Volkswagen SUV Models [2022]: All 5 Models To Know About

Volkswagen entered the SUV game a bit late compared to its rivals, but now in 2022, the German automaker has a robust lineup including a new all-electric model with the ID.4. Only thing missing? A full-size, 8-passenger family hauler bigger than the current Atlas which replaced the Touareg in 2018 (which had a good run in the U.S. lasting 14 model years).

If you’re shopping for a VW SUV, here are all the current 2022 models to look at.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

























































































































Key specs: Single motor: 201 horsepower and 229 lb.-ft. of torque Dual motor: 295 horsepower and 339 lb.-ft. of torque Up to 2,700 lbs towing capacity with Dual motor 7.5 hours to charge with 11-kW Level 2 charger 260+ miles drive range

Compared to its 2021 ID.4 predecessor, the 2022 VW ID.4 comes with a slightly longer range and faster charging ability (via a 135-kW charger). Volkswagen didn’t meddle with its winning recipe, so we get the same balanced driving dynamics, remarkably roomy and airy cabin, clean and minimalist interior design, spacious seating and cargo sections, and quick acceleration.

Available in only two trim levels – Pro ($40,760) and Pro S ($45,260) – both powered by an 82-kWh battery pack. The standard powertrain has an electric motor creating 201 horsepower powering the rear wheels. The all-wheel-drive model with two electric motors generates 295 horsepower.

Volkswagen claims to offer more than 260-miles drive range for the 2022 ID.4, which is on par with the Hyundai Kona EV (258 miles) and Kia Niro EV (239 miles) but less than the Ford Mustang Mach-E (up to 305 miles) and Tesla Model Y (up to 330 miles).

2022 ID.4 takes over 7 hours to charge with home charger

The charging time on a DC Fast Charger is 38 minutes juicing up from 5% to 80%. However, an 11-kW Level 2 public or home charger takes about 7.5 hours to charge the EV fully.

Both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have awarded the ID.4 Five Stars and Top Safety Pick+ (for 2021 model), which are the highest honours from these safety institutes.

Some of the best features we like in the new ID.4 include 30.3 cubic feet of cargo space, a 12-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a seven-speaker stereo, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a panoramic roof.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas











Key specs: 235-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder 276-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 Optional 4 Motion all-wheel-drive Digital Cockpit system standard on all the trims

Accessible in two- and three-row models, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is one of the best mid-size SUVs in its segment for its spacious seating area, a massive cargo capacity, a host of active safety features, and a manageable infotainment system. For the 2022 model year, the German automaker discontinued the S variant and made the Digital Cockpit system standard on all the trim levels in the range.

Volkswagen is quite generous in trim levels, offering the Atlas in SE ($33,900*), SE with Technology ($38,070), SEL ($43,670), SEL R-Line ($46,820), and SEL Premium R-Line ($51,070) flavours. Buyers can choose from two mills, including a 235-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 276-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The 4 Motion all-wheel-drive layout is optional, costing an extra $1,900.

2022 Atlas fuel economy falls behind its rivals

The new VW Atlas doesn’t shine bright in the fuel economy department, which is below average. The turbo four-cylinder mill delivers 21 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway (20/24 mpg with all-wheel drive), while the more powerful engine is rated at 18/24 mpg city/highway (17/23 mpg with AWD).

On top of the five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and top ranking of ‘Good’ in all six crash examinations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2022 VW Atlas comes with a wide range of desirable features.

Some SUV features of note include an 8-inch touch screen (6.5-inch display is standard), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a digital gauge cluster, wireless device charging, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, a hands-free power liftgate, front and back parking sensors.

If you really want to benefit from Atlas’s best safety features, we suggest upgrading to the SEL variant. It comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, road sign recognition, and lane-keep assist. A navigation system, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient interior lighting are also part of the package.

