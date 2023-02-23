What is the Subaru Crosstrek’s Towing Capacity?

So, you’re curious what Subaru’s smallest SUV can tow. Subcompact crossovers like the Crosstrek obviously aren’t known to haul heavy objects, but they do provide ample pulling power for smaller weekend toys like small trailers, jet skies, and the like. For anything more, you’ll want to opt for the larger Subaru Ascent with about 5,000 pounds towing.

The towing capacity of a Subaru Crosstrek varies depending on the model year and drivetrain. Here are the towing capacities for the most recent model years of the Subaru Crosstrek:

2023 Subaru Crosstrek: The maximum towing capacity for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is 1,500 pounds.

2022 Subaru Crosstrek: The maximum towing capacity for the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is 1,500 pounds when equipped with the available trailer hitch.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek: The maximum towing capacity for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is also 1,500 pounds when equipped with the available trailer hitch.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek: The maximum towing capacity for the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is 1,500 pounds for the models equipped with a manual transmission, and 1,000 pounds for the models with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

It’s important to note that the towing capacity can also vary depending on other factors, such as the weight of the trailer and its contents, the altitude, and the weather conditions. It’s always a good idea to consult the owner’s manual or speak with a Subaru dealer to ensure that you are not exceeding the recommended towing capacity.

Here’s a helpful Crosstrek towing discussion on the Subaru XV Forum.

Subaru Crosstrek towing capacity compared to the other Subaru SUVs

Here is a list of the maximum towing capacities for the most recent model years of the Subaru SUVs, ranked from highest to lowest. Interesting to note the subcompact Crosstrek and compact Forester’s base towing are both rated at 1,500 pounds, though the latest Forester features up to 3,000 of towing capacity and an available accessory Class II hitch receiver.

Subaru Ascent: 5,000-plus pounds Subaru Outback towing capacity: 3,500 pounds Subaru Forester towing capacity: up to 3,000 pounds with Class II hitch receiver Subaru Crosstrek: 1,500 pounds

Which Crosstrek competitors offer the highest towing capacity?

Here is a list of the highest towing capacity for subcompact SUVs, latest model year. Please note, these figures can sometimes change so check with the respective manufacturers’ site for the latest, confirmed towing capacity ratings.

Jeep Renegade: up to 2,000 pounds Fiat 500X: up to 2,000 pounds Kia Seltos: up to 2,000 pounds Chevrolet Trax: up to 1,500 pounds Subaru Crosstrek: up to 1,500 pounds Mazda CX-30: up to 1,500 pounds Nissan Kicks: up to 1,400 pounds Hyundai Kona: up to 1,000 pounds

