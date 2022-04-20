2023 Kia Telluride: Here Are the Updates to Know About

Like its 2023 Palisade cousin, Kia’s 3-row SUV didn’t exactly need any updates considering how popular the Telluride has been since arriving in 2020. Thanks to its roomy, top-class cabin, big cargo hold, innovative technology, balanced ride, and a long list of standard features. For the 2023 Telluride, Kia has made some changes to the exterior design, added more tech, and introduced two off-road capable variants. Here’s a look at what’s new for 2023.

Some Restyled Exterior Features

Looking at the front fascia, we see restyled headlights featuring standard LEDs with optional LED fog lamps. The new bumper looks more assertive, while the Tiger Nose grille gets offsetting black mesh. Below, comparing the outgoing model with the new 2023 version:

Left: 2020 Telluride (Photo: Amee Reehal) Vs Right: 2023 Telluride (Photo: Kia)

The rear appears more streamlined than before, thanks to the new bumper and taillight inserts with sleek vertical LED strips. Besides the new wheel designs, Kia introduces three new exterior shades- Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green.

Although the Telluride already boasts a chock-full of quality materials and a first-rate cabin, the 12.3-inch display infotainment system and an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, housed in a new curved glass, make the interior more pleasing.

2023 Telluride. Photo: Kia 2023 Telluride. Photo: Kia

Other prominent features we find in the new 2023 Kia Telluride include a new steering wheel and air vents, Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity, over-the-air updates, and a bigger head-up display (10.0 inches instead of 805 inches previously), offering more information.

The Telluride already features a long list of standard safety techs such as pedestrians and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, etc. For the 2023 model year, that list expands with the addition of navigation-based cruise control, Highway Driving Assist 2, side collision avoidance, steering assist, and other systems.

New for 2023: Rugged X-Line and X-Pro Models

Kia added tough-looking X-Line and X-Pro variants to the Telluride lineup, the same way they did for the Sportage. The rugged X-Line trim features a new grille, roof rails, unique 20-inch wheels, altered traction control settings, and a towing mode that changes the transmission’s shift logic and integrates trailer sway control. The higher ride height of 0.4-inch (10-millimeter) marginally increases approach and departure angles.

2023 Kia Telluride X-Line. Photo: Kia

On the other hand, the X-Pro is more off-road capable than the X-Line, courtesy of smaller 18-inch wheels and Continental all-terrain tires, along with higher ride height. This variant also offers a tad better tow rating of 5,500 pounds against 5,000 pounds of standard Telluride.

Powertrain: Same Horsepower & Performance Specs

Under the hood is the same 3.8-liter V6 engine we get in the 2022 Telluride, creating 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The mill mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels or all the wheels, delivering well-rounded performance. Another addition for the 2023 Kia Telluride is the Downhill Brake Control system, offering drivers a managed descent on steep paths.

Pricing and Availability

The South Korean automaker did not reveal the pricing information for the new Telluride yet. We hope to get these details before the on-sale date. Kia plans to start selling the popular 3-row Telluride in the coming months.

Check out our Telluride news and past reviews here. Plus, our Telluride vs Palisade comparison if you’re cross-shopping these near identical SUVs.