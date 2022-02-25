2021 Audi Q5 Vs. 2021 BMW X3

While most luxury compact SUVs are just now hitting the scene, the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 have been in the game for some time now — 2009 and 2003, respectively. Both sport those sleek German looks, upscale interiors, decent cargo for their size, and ample performance. So, what exactly sets them apart? Which small 2021 hauler should you go with? Let’s take a closer look.

First, let’s look at the sticker prices. For these two vehicles, in fact, it is very close, both of them sitting around the $43,000 US mark. With the 2022 models arriving, the price of both will likely decrease soon enough (but not until the supply chain issues are handled first!)

Exterior

Both of these models were heavily made over for the 2018 model year, so you might expect them both to be looking sharp and up to date in 2021. In fact, the Q5 has a slight edge here in that the 2021 Q5 received a small facelift, receiving a new and updated front grille along with front and rear bumpers. The headlamps and taillights were also sharpened to add more of a contemporary look.

2021 Q5. Photo: Audi 2021 X3. Photo: BMW

The X3, on the other hand, hasn’t received any exterior updates since the 2018 BMW X3 facelift. That’s not to say it’s unattractive, but perhaps lacks something of the contemporary edge that is afforded to the 2021 Audi Q5. In the end it remains a question of personal preference, since you couldn’t say that either of these cars is ugly.

Engine, Transmission and Performance

Both of these upscale crossover SUVs were given 2.0L inline-4 engines, which is still fairly typical for this class. They even used to deliver the same power at 248-hp, but since the 2021 Audi Q5 received some updates for that year, it also gets a little extra power now, delivering up to 261-hp with a 12-volt mild hybrid system added in as standard. The Q5’s powertrain is paired up with BMW’s very well known ZF 8HP 8-speed torque converter gearbox. The Audi, on the other hand, gets a 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), originally designed by VW.

Audi Q5 and BMW X3 0-60 times

Despite its slight advantage in horsepower, the Q5 doesn’t outstrip the X3 in terms of acceleration. The Q5 makes 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in just 5.6 seconds, and the BMW X3 in just 0.4 seconds less at 6.0 seconds. Both have the same top speed limited to 130-mph (209-km/h).

The Audi Q5 is the better accelerator, but ultimately the BMW X3 seems to offer a bit more when it comes to overall ride quality and handling. The X3 feels more responsive on tight corners, and its engine makes a bit more noise for those who like to hear the car respond to their revving. In truth, however, it’s more a case that the X3 is the better of an excellent pair, rather than saying one is good and the other not so good.

Interior

2021 Q5 (Left. Photo: Audi) Vs 2021 X3 (Right. Photo: BMW)

If you like attention to detail, then the 2021 Audi Q5’s interior will definitely impress you. Every line, angle and curve looks superb; like it has been crafted to perfection. It has a sleeker and more contemporary feel overall than the X3. Having said that, the X3 does offer a very sporty and athletic atmosphere overall. What’s more, for 2021 the BMW X3 finally got Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Apple CarPlay for BMW has been going strong.

Those are nice additions to the X3, but those who are serious about infotainment will probably prefer the Q5 interior, which includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen as standard on all models. The X3 does beat the Q5 on cargo space, though (see more below), but the two remain on equal footing when it comes to the overall cabin room for driver and passenger.

The X3 does beat the Q5 on cargo space, though, but the two remain on equal footing when it comes to the overall cabin room for driver and passenger.

The X3 arguably is the more comfortable of the two if you have a full complement of 5 people, but both feature luxurious and comfortable seating. Both include leather/leatherette upholstery, as well as power-adjustable seats. Family car buyers will like that both have rear-row LATCH connectors for child seats, but the Audi Q5 LATCH system was more highly rated by the IIHS.

Cargo

Many people choose an SUV based on the cargo volume, or at least they place some emphasis on cargo space. The Audi Q5 offers 25.1 cubic feet (711 litres), while the BMW X3 offers a bit more at 28.7 cubic feet (813 litres). The difference is even more pronounced when you put the rear seats down, where the Audi space only goes up to 53.1 cubic feet (1504 litres) but the X3 gets to an impressive 62.7 cubic feet (1775 litres).

Of course, if you’re looking for more room, BMW does offer the larger X4, X5, and X7. Check out our 2022 BMW X3 and X4 comparison here.