love about high-end German luxury vehicles: a fanatical attention to detail, what appears to be class-leading build quality and game-changing technology.

Will the EQS have the same impact as the S-Class in Mercedes’ lineup? Only time will tell. And while pricing has not yet been confirmed for our market, we’re certainly looking forward to taking this battery powered German cruiser out for a proper drive.

