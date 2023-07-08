2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB Review

For the 2023 model year, Land Rover is launching a completely new Range Rover, and since it’s the first year of this fifth generation, the British brand is not holding back… in terms of luxuriousness and choice.

The level of execution here is better than ever, and the number of trims is almost confusing. In the US, Land Rover offers up to 10 versions of the flagship SUV. In Canada, there are eight different models available, five regular wheelbase and three more with the long wheelbase platform.

Land Rover gave us the opportunity to drive the longest version of the Range Rover or, if you prefer, the official expression: Range Rover P530 SE LWB (for Long Wheelbase). This roomiest option in the Range Rover lineup might be limited to three LWB models in Canada, but across the US, consumers have two more long Range Rovers to choose from.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Even the P400 AWD MHEV (for Mild Hybrid Electrified Vehicle) drivetrain is available on the SE trim in the US. In Canada, it’s twin turbo V8 all around for the longest of Range Rovers.

Rest assured, there are other engines available on the standard wheelbase models like these P400 and P440e options, the latter being of the PHEV variety. But, for this latest review of the plushiest Land Rover, the local division gave us a good old V8 to power this big lump of metal, leather, and aluminium.

A new Range Rover V8 engine… from BMW?

It’s not the first time that a BMW V8 is bolted under the hood of a Land Rover vehicle, but for this generation, the folks from JLR got rid of the previous supercharged engine in favour of this twin turbo 4.4L V8 engine used in a nice variety of big BMW products.

3-row SUV putting down 523 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque

In this application, it delivers an impressive 523 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque, while the transmission is an eight-speed automatic with a manual mode, but then again, who shifts gears in a Range Rover?

2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé 2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Obviously, this new engine is thirsty, but not as bad as the old V8. The other options are based on the straight-six 3.0L engine with either a mild-hybrid system or the full blown plug-in hybrid option with up to 54 miles (or 88 km) of pure electric real-world driving, according to Land Rover.

But, traditionally, the Range Rover was always better with a V8 engine powering all four wheels. And it’s still the case in 2023. Note that a full EV version is in the works and that it should appear on the market next year.

Drive impressions: how does a 7-passenger Range Rover actually perform?

A (very) smooth drive

Range Rover has always been associated with pure comfort and the latest model respects that in every possible way. With soft leather seats, air suspension and specific chassis adjustments, the Range Rover LWB is floating on the uneven surfaces of Montreal, Quebec.

The steering is tighter and when you select the Sport driving mode, the Range Rover demonstrates that size doesn’t matter

Ok, it’s still a big and heavy luxurious SUV, but every moment spent behind the wheel is proof that Range Rovers are easy and fun to drive. The steering column is light in the city and that’s good to maneuver around every urban obstacle.

Big SUV with rear-wheel steering for the win

With the LWB model, it could be a little tricky in certain situations, but with rear-wheel steering, the biggest Land Rover is almost as agile as a subcompact crossover (like its smaller Evoque sibling?)

And the same compliment applies to highway driving. The steering is tighter and when you select the Sport driving mode, the Range Rover demonstrates that size doesn’t matter… even in this apartment on wheels!

Range Rover P530 SE LWB Interior

2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Inside, the Range Rover ambiance is back with a touch of technology, but it’s the quality of materials (Semi-aniline leather, real wood, aluminium, etc.) that demonstrates the brand’s “savoir-faire”. Even the self-closing doors add a little touch of “Range-Roverness”.

Over-the-air updates is also on the menu of this new Range Rover, and so is Amazon Alexa. The AI in the Alexa voice system also makes sure to better understand its users and even let them check the news or a weather report on the road all while keeping their hands on the wheel.

New curved 13.1-inch touchscreen, air suspension, and electric powered seats all around

2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé 2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also a must in this newest Range Rover. In the centre of the dash, a new curved 13.1-inch touchscreen comes with the crispiest graphics ever to be offered in a Land Rover vehicle. The same quality applies to the Interactive Driver Display behind the steering wheel.

The air suspension makes every entry a breeze. With the lowest height selected, the Range Rover is not only easy to enter, but it’s also easier to clean after a 20 cm snow fall in the middle of January.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé 2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 SE LWB. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Of course, the first row is of First-Class level with everything two human beings need to travel, while the other two rows of seats are also very comfortable. Accessing the third row requires a bit of flexibility, but with every seat being electric powered, anyone can move the second row or even the third row to make room for a larger object in the trunk.

Takeaway: a Range Rover will always be a Range Rover (we hope)

The Land Rover Range Rover hasn’t changed a bit. It’s just better than ever. The ride is smooth, the drivetrain works fine with this chassis and the comfort is mastered with flying colours.

Ok, it’s a little thirsty when you push the SUV too hard in the city, but Range Rover owners know what to expect, especially at a base price of $106,500 in the US and $128,950 in Canada.

The LWB SE trim I drove for a few days in January was a little pricier with a base price tag of $156,300 (without options) in Canada or $135,000 in the United States.

The whole purpose of the Range Rover is to be a super comfortable and off-road capable SUV with – in this case – three rows of seats. But the Range Rover offers more than just capabilities, it’s also a prestige affair and Range Rover is familiar with the definition of prestige.

Let’s just hope the Range Rover’s unique character remains untouched when the EV version comes out later this year.