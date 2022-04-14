2023 Hyundai Palisade Changes: New Enhancements Where They Count

Did the Hyundai Palisade really need an update? Probably not, seeing as the 8-passenger hauler has been a huge hit with families since arriving in 2020, currently in short supply with the Korean having a tough time meeting demand. But three years in the world of autos can be an eternity, where enhancements and new tech are in order – and Hyundai has made improvements in all the right places. From the SUV’s styling updates and a significantly improved interior with more cabin technology, to more advanced driver assistance and safety features.

The refreshed Palisade hits dealerships this summer. Here’s a look at what’s new.

On the exterior styling front, the 2023 Palisade retains its large, beefy look that errs on the side of luxury. But Hyundai tweaked a few things on its flagship SUV, adding a higher dose of refinement to the mix. Up front, expect a new grille now flanked by new headlamps and daytime running lights.

Though not immediately evident, the new front grille is also different from the outgoing 2020 Palisade model we reviewed, coupled with auto-dimming outside mirrors, and new front and rear bumper fascia. All riding on new 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels not available in the past. New colour for 2023 includes Robust Emerald.

New Palisade SUV Interior Improves Significantly

2023 Palisade interior vs 2020 model:

Styling aside, it’s a family SUV’s interior updates that really count, especially for those seeking more comfort and convenience. Throughout the cabin, expect new seating surfaces and materials, plus new slim horizontal air vents opening up the interior space a bit. In the front cockpit, the driver gains what Hyundai calls an Ergo seat designed to provide comfort and help reduce fatigue during long drives, behind the redesigned steering wheel. Enhancements up front to the instrument panel, gauge cluster, and audio interface design are also in the mix. Optional is a full display digital centre rearview mirror sporting a rearview camera.

Love for rear passengers with a heated 3rd-row, better USB ports, and 2nd-row armrest angle adjuster

Rear passengers in the Palisade also get some love for 2023. This includes some Hyundai-firsts like the 2nd-row armrest angle adjuster (8 passenger model) and a heated 3rd-row seats – not something typical in volume-selling mid-size utility vehicles. Rear side-impact airbags are standard and the swankier 2023 Palisade Calligraphy also gains acoustic-laminated rear door glass.

Connectivity inside the new model is also ramped up. Gone are the USB-A ports in lieu of new USB-C ports with quicker charging up to 3 amps. Wireless charging has been enhanced from 5W to 15W, coupled with an improved dynamic voice recognition system.

For SUV shoppers who value the advanced driver assistance systems, the 2023 Palisade will now include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist : helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving

: helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control : help maintain safe speeds on the highway using navigation data.

: help maintain safe speeds on the highway using navigation data. Highway Driving Assist : helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway

: helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist : help avoid collisions with rearward objects detected while reversing

: help avoid collisions with rearward objects detected while reversing Remote Smart Parking Assist: helps remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle

Under the hood, the 2023 Palisade keeps the same 3.8-liter V6, dual CVVT, direct-injected engine making 291 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and an estimated 262 lb.-ft. of torque @ 5,200 rpm. The eight-speed automatic transmission has been refined, according to Hyundai.

New 2023 Palisade XRT

Joining siblings Santa Fe and Tucson XRT, the Palisade also gains the more tough, dark-themed look with this new model. Overall, everything on the XRT is more stealthy with a rugged undertone.

From the dark-finish 20-inch wheels, front grill, and black roof rails, to the burlier-looking lower door trim, rugged-look front and rear fascia with skid plate design elements, and black leatherette seating surfaces inside the cabin.

Overall, all these improvements make the popular Palisade that much better, particularly inside the cabin. Another option is the Palisade’s cousin, the Kia Telluride. Check out our Palisade vs Telluride comparison here.