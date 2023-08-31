Family Recharge: Exploring Eastern Washington State in Volvo’s Hybrid-Powered XC90

Whether exploring the stunning lakeside scenery, indulging in outdoor adventures, or savouring local flavours, the small yet bustling town of Chelan — just under three hours east of Seattle — provides a welcomed escape that caters to a diverse range of interests. And with some extended family in the region, it’s where our family of four set off on our first little road trip of the year.

As for our chariot of choice? Well, our criteria was a 7-passenger SUV so we opted for Volvo’s large mid-size hauler, which also happens to be its most powerful backed by a hybrid system — the XC90 Recharge in the range-topping Ultimate trim.

Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate. Photo: Amee Reehal

My wife and I often admire the latest Volvo SUVs and crossovers strolling our local streets. They’re stylish, exuding that clean Scandinavian minimalism with sleek lines yet bold proportions, and course, those iconic Thor’s Hammer LED headlights.

The last Volvo we experienced was the mid-size 2022 XC60 B6 AWD Inscription, so we decided to give the larger SUV a go. Turns out, it was the right decision. Here’s why.

Hitting the road in Volvo’s powerful 7-passenger hybrid SUV

Upon arriving at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, we took possession of our road warrior for the next 4 days, setting off on I-90 heading east, then veering north on WA-970 to US-97 N en route to our destination.

On the well-groomed interstate highway, our XC90 Recharge fitted with the air suspension was as smooth as it gets. It’s propelled by the company’s latest generation plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering an ample combined 455 horsepower; coupled with this trim’s smooth-shifting 8-speed Geartronic automatic transmission, we not only realized great efficiency by always being in the right gear but also benefited from optimal engine response at all revs.

And when it came time to pass those slow pokes on the single-lane portion of our drive and have some fun, I just shifted to manual mode and dropped down a gear (or two) for some extra get-up-and-go.

The route winds through the lush greenery of the Cascade Mountains. As you ascend, stunning vistas of emerald forests and majestic peaks unfold, passing charming towns, like Leavenworth, with its Bavarian-inspired architecture.

(Sure, Leavenworth is a contrived tourist spot, but hey, we’re tourists and just took it with a grain of salt. Besides, with pints of ice-cold German beer and traditional sausages, you can’t go wrong.)

This Recharge T8 AWD SUV also serves up an impressive 400 lb.-ft. of torque providing the necessary power for smooth acceleration and overtaking on the highway. All courtesy of a 4-cylinder turbo engine paired to a 107kW motor and an 18.8kWh battery pack for all electric goodness. It’s worth noting the XC90 is also available with a range of 48 Volt mild hybrid variants on both petrol and diesel powertrains, ideal for fuel savings and emission reductions.

The road then descends into the arid beauty of Eastern Washington, with rolling hills and vineyards (a lot of vineyards, seemingly one on top of the other). Finally, Lake Chelan emerges, a sparkling oasis surrounded by serene landscapes. This captivating drive blends cityscapes, mountain panoramas, and rural charm, offering a diverse tapestry of natural beauty.

4 Reasons the XC90 Recharge Ultimate is the ultimate family road trip vehicle

Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate. Photo: Amee Reehal

The XC90 Recharge comes in three trim levels: Core, Plus, and Ultimate. But it’s the latter that’s truly built for families who choose to hit the road for those extended trips; and while the Plus and Ultimate do share high-trim features unavailable with entry-level Core, only the Ultimate grade we experienced receives the road-trip worthy features both driver and passengers will value on those very long drives.

Here are the top standard features the XC90 Recharge Ultimate receives — and features that made our trip exceptionally better:

Rear door sun curtains

The weather was fairly hot during our drive. Fortunately, the kid sitting on the sunny side of the SUV didn’t roast to death, thanks to these window sun curtains, smoothly integrated into the rear doors.

Graphical Head-Up Display

This one is more valuable than most drivers may think. It really does reduce eye strain during longer drives, splashing vital info like the current speed, speed limits, navigation directions, and more on the lower windshield front-and-centre. And the brightness of the clean HUD adapts automatically to current light conditions, which is a nice premium touch.

Next-level seats, both front and back

Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate. Photo: Amee Reehal Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate. Photo: Amee Reehal

Whereas the mid-range Plus trims get only power 2-way lumbar support, the Ultimate dials it up significantly with power 4-way lumbar support, front seat ventilation, driver-side power cushion extension, power passenger seat with memory, and power side bolsters.

Comfortable seats for extended journeys can be a lifesaver, but the power-operated seat cushion extension in particular is a good one, especially for drivers with longer legs.

High-class audio system

Of course, you need some road trip tunes, right? While the Plus’ 10-speaker, 220-watt audio system is sufficient, our family had no qualms with the Harman Kardon Premium Sound System standard in the Ultimate trim. It’s powered by a significantly more powerful 600-watt digital amplifier, feeding 14 speakers throughout the cabin and an air-ventilated subwoofer.

Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate. Photo: Amee Reehal

While this top trim does come with other standards over the Plus, including tailored dashboard and door top panels, and a swanky crystal gear selector knob by Orrefors, the features above are what travelling families will value most — at least, for our foursome.

Takeaway

No doubt, families of all sizes have numerous SUV choices these days. From affordable to premium, fuel-efficient to performance-focused, in all shapes and sizes.

But in mid-size form, Volvo’s 7-passenger XC90 Recharge manages to check many of the boxes. It also made our list of the 7 best SUVs for snow and winter driving.

Overall, it’s incredibly fuel efficient as a hybrid (we hit the gas station once during our entire trip), and boasts a whopping 455 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque providing confidence on the highway, finds a comfortable cabin experience with ample cargo space (even with the third-row up — 65.5 cu. ft. load compartment space, to be exact; 85.7 cu. ft. with those seats down), and frankly, just looks better than many of the jellybean-styled SUVs on the market today.

Add all the premium extras with the range-topping Ultimate trim — from the luxury seats and 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system to the graphical HUD and rear door sun curtains — and it’s clear why Volvo is known for producing excellent family SUVs that prioritize safety, comfort, and versatility.

This particular one happened to be a great road warrior as well, with a good dose of luxury.

The 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate is priced at $80,695 US and $94,500 CAD.