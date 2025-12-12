Inside Japan’s Wild New GR Supercar Lineup: GT, GT3 & LFA

At a time when automakers are folding under the pressure of silly government EV mandates that propose “EV or bust” by as soon as the end of the decade, we have Toyota, a leader in efficient hybrids, that’s just given us the type of dream-worthy supercars everyone was pining for.

The new GR GT and race car version GR GT3 are long, low, and massively wide with phallic front ends and Toyota-designed dry-sump twin-turbo V8 motors under the hood. The GT3 is an FIA-spec, homologated race car that looks exactly like what Bruce Wayne would use to race in anonymity. Like the road-going GT, it gets a new aluminum chassis (a first for Toyota) and CFRP body panels for high rigidity and weight savings.

Kunal D’souza

The GR GT adds an electric motor at the end of its carbon-fibre torque tube that also houses the driveshaft. The motor and 8-speed automatic transmission are contained within a rear transaxle, a very exotic setup that provides the ideal 45/55 front-rear weight distribution according to the company. Power hasn’t been confirmed, but Toyota provided minimum values of 641 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, decent numbers on their own, considering a minimum curb weight of 1750 kg.

Toyota says they reversed their design philosophy for the GT, starting with the aerodynamics and letting it dictate the styling. The goal was to provide downforce and stability, handy when on the track, which is what this car was designed for. The rather brutalist design is all a result of excessive aero, and while the GT isn’t exactly pretty, it is lustworthy.

Toyota GR GT (Kunal D’souza)

The absence of Toyota badges isn’t a fluke either because the GR GT will be the flagship of the Gazoo racing sports cars that include GR Supra, GR 86 and GR Corolla. It will also pioneer a new GR sub-brand within the company. Think of it as the sports Toyota in a similar manner that Lexus is the luxury Toyota.

Lexus LFA Concept (Kunal D’souza)

The third reveal was the new LFA concept, an electric version of the V10 hypercar that dropped in 2010. It will share chassis technology with the GR GT and GT3, but will be powered by electric motors and provide an “immersive” driving experience, according to the company. Little else was revealed about it, but one thing is certain: it’s one of the most beautiful new supercar designs I’ve seen in a very long time.

Fourteen years ago, at the Pebble Beach Concours, the Chairman of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, promised “no more boring cars” after he was told that Lexus was boring. It was this humiliation that led him to directly create the Gazoo racing line and turn the brand known for its reliability into one focused on producing cars that its customers wanted, rather than ones that maximized profit. So far, so good.