2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Review

The Genesis GV70 hasn’t been with us for very long, but in that brief period, it has established itself as a front-runner in its category. It has garnered praise for its bold design, sporty performance, top-shelf luxury appointments, and world-class safety.

Genesis’ Compact SUV Goes All-Electric in 2023

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Keen to ensure that the GV70 would be able to continue to steal market share from its many rivals, Genesis was quick to add a fully electric model for 2023. The Electrified GV70 represents the company’s third fully electric vehicle. It has been carefully engineered to preserve all the design and handling elements that made the GV70 a winning recipe but with the added benefit of delivering emission-free driving. For those consumers looking to reduce their carbon footprint but still have enough room and comfort to keep the family happy and mobile, the GV70 Electric could fit the bill.

Electrified GV70 Price and Packages

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Note: pricing for the 2024 model year.

United States: Advanced AWD – $65,850

Prestige AWD – $72,650 Canada: Prestige AWD – $84,500

In the United States, the 2024 Electrified GV70 comes in the Advanced AWD trim priced at $65,850; adding the Prestige AWD package brings it to $72,650. In Canada, it comes in a single, well-appointed Prestige AWD trim configuration complete with all-wheel drive, which makes it perfectly suited for the marketplace. It is priced at $84,500 for 2024.

Powerful performance paired with standard all-wheel drive

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Electrified GV70 gets its motivation from twin 160kW electric motors (one front and one rear), which produce a very respectable output of 320 kW (equivalent to 429-hp) and a prodigious 516 lb.-ft. of torque. Electric vehicles deliver 100% of their available torque as soon as you put the pedal to the floor so that the Electrified GV70 will accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, and power delivery is linear and predictable.

Boost Mode increases horsepower, and regenerative braking system deserves special mention

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

As Genesis is also building its reputation as a brand dedicated to performance offerings, the Electrified GV70 features a Boost Mode that can be engaged at the touch of a simple steering-wheel-mounted button to permit a 10-second surge of extra power (equivalent to 483 hp), providing a dynamic driving experience that complements its luxury status.

The battery system is intelligently integrated into the chassis, ensuring a low centre of gravity that enhances stability and cornering capabilities. The electric all-wheel-drive system provides precise power distribution, improving traction and handling in various driving conditions. The driver can choose from multiple driving modes, ranging from eco-friendly to sporty, allowing for a customizable driving experience tailored to individual preferences.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The regenerative braking system deserves special mention. It not only contributes to increased energy efficiency but also provides a smooth and predictable deceleration experience. The driver can adjust the regenerative braking intensity, striking a balance between energy recovery and a more traditional braking feel.

Driving impressions

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Behind the wheel, the Electrified GV70 delivers a driving experience that seamlessly combines power and luxury. The near-silent operation of the electric drive-train creates a serene environment within the cabin, allowing occupants to enjoy the premium audio system or engage in conversation without the intrusion of engine noise.

The adaptive suspension system contributes to a smooth and comfortable ride, effortlessly absorbing bumps and undulations on the road. The combination of precise steering and responsive handling instills confidence in the driver, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway.

We realized faster charging than the competitors

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Charging proved to be much faster in the Genesis than in some of the other full-electric vehicles I have tested recently. This is largely due to the fact that the large 77.4 kWh battery fitted to the vehicle can utilize 350kW DC fast charging stations, which, under optimal conditions, can charge the vehicle to 80 percent in under 20 minutes.

Styling: Minimalist yet sophisticated look

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Electrified GV70 stands out immediately with its distinctive and refined design. Genesis has successfully maintained the elegance and sophistication of the traditional GV70 while incorporating futuristic elements that highlight its electric nature.

At the front, a sleek closed grille adorned with the Genesis emblem emphasizes the electric nature of the vehicle while aiding aerodynamics. The sharp, sculpted lines that define the body not only contribute to its aesthetic appeal but also enhance aerodynamic efficiency. The carefully designed proportions strike a balance between sportiness and luxury, making the Electrified GV70 visually appealing from every angle.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The incorporation of unique lighting elements is another standout feature. The LED headlights and taillights are not only functional but also add a futuristic flair to the vehicle’s overall design. The illuminated charging port further reinforces the electric identity of the GV70, serving both practical and aesthetic purposes.

Genesis Electrified GV70 Interior

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Step inside the Electrified GV70, and you’re greeted by a luxurious interior that reflects Genesis’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Premium materials abound, from the soft-touch surfaces to the meticulously stitched leather upholstery. The interior exudes a sense of opulence that rivals or even surpasses traditional luxury compact SUVs.

The cabin layout is designed with both driver and passenger comfort in mind. The electric powertrain allows for a more spacious and versatile interior, with ample legroom and headroom for all occupants. The supportive and adjustable seats, featuring both heating and ventilation, ensure a comfortable ride regardless of the weather conditions.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The cargo space is surprisingly generous for an electric SUV, thanks to the clever integration of the battery system. The rear seats can be easily folded to expand the cargo area, providing the flexibility needed for various lifestyles and activities.

Genesis has spared no expense in outfitting the Electrified GV70 with cutting-edge technology. The infotainment system, displayed on a large and responsive touch-screen, offers seamless connectivity, including smartphone integration, navigation, and a host of entertainment options. The intuitive interface and user-friendly controls make it easy for drivers to access and customize the vehicle’s features.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Electrified GV70 serves as a technological showcase for Genesis, featuring a plethora of advanced features aimed at enhancing safety, convenience, and the overall driving experience. The suite of driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, provides an additional layer of safety on the road.

The augmented reality (AR) heads-up display is a standout feature that provides the driver with essential information, such as navigation directions and speed, minimizing the need for the driver to divert their attention from the road. The clarity and depth of information provided by the AR heads-up display contribute to a safer and more immersive driving experience.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Electrified GV70 is also equipped with advanced connectivity features. Over-the-air software updates ensure that the vehicle’s systems remain up-to-date, incorporating improvements and new features without the need for a visit to the dealership. The Genesis Connected Services app allows for remote monitoring and control of various vehicle functions, adding an extra layer of convenience for owners.

Takeaway

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD. Photo: Russell Purcell

Pros: Big bang for the buck

Genesis has established itself as a brand dedicated to building vehicles that are reliable, safe, and cutting-edge Cons: Availability could still be an issue

In the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicles, Genesis has taken a bold step forward with the introduction of the 2023 Electrified GV70. This all-electric variant of the popular GV70 luxury SUV promises not only an eco-friendly driving experience but also a luxurious and technologically advanced journey into the future.

