Rebirth of a Monster: Dodge’s 710-HP Durango SRT Hellcat SUV is Back

Back in 2020, Dodge unleashed the most powerful SUV straight from the dealer floor with the beastly 710 horsepower 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat. The bad news? This was a one-year production model only. The good news? Based on demand from enthusiasts, the SRT-powered SUV is back for 2023 sporting the same supercharged 6.2L HEMI Hellcat V8 engine putting down identical power, including 645 lb.-ft. of torque.

As Dodge’s brand CEO puts it, “The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has generated a crazy amount of enthusiasm and demand since it was introduced in 2020 — we even extended its initial production run — so it seemed appropriate to bring back the most powerful SUV ever as part of our historic 2023 model-year Dodge lineup.”

Most powerful SUV expands the 2023 Durango lineup

Debuting on day one at the Dodge Speed Week event — a 3-day event showcasing the American automaker’s future products — expect the Durango SRT Hellcat to clock a 0-60 mph in only 3.5 seconds, hitting a top speed of 180 mph, while achieving a quarter-mile time of under 12 seconds, certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

2023 Durango SRT Hellcat 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat

Joining its five other siblings — the Durango SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel and SRT 392 — this badass kitty cat will tow up to 8,700 pounds to get those weekend toys up the cabin, comes with Launch Control to manage any tire slip courtesy of the flip of a switch, Launch Assist to handle engine torque to regain full grip, and rides on massive Brembo brakes and vented rotors measuring 15.75 inches up front and 13.8 inches in the rear.

SRT styling inside and out

The SRT styling features are both bold yet functional, including a rear spoiler with aerodynamic balance and a significant measure of rear downforce of 140 lbs. at 180 mph. Other key exterior bits include a front fascia sporting a chin splitter, engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, and distinct front grille and hood.

Inside, this Durango gets some special appointments like red-accented gauges and standard heated and ventilated Nappa leather with suede front seats with an embroidered SRT logo. A 10-inch touchscreen is optional, with a nifty 7-degree angle towards the driver because, well, when you’re piloting a 700-plus horsepower family hauler with a boat in tow, these small things matter.

Release Date

Essentially, the muscle car of SUVs, the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat joins the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in offering SRT Hellcat models. Orders for the new SUV open up September 2022 with first deliveries expected early 2023.