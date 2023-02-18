Subaru Crosstrek Vs Forester: Differences Explained

The Subaru Crosstrek and Subaru Forester are the two most recommended SUVs by Consumer Reports (CR) for this year. These are not only the most reliable and fuel-efficient SUVs in their class but are also the safest among the competition. Consumer Reports placed the Forester at the number one position out of twenty-five compact SUVs, while the 2022 Crosstrek, which is redesigned for 2024, topped the list out of fifteen subcompact utility vehicles. Seeing how good both SUVs are, it’s about time we put together a Subaru Crosstrek vs Forester comparison.

To help you choose between these two Subaru SUVs, we’ll look at performance, fuel efficiency, off-road competence, towing, safety, passenger and cargo room, tech systems, dependability, and price. Alright, let’s get into it.

Comparing Subaru’s Two Smallest SUVs

Performance and Fuel Efficiency

Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru Forester. Photo: Subaru

While the new Forester houses a 2.5-liter flat-four engine generating 182 hp, the Crosstrek gives you two gasoline mill choices and a hybrid powertrain. The 2.0-liter flat-four creates 152 hp, whereas the 2.5-liter flat-four delivers 182 hp. These engines mate to either a manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Forester is available only with the CVT.

Comparing both SUVs with their standard engines, the Crosstrek with a smaller engine is more fuel-efficient with 28/33 mpg city/highway than the Forester’s 26/33 mpg city/highway. Save even more money at the pump with the new 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid.

Off-road Competence

If off-roading capabilities matter most in your buying decision, you will find both Forester and Crosstrek highly competent with their standard all-wheel-drive systems and ground clearance of 8.7 inches.

The Crosstrek has always been a rough and tumble-looking little off-roader blessed with Subaru’s all-wheel drive system, gaining styling tweaks along the way. But the redesign 2024 model clearly ramps up its utility presence, especially compared to the 2021 Crosstrek’s styling updates. And updated Crosstrek’s drivetrain is revised which the company says will garner more agile handling and better control both on- and off-road, along with a faster response time. Performance and ride quality promises to be improved for 2024 as well, thanks to a chassis that’s now 10-percent stiffer.

However, for regular off-roading excursions, we highly suggest you opt for the Forester Wilderness model with a superior ground clearance of 9.2 inches, off-road-focused all-terrain tires, and lengthier coil springs and shock absorbers.

Crosstrek Wilderness tows more than the Forester?

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

For better towing prowess, you again need to turn your gaze toward the Forester with a maximum towing capacity of 3,000 pounds vs. 1,500 pounds for the Crosstrek. More on the Forester’s towing capacity here.

However, this has now changed. The newly released 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness will tow an impressive 3,500 pounds. Yes, that’s more than its larger Forester sibling. So now, we have a subcompact crossover that will pull more than Subaru’s compact SUV.

Passenger and Cargo Room

2024 Subaru Crosstrek 2023 Subaru Forester

The Forester is bigger, longer, and wider, with more curb weight and cargo room. While both are spacious and can accommodate five passengers, the Forester being larger than the two, has a bigger cargo area than the Crosstrek – 28.9 cubic feet against 20.8 cubic feet. Fold the rear seats, and the cargo volume of the Forester grows to 74.2 cubic feet versus 55.3 cubic feet for the Crosstrek. Speaking of passenger room, the Forester’s 111.6 cu-ft is again greater than the Crosstrek’s 100.9 cu-ft.

Safety

Although both the Forester and Crosstrek come equipped with advanced driver assistance features, the Forester beats its smaller sibling by offering extra safety amenities. The new Forester received the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, while the Crosstrek obtained the second-tier IIHS Top Safety Pick honour.

Worth noting, however, the new 2024 Crosstrek now offer’s Subaru EyeSight safety feature as standard, which is a huge addition considering it was a pricey upgrade in the past.

On the other hand, the NHSTA awarded both Subarus an overall five-star rating. The standard facilities include:

EyeSight driver-assist technology Pre-collision braking and throttle management Lane departure and sway warning Advanced adaptive cruise control with lane-centering

Blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert

Reverse automatic braking

STARLINK Safety and Security

DriverFocus distraction mitigation (Forester only)

Crosstrek. Photo: Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru

Tech Features

In the tech department, both Subaru SUVs go side by side, offering:

STARLINK Multimedia Plus 6.5- or 8-in. display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Travel Link Bluetooth audio streaming

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability

USB input and charging ports

Push-button start and keyless PIN code access

However, the 2022 Forester takes the lead with the heated steering wheel & rear seats, a power passenger seat, and an advanced climate control system.

Dependability & Price

Both utility vehicles give you peace of mind through a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. However, when it comes to the Subaru Crosstrek vs Forester reliability rating, the new 2022 Forester shines again with a J.D. Power dependability score of 83/100, compared to 79/100 for the Crosstrek.

The 2022/2023 Forester starts at $25,195, and the price goes as high as $35,295. Alternatively, the 2024 Crosstrek Base starts at $24,995 to $30,895 for the range-topping Limited.

Takeaway: the subcompact Crosstrek or compact Forester?

Well, that obviously depends on your needs. The compact Crosstrek is great for those without kids, let’s say; where extra cargo space and interior real estate are not big buying factors – where hitting the mountains with a passenger, rear seats down for camping gear, and a kayak on the roof will suffice.

The Forester may be compact but it has grown in size and has a bigger presence than every before. If you’re hauling a family around, the wagon-cladded Subaru Outback may be a good fit, or the largest Subie in the bunch: the mid-size Ascent with better towing abilities.

Again, the new Forester is by far the better option for its extra space & cargo capacity, more functions, better reliability, and superior safety with very little difference in fuel economy and price. But the Crosstrek is a rugged, all-wheel drive crossover with smaller dimensions but great styling and off-road abilities surpassing its subcompact rivals, hands down, especially now with the 2024 Crosstrek redesign with more rugged features.

For the latest news and reviews for each model, check out our Crosstrek page here and Forester page here.