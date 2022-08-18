2023 Dodge Hornet: New Compact CUV with Brawn & Power

A departure from its typical V8-powered monsters like the 710-hp 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge’s latest new model is this CUV offered in a pair of flavours, both catering a broad group of small crossover shoppers. The 2023 Dodge Hornet is all-new and seeks to lure more buyers to the brand — without the burly HEMI.

As the company’s brand CEO puts it, “Hornet shakes up the status quo with aggressive Dodge styling, the most power in the segment from our multi-energy lineup, the best driving dynamics, a full lineup of segment-exclusive performance features, the best standard technology, as well available Direct Connection factory-backed performance upgrades. And this is just the start of the Dodge brand’s electrification journey.”

Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV

The Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) puts down 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, while offering more than 30 miles of all-electric range. This is the Dodge’s first-ever electrified performance vehicle.

For some extra power, the Hornet R/T PHEV’s PowerShot feature boosts horsepower by 25 while doing 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds — that’s a full second off without PowerShot. The Dodge Hornet R/T gets some extras like 18-inch Graphite Grey wheels, dual exhaust, and Brembo front callipers, coupled with Sport Mode and a trio of hybrid modes (Hybrid, Electric and E-Save).

Dodge Hornet GT

2023 Dodge Hornet GT 2023 Dodge Hornet GT

The range-topping Dodge Hornet GT will sprint 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds thanks to Sport Mode and its performance upgrades — from sharper throttle to tighter steering. But this isn’t a hybrid — expect a 2.0L turbo Hurricane4 engine under the hood, making over 265 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque.

The GT sets itself apart from other compact crossovers by being the most powerful model in the segment, while keeping the price point below $30,000 — and that includes a standard 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster screen, a 10.25-inch central display, and 17-inch Silver alloy wheels.

New Hornet’s styling and interior

On the styling front, the Hornet clearly inherits Dodge’s muscular styling cues. The hood with integrated heat extractors look sharp, but it’s the Dodge-first vehicle-width taillamp with centre illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo at the front grille that stands out on this small hauler.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT 2023 Hornet GT Dodge Rhombi logo

Few other notable exterior specs include matte black molded-in colour lower cladding and valances, a Hornet badge on the fender, LED reflectors and an illuminated daytime running light (DRL) signature.

Inside, red-stitching throughout comes standard, and Dodge made the Hornet’s cockpit a more driver-centric experience where the centre stack controls and display screens angle more towards the driver.

Both the 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster and 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system central display come standard across the Hornet lineup. While Uconnect5 is Android-based, both wireless Android and Apple CarPlay are in the mix (standard on the GT and R/T plus).

The higher-trim GT Plus and R/T Plus get the better sound system: a 465 watts, 14-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system. But other key standard features across even the entry-level Hornets include passive entry via the vehicle key fob, rain-sensing wipers, and rear seat reminder system.

Built in Italy, orders for the new Dodge Hornet compact crossover opens up mid-August 2022, with dealer deliveries across North America sometime late 2022 for the Dodge Hornet GT, followed by the Dodge Hornet R/T in early 2023.