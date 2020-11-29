Ford Ford Escape

Inside Ford’s redesigned Escape SUV: Here’s a closer look

The 2020 Escape is completely redesigned inside and out, but is it enough in a crowded space of new compact SUVs?

News Editor
UPDATED:
2020 ford escape interior
2020 Ford Escape Interior. Photo: Amee Reehal
- Advertisement -

Compact SUVs like the Ford Escape may be hot sellers these days, but they’re not known for offering great interior space. With the Escape’s complete 2020 redesign, the Blue Oval changed this with more cabin real estate and cargo space, added refinement, and much more tech. Here’s a closer look.

For all the 2020 Escape’s new updates, here are 26 major changes to know about. And for a full review including drive impressions, here’s our 2020 Escape first drive review.

A new platform unlocks more cabin space

The Escape’s all-new underpinnings – it’s the first Ford to ride on the new C2 platform – have unlocked more interior space. Head, leg, knee, shoulder and hip room are all increased from the previous generation, front and rear.

Better still is the addition of a sliding rear bench. Standard across the range, it provides 6in of flexibility to maximize passenger or cargo space. With the seats up, the latter is increased by about 10% over the outgoing model, even if overall cargo space behind the first row is slightly down. Note that Hybrid models have about 10% less cargo space than regular gasoline Escapes. 

2020 ford escape interior rear sliding bench seat
2020New Escape gains a standard second-row bench offering 6-inchs of flexibility to maximize passenger or cargo space. Photo: Amee Reehal

At the car’s North American launch near the assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky, Ford wasn’t shy in letting us know that the Escape now has more second-row legroom than a Suburban. We had a play with the options and found that it was possible as a six-footer to sit comfortably behind a six-foot driver, even with the rear seat in its furthest-forward position.

Escape’s new seating

The seating position isn’t especially high for an SUV and the seats are very comfortable, right across the range. We were particular fans of the Titanium’s leather seats, which are perforated as one of a number of measures, inside and out, to reduce cabin noise. The materials used for the interior trim are mostly about average for the segment, but we weren’t keen on the oddly patterned and slightly cheap-feeling door trim.

2020 ford escape 2nd row space and cargo
Escape adds 3.5-inches to the 2nd row for the most legroom in its class. Photo: Amee Reehal

Dashboard design

The dashboard design is smart and ergonomically sound, without raising the bar in the design stakes. The obligatory central touchscreen is 8in in diameter and can be paired on the Titanium with a configurable 12.3in digital instrument cluster. One of the latter’s tasks is to communicate the Hybrid’s current source of propulsion and the electrical energy’s share of the total distance traveled. It does this in a clear and gimmick-free way, which we liked very much. A head-up display is optional.

Running changes early in 2020 will add wireless charging and increase the number of USB sockets from two to four.

2020 Ford Escape Interior Colours

The new Escape is keeping the colour palette simple for 2020, offering three interior combinations plus three different seat trim colours.

Interior color combinations:

Sandstone

Ebony

Dark Earth Gray

Seat trim materials:

Cloth

ActiveX cloth with mini-perforation

Leather-trimmed cloth with mini-perforation

Interior photos of the new 2020 Escape:

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
SUV and Crossover Reviews2020 SUV and Crossover ReviewsFordFord EscapeCar ReviewsFord Reviews

UP NEXT

Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer XLT Review

Amee Reehal -
Ford redesigned the Explorer for 2020, and the XLT benefits from this with leaner looks, improved interior & better towing. Our full review.
Read more
2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best 2020 Compact SUV: These 5 Models Top Our List

Amee Reehal -
Shopping for a smaller 2020 model SUV? These 5 compact utility vehicles are the best, according to our motor writers.
Read more
Honda

Interior impressions of the updated 2020 Honda CR-V

News Editor -
Here's closer look and review of the updated 2020 Honda CR-V interior, including standard features on the LX trim, photos, and dimensions.
Read more
2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

5 long-running mid-size SUVs that still got it

Travis Persaud -
With all of the new nameplates it’s easy to overlook the 2020 mid-size SUVs that have been selling for years. These 5 are some of the best.
Read more
Toyota

Inside the redesigned Toyota Highlander

News Editor -
The 2020 Toyota Highlander interior is completely new, part of the mid-size SUV's 4th-generation redesign. But how different is it, really?
Read more
Mercedes-Benz

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic Review

Russell Purcell -
Review: Mercedes-Benz knew its largest offering, the GLS-class, needed a complete redesign for 2020. Here's a close look at the GLS450 4Matic.
Read more
Lincoln Aviator

In Pictures: Inside the New Lincoln Aviator SUV

Amee Reehal -
The interior of the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV is as opulent & tech-savvy as you'd expect. Here's a closer look with our exclusive pictures.
Read more
Toyota

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Review

Graham Heeps -
Full review of the all-new, fourth-generation 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited, costing little more than the gas version.
Read more
Volkswagen Atlas

Inside the VW Atlas Cross Sport: A Closer Look

Graham Heeps -
Here's a closer look & review of the new VW Atlas Cross Sport interior. Including passenger space & trim, dashboard & infotainment, cargo capacity & more.
Read more
Mazda

2020 Mazda CX-30 Review

Graham Heeps -
Mazda fills another SUV niche, but does the 2020 CX-30 bring anything different to the table? Considering the Mazda3 GT/Hatch is cheaper & just as capable?
Read more
2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

These 5 SUVs with 3-row seating top our list (and they’re affordable)

Travis Persaud -
Growing families looking to buy a 3 row SUV have plenty of options (sorry, minivan). Here are 5 affordable 7-passenger 2020 models under $45,000 MSRP.
Read more
Kia

Kia’s SUV & crossover lineup: all 5 models from compact to full-size

Travis Persaud -
If you're in the market for a Kia SUV or crossover, here are all 5 models you need to know about. Including Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento & Telluride.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Closer Look at the 2020 Outback’s Towing Capacity

News Editor -
The Outback's towing capacity had always been subpar. Finally, Subaru's 2020 redesigned, 6th-generation mid-size SUV gets an 800 pound pulling increase.
Read more
Ford Explorer

Pair of Badass Aftermarket 2020 Explorers Head to SEMA with Ford Performance

Amee Reehal -
A clean, tuned-out Explorer ST & tricked-out Explorer Hybrid get some aftermarket love & parts for the upcoming SEMA show on display with Ford Performance.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New Michelin Defender LTX M/S Tires

Russell Purcell -
We take the new Michelin Defender LTX M/S off-road in Vermont and put the popular light truck tire to the test.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2020 ford escape review

First Drive: 2020 Ford Escape Review

2017 ford escape review

In Pictures: 2017 Ford Escape First Drive to Jasper National Park

2020 ford escape rear view with hatch open

When does the new 2020 Escape go on sale?