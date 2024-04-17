The Limited Edition 2025 Ford Mustang GT Anniversary Package

Ford’s iconic pony car gained a complete redesign for 2024, both the Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT. Now, for the 2025 model year, the party continues with the American muscle car blowing out sixty candles. The 2025 Ford Mustang GT introduces the 60th Anniversary Package, a tribute to the iconic 1965 model. Limited to just 1,965 units, this special edition blends classic Mustang elements with modern luxury, available in both coupe and convertible styles.























Echoing the distinctive design of the original 1965 Mustang GT, it features retro fender badges, heritage stripes, and inspired wheel designs with the premium Mustang GT trim. According to Ford, this exclusive package promises to deliver the same thrill and bold styling that has defined the Mustang for generations. But ultimately, it’s a cosmetic upgrade, really.

Photo: Ford

Inside the Mustang 60th Anniversary edition, expect a serialized instrument panel badge for a dose of exclusivity. The interior options, available in Space Gray, Carmine Red, or Black Onyx, provide a more luxe yet sporty ambiance. These choices not only enhance the car’s aesthetic appeal but also pay homage to Mustang’s storied heritage through modern refinements and rich detailing.

Photo: Ford

On the exterior styling front, the Mustang 60th Anniversary edition gains exclusive 60th Anniversary badges, distinct 20-inch Dark Gravity Gray wheels with Vermillion Red, retro-themed centre caps, and distinctive side graphics available in Iconic Silver or Vermillion Red. Additional touches like the smoked housing of the standard Nite Pony headlights and colour-coordinated mirror caps further accentuate its historical yet contemporary look, available in classic and modern color schemes.

Photo: Ford

All 2024 and 2025 Mustang GT’s find the 5.0L V8 under the hood, good for 486 horsepower at 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust (480 horsepower without). 2025 Mustang GT performance specs: