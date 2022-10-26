2023 Escape Adds New 250-HP ST-Line Elite to Go With its Big Makeover

Ford’s new Escape comes with a more athletic ST-Line range, an optional 13.2-inch touchscreen with SYNC4 Technology, a new suite of driver-assistance features, and two hybrid models (Full Hybrid and Plug-in-Hybrid) for those not ready to go all-electric.

Bolder looks with big spoiler, blacked-out grille, and new horizontal LED light bar

The newly-introduced ST-Line Elite joins the previous ST-Line and ST-Line-Select and sits at the top of the Escape model range. All the models in the ST-Line series look sporty, boasting a black mesh grille, a distinctive rear skid plate, and a big single-wing rear spoiler. However, the range-topper comes with an available, attention-grabbing “coast-to-coast” LED light bar that extends from one headlamp to the other to make it stand out.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite

Apart from the new standard LED headlights, the ST-Line Elite (optional on the ST-Line Select) comes with bigger 19-inch machine-faced ebony-painted aluminum wheels for a more prominent road presence.

Interior ramps up the premium and adds bigger touchscreen

Inside, the new 2023 Ford Escape showcases a new available 13.2-inch centre-stack display featuring Ford SYNC 4 infotainment system, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Rear Parking Sensors, a 360-degree camera,and a wireless charging pad would also be a part of the package.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite

Depending on the variant and available choices, the Escape comes equipped with Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go), Predictive Speed Assist, and Cross Traffic Braking.

The Ford Co-Pilot360 tech is optional, boasting Intersection Assist 2.0. It is a new feature aiding drivers to prevent possible crashes with pedestrians on a turn. Another addition to the Escape’s safety suite is Blind Spot Assist. It would warn the driver through a light on the side view mirror as well as cause the steering wheel to vibrate if the system detects a potential collision.

ST-Line Elite with 250 horsepower EcoBoost engine and standard AWD

The 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line carries a 1.5L EcoBoost engine that churns out 180 horsepower. The power goes to the front wheels, while the AWD is optional. Those who like better fuel economy can add the hybrid dose. Ford believes the FWD model can cover over 550 miles (EPA-estimated).

Those seeking more power can opt for the ST-Line Select and the ST-Line Elite, featuring a larger 2.0L EcoBoost mill generating 250 hp. The AWD is standard and also available in hybrid.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite

Ford also offers the Escape Plug-In Hybrid model that includes a 2.5L gasoline mill, an electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack. This powertrain creates 210 horsepower, which goes to the front axle (AWD is optional) via a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Ford aims for an EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg combined, 37 miles of all-electric range, and 10 to 11 hours of recharging time on a 110-volt Level 1 charger. A 240-volt Level 2 charger can do the same job in three and a half hours.

Availability and Price

Ford has opened the order book for the 2023 Escape, with deliveries starting early next year. The pricing details of all the variants will be revealed closer to the launch.