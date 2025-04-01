The 2025 Ram HD Is Smarter, Stronger, And Still Thirsty As Hell

Laughlin, NV—The Ram Heavy Duty line-up was updated for 2025 because in this part of the automotive world, numbers are everything, and they increase pretty much every other year. But nowadays, on top of torque figures, horsepower, and towing capacity, consumers look for technology, fuel consumption figures, and comfort. Yes, comfort in an HD pickup truck!

Since Ford and GM have also presented updated HD trucks in recent months, Ram must respond in the best way possible to keep or gain new customers. These pickup truck users know what they need in terms of capacity for work, towing, or anything in between.

2025 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Laramie

We flew down to Nevada to experience the latest iteration of the full-size HD pickup, not far from where the SAE 2807 standard is accomplished. This series of tests is designed to establish the towing capacity of any vehicle on the market in North America. Over a distance of around 11 miles or 18 km, the vehicles must travel along Highway 68 between Bullhead City and Golden Valley, Arizona, while maintaining a certain speed (at least 40 mph or 64 km/h) on this gruelling climb to a peak of 3,571 feet. The location is also well chosen since in this part of the world, temperatures often surpass the 100 degrees (40°C) mark. But, on this specific week of March in Nevada, the weather was as cold as it is in my native Montreal at this time of the year. So, overheating was not an issue, let’s be honest.

Performance and Driving Impressions: Powerful and capable

2025 Ram Heavy Duty and Ram Chassis Cab 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine

Specification 6.4L HEMI V8 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 (High Output) Horsepower 405 hp @ 5,600 rpm 430 hp @ 2,800 rpm Torque 429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 1,075 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm Transmission ZF TorqueFlite HD 8HP75 8-speed automatic ZF TorqueFlite HD 8AP1075 8-speed automatic Max Towing Capacity 18,150 lbs 36,610 lbs Max Payload Capacity 7,590 lbs Data not specified

Under the hood, the new 2025 Ram HD is still offered with a choice of two engines: a base 6.4-liter HEMI V8 delivering 405 hp and 429 ft-lb of torque, and a turbocharged inline-6 diesel engine provided by the Cummins division. But this time, the American manufacturer kept only the best option for this model redesign. Only the High Output engine is offered in 2025, and with a long list of upgraded components (block, head, heavy-duty pistons, intake manifold, turbocharger, intake and exhaust valves, not to mention the intake and exhaust system, to name a few), the 6.7-liter bloc now delivers 430 hp and a 1,075 ft-lb of torque.

2025 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab Laramie with Rancher Body

But that’s not all, as the gearbox is also entirely new for the new model year. Indeed, the old 6-speed automatic unit has been replaced by an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Ram wanted a more fuel-efficient vehicle and smoother gear changes. And on this note, Ram’s latest HD offering delivers quite nicely. The axle ratio of the rear limited-slip differential has been lowered to 3.42 on all diesel variants. Not only does this change improve fuel consumption, it also simplifies the purchasing process for customers. For the V8-powered Ram HD, the manufacturer continues to offer axle ratios of 3.73 and 4.10.

“Ram confirmed the Laramie badge is the most popular of the lineup, while the Cummins turbodiesel engine represents 80 % of the sales in North America.”

Most of our driving was done with a trailer attached to the back of the truck, since the main goal of this first drive was to accomplish what the SAE has in store for every vehicle capable of towing in North America. And, depending on the load or the engine of the HD truck, we experienced a very capable hauler, even if the fuel consumption was much higher during this ascending task.

Interior: Screens, More Screens

2025 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Laramie

Inside, the old dashboard remains, but there are some new additions, like this optional 14.5-inch vertical touchscreen in the center. Note that on lower trims, the size of this screen can go down to 12-inch or 8.4-inch in the base models. But that’s not all; there is also a new 10.25-inch passenger touchscreen. No surprise here, as this option is already available on Jeep’s larger SUVs. This additional screen, available in the more opulent trims, allows the passenger to view content via an HDMI cable or assist the driver with navigation and transferring it to the central screen. The digital rearview mirror and a 12.3-inch information gauge behind the steering wheel are also available. Finally, the induction charging system for smart devices now accommodates two phones simultaneously.

2025 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Laramie

Finally, the steering column is now adorned with this new electronic shifter, instead of the dial seen in some HD line-up trims or the old mechanical shifter. It’s still a little heavy to handle, but decidedly lighter than the good old levers of earlier models. The knob, which has the advantage of taking up less space, is therefore limited to the 1500 line-up of Ram pickup trucks.

Styling: A New Front-End and a Lot of Choice

2025 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Laramie

True fans of the Heavy Duty range will probably notice the new designs, but let’s be honest: The new truck is similar to the one it replaces. Up front, the grill design is all new, with the R-A-M letters relocated to the top of the snout. Wheel designs are new for 2025. LED headlights are also standard across the board in 2025.

2025 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Laramie

The customer also needs to choose between a wide variety of trims, such as Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn, and Limited. Ram confirmed that the Laramie badge is the most popular of the lineup, while the Cummins turbodiesel engine represents 80 % of the sales in North America.

Takeaway

Pros

High-tech content (even on the base model)

Comfortable and very powerful

A true workhorse

Cons

High fuel consumption when towing

No electrification yet

The new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty line-up was updated this year, with a focus on prices being increased a little, but with a much bigger content. The base diesel engine is powerful, the new transmission is smoother, and the towing capacities are still excellent. And let’s not forget this new shifter on the steering column.