*The pricing here is for the three-row model. We will discuss the two-row Atlas Cross Sport in the next section.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport











Key specs: Sporty, coupe-like styling 40.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats Same performance as Atlas Starts at $33,200 $50,370 for range-topping SEL Premium R-Line

If you want your Atlas to adopt sportier, coupe-like styling with all the amenities of its three-row sibling, Volkswagen introduced the Atlas Cross Sport in 2020 we reviewed here. Although it is five inches shorter and over two inches lower than its big brother, it still offers spacious seating and a big trunk, which is nearly the same as offered by the regular Atlas. In addition, the 40.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats is ample that compares well with its competition.

The engine options and the trim levels are the same as available for the three-row Atlas, and so are the handling and driving impressions. Similarly, the gas mileage ratings of the Cross Sport are the same as the longer Atlas. However, compared to its biggest rivals, the Honda Passport V6 (20/25/22 mpg) and the Kia Telluride V6 (20/26/23 mpg), the Cross Sport’s fuel economy (18/23/20) is lower.

Expect the same infotainment and tech features as the regular Atlas, as well as the standard safety facilities like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and pedestrian monitoring.

The 2022 Atlas Cross Sport starts at $33,200 and goes as high as $50,370 for range-topping SEL Premium R-Line.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan











Key specs: 27.9 cu. ft behind the second row Available third-row seating Discontinued the SEL model 2022 Tiguan heavily updated 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque Optional IQ. Drive

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan shines in the compact SUV segment for its premium cabin, sharp styling, huge cargo hold (27.9 cu. ft behind the second row), available third-row seating, and poised ride & handling. To keep it modern, Volkswagen heavily updated the 2022 Tiguan by adding extra standard facilities, the newly optional IQ. Drive and upgraded exterior and interior elements. The automaker also discontinued the SEL model from the lineup.

The German automaker offers the new Tiguan in four grades: S ($25,995), SE ($29,495), SE R-Line Black ($32,295), and SEL R-Line ($36,595). All the models get propulsion power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill creating 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Excellent for city driving, the engine mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All the models in the lineup are available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive layout except the range-topping SEL R-Line, which pairs with all-wheel-drive transmission only.

The EPA rates the Tiguan at 23/30 mpg city/highway, which is a little under-average in its class. The AWD models deliver 22/29 mpg city /highway, with the R-Line dropping even further at 21/28 mpg.

Speaking of its safety attributes, the 2022 Tiguan didn’t get full testing from the IIHS but ranked ‘Good’ in all collision examinations. The NHSTA also partially analyzed the compact SUV.

The most salient safety features of the new Tiguan include six airbags, tire pressure monitoring, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, automatic post-collision braking.

Besides, the IQ.DRIVE system with active side assist, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, lane-keep assist, travel assist, and emergency assist along with park distance control, high beam control, dynamic road sign display, and an overhead-view camera make it one of the best SUVs in the VW lineup of 2022.

2022 Volkswagen Taos





















































































































Key specs: 1.5L Turbo engine with 158-horsepower All-wheel drive available 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque 8-speed auto transmission with FWD; 7-speed DSG dual-clutch with AWD Digital Cockpit and Car-Net are standard

When you seek the shortest and a good-looking subcompact SUV in the Volkswagen lineup, you find the Taos boasting excellent build quality, roomy interior, competitive fuel efficiency, and agile handling at a low starting price. Check out our full 2022 Taos interior preview.

The brand new SUV joining the VW’s lineup comes in three trim levels – S ($22,995), SE ($27,245), SEL ($31,490) – all powered by the 1.5L Turbo engine churning out 158-horsepower, building on the Jetta’s engine. The engine either pairs with a front-wheel-drive layout, getting assistance from an eight-speed automatic transmission, or an all-wheel-drive pairing with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The fuel economy figures stand at 28/36 mpg city/highway for FWD and 25/32 mpg city/highway for AWD models.

As it is a fresh model, neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has examined it for its safety attributes yet. If climbing hills trumps fuel economy and safety specs, check out the Taos Basecamp Concept off-roader sporting a custom roof rack & wheels, raised suspension and adventure-ready looks

The entry-level Taos S comes with fundamental features, so you have to pay extra for advanced safety, tech, and convenience. We highly suggest opting for the SEL trim if you want to enjoy the dual-zone automatic climate control, actual leather upholstery, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, navigation, and an eight-speaker BeatsAudio sound system.