2022 Toyota GR 86: Next-Generation Coupe Gets Major Updates (and More Power)

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 comes with more power, control, and style than the outgoing model. It’s what the company is dubbing a modern sports car designed by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. Those familiar with the affordable Toyota coupe know about its precision handling, low centre of gravity, and near perfect balance. The next-generation GR 86 builds on this with some significant changes.

Here’s a more in-depth look at Toyota GAZOO Racing’s 2022 GR 86. But in this article, we’re just focusing on what’s new.

New 2.4L engine with more horsepower

2022 Toyota GR 86 Premium in Halo White. Photo: Toyota

First off, Toyota has replaced the smaller 2.0L mill with a bigger 2.4L unit, and the result is an addition of 23 horsepower and 28 pound-feet compared to the old model. It means the new GR 86 pumps out 232 horsepower and 183 lb-ft of torque. However, the Gazoo Racing engineers didn’t just improve the performance number; they made it drive a lot better.

Engine Horizontally opposed four-cylinderDirect fuel injection and port injection system Driveline Rear-wheel drive Transmission 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission Maximum Horsepower 232-hp Maximum torque 183 lb.ft at 3,700 rpm

Peak torque at lower RPM

Look at the peak torque of 3,700 rpm against the 6,400 rpm of the 2021 coupe, and you can start feeling the difference before you hit the road. It is even better than the Mazda Miata (4,000 rpm peak). Of course, it can’t match the turbos of Cayman and Supra, but engineers have certainly done a great job in the respective class.

The low-end torque means it is quick from the word go, taking just 6.1 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph with the manual and 6.6 seconds with the auto transmission. It is 0.9 to 1.4 seconds faster and nearly parallel to the lighter Miata compared to its predecessor. Besides, it is not just quicker on 0 to 60 run, it has become better in throttle response as well, according to Motor1’s first drive.

Those seeking more fun should definitely opt for the six-speed manual. However, the automatic isn’t inferior by any means because the engineers have modified the transmission for a faster and decisive response, particularly on the rack. Other changes include enhanced torsional rigidity – up by 50 percent over its predecessor.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Premium in Halo White. Photo: Toyota

Toyota has also fitted upgraded tires on the GR 86 to make it more connected to the road. We are talking about the new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (215/40) that are standard on the range-topping model, offering a better grip. For a more fun driving experience, we even suggest you replace the bicycle-thin Michelin Primacy HP tires (215/45) available on the entry-level model with the Pilot Sport.

For on-road driving, the new 2022 Toyota GR86 promises a more supportive feel with lighter steering and softer suspension than before. The 17-inch wheels are satisfactory, but the low-profile 18-inchers are likely less comfortable for everyday driving.

2022 Toyota GR 86 interior gains new seating, digital display and multimedia system

Toyota has ensured the safety of passengers through adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision warning, lane departure, and automatic high beams for the entry-level model. The Premium comes with extra facilities like blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automatic rear braking. These systems are available with automatic transmission.

2022 Toyota GR 86_Premium interior. Photo: Toyota

From a visual standpoint, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 does not look bad thanks to the downturned headlights with standard LED accents, sharp taillight with gloss black accents, a diving ducktail spoiler, and a shiny black diffuser.

The cabin does look different than before with a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital cluster, leather and Alcantara on the dash and door panels, and leather wrapping the steering wheel and shift knob.

Toyota didn’t reveal the official price of the 2022 GR 86 but did mention it will go for less than US$30,000. The Premium model will obviously start at over $30K.

End of the day, and like its Subaru BRZ cousin, the new GR 86 is possibly the best-valued sports car out there: a powerful engine, rear-wheel drive, manual transmission, low and wide. All at a sub-$30k price-point? That’s pretty good.

To see how the Toyota GR 86 stacks up against the Subaru BRZ, check out our full comparison here.

