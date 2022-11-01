New Style Edition Adds Flair to Porsche’s 718 Lineup in 2023

For 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman fans looking for a bit more distinction in 2023, Porsche is offering two new model variants of the pair of mid-engine coupes — the Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition. With the current 300-hp turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder Boxer engine under the hood for both, each putting down 280 lb.-ft. of torque, upgrades to these models are cosmetic only. From the new 964 Carrera RS-inspired Ruby Star Neo and high-gloss silver PORSCHE script on the rear, to dark touches including black sport tailpipes and high-gloss black 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels — all designed to make these top-selling Porsches stand out from the lineup.

If the stealthier black package isn’t your thing, opt for the white package adding distinct stripes on the hood, Porsche logos on the side, and wheels and rear model designation painted in white or black, based on the package choice. Inside, Porsche gave these Style Editions a leather-wrapped & heated multifunction steering wheel, Chalk stitching against the black leather throughout and on the floor mats. The 718 Style Editions hit Europe first in early 2023 before landing in North America shortly after, along with official pricing.

