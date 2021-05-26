New SUV & CrossoversMid-Size SUV & Crossovers

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition

Based on the XLE hybrid trim, this special edition SUV provides a glimpse of the upcoming 2022 Highlander lineup (and lots of bronze).

News Editor
UPDATED:
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition
Customers looking at the hybrid-powered Highlander for 2022 can now step things up with a touch of bronze. The 2022 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition — built on the Highlander Hybrid XLE grade — is only available for the hybrid model, powered by the 2.5L petrol inline-four with electric motors front and rear, paired to an AWD drivetrain (check out our 2020 Highlander Hybrid review here). It comes in either the Bronze Edition-exclusive Cement colour, or Wind Chill Pearl that’s new to the entire 2022 Highlander lineup which entered its 4th, redesigned generation in 2020. 

So, really, the upgrades on this mid-size SUV are all cosmetic, including 18-inch bronze wheels, bronze interior stitching, illuminated bronze door sills, mid-century modern-inspired SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric insert and bronze stitching, and a special bronze logo embroidered on the floor and cargo mats. Toyota states the Highlander Bronze Edition is a glimpse into the lineup’s future offerings, like the height/tilt power passenger seat adjustments which are now standard on Highlander XLE and above trims for 2022. Other noteworthy features with this special edition SUV taken from the XLE include a digital rear mirror, hands-free liftgate, in-dash ambient lighting, DRLs, and puddle lamps with the Highlander logo. Expect the entire 2022 Toyota Highlander to hit dealerships sometime this Fall 2021. 

FeaturedNew SUV & CrossoversMid-Size SUV & Crossovers

