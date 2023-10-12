Specs: The High-Performance 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Up Close

Let’s be honest here: if you’re going buy an ultra-small, luxury crossover straight from Germany, it might as well sport a potent 312 horsepower 2.0L engine, a growling exhaust system, a track-worthy braking assembly, and 21-inch light-alloy wheels (yes, fitted on a small hauler). That’s just for starters.

RELEASE DATE AND PRICE: Starting at an MSRP of $42,000 plus $995 destination for the X2 xDrive28i and $51,400 plus $995 destination for the X2 M35i, they arrive in the US market in March 2024. (Canadian pricing not yet released.)

For 2024, the entire BMW X2 subcompact crossover lineup (or Compact Sports Activity Coupe, as the Bavarian brand puts it), gains a full redesign, including a new iX2 xDrive30 all-electric model arriving globally in March 2023. Expect the usual affair: tweaked looks, better performance, fancy new tech inside like the BMW Curved Display with iDrive 9, and so on.

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

And with two models on tap, including the more palatable X2 xDrive28i, we know it’s the high-performance X2 M35i xDrive with all the M-specific goods you care about. And we don’t blame you, so let’s talk about it with what’s new for 2024.

The next-generation BMW X2 gains distinct styling features, but the BMW X2 M35i xDrive performance dials it up. An M Sport package – which also includes aerodynamically optimized exterior details – is available on the X2 xDrive28i. And 21-inch light-alloy wheels are now offered on a compact model from BMW for the first time.

Model Comparison Specs: X2 xDrive28i Vs. X2 M35i xDrive

First, here's a look at the key differences between the two gas-powered 2024 X2 models.

Specs X2 xDrive28i X2 M35i xDrive Difference Curb weight (lbs) 3,803 3,840 +37 lbs GVWR (lbs) 4,806 5,004 +198 lbs Compression ratio (:1) 10.5 9.5 -1.0 Max output (hp @ rpm) 241 @ 4,500-6,500 312 @ 5,750-6,500 +71 hp Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 295 @ 1,500-4,000 295 @ 2,000-4,500 -1,500-4,000 rpm Brakes, front (std.) Single-piston, floating-caliper disc brakes Four-piston, fixed caliper disc brakes Four-piston, fixed caliper disc brakes Steering ratio overall (:1) 15.5 14.5 -1.0 Standard tires front / rear 245/45 R 19 / 245/45 R 19 245/40 R 20 / 245/40 R 20 20-inch tires Standard rims, front / rear (in) 8.0J x 19 light alloy / 8.0J x 19 light alloy 8.0J x 20 light alloy / 8.0J x 20 light alloy 20-inch rims Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 6.2 5.2 -1.0 seconds Top Speed (mph) 130 / 149 (with perf. tires) 130 / 155 (with perf. tires) +6 mph (with perf. tires)

Enhanced 2.0L engine with M-specific highlights

Summary: Several tweaks to the X2’s latest-generation 6-cylinder engine

VANOS variable camshaft timing

M-specific exhaust system (two pairs of twin tailpipes)

Adaptive M suspension (standard with X2 M35i xDrive) Performance Specs: Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder

Horsepower: 312 hp @ 5,750-6,500 rpm

Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 2,000-4,500 rpm

Top speed: 155 mpg with performance tires

Transmission: 7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

Powering the next-gen, M-flavoured X2 is the most potent 4-cylinder version of the latest modular generation of engines. Among the 2.0L unit’s M-specific highlights are a new, stronger crankshaft, an optimized oil supply system for the pistons with cooling channels, and main bearing shells and caps carried over from the latest-generation 6-cylinder engines.

0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds

It is also equipped with VANOS variable camshaft timing with an optimized oil supply for the actuator and VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing. The result of these enhancements is 312 hp between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 295 lb-ft from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. With all that power ready, the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive sprints from rest to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

M-specific exhaust system and optional Adaptive M suspension

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

The new motor’s power is accompanied by a growl from the M-specific exhaust system. The new BMW X2 M35i xDrive features two pairs of twin tailpipes. Nestled neatly into the left and right of the rear apron, they are a signature feature of high-performance models from BMW M and have now been adopted by the most powerful member of the compact SAC range.

Adaptive M suspension is available for all model variants of the compact SAC. It is fitted as standard on the BMW X2 M35i xDrive and is included with the M Sport package on the X2 xDrive28i. Both agility and long-distance comfort benefit from this suspension system’s adjustable and frequency-selective dampers.

Pressure peaks inside the dampers are smoothed out with the help of additional valves that are active on the rebound side. As a result, the system offers comfortable response when absorbing minor bumps in the road surface combined with sporty damper characteristics in dynamic driving situations.

Larger X2 M35i wheels and track-focused stopping power with BMW M GmbH-worthy M Compound brakes

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

Summary: Optional M Compound brakes (including grey calibers with M logo)

M Sport brakes come standard

Optional 21-inch light-alloy wheels

20-inch M light-alloy wheels standard, now with 20mm wider tires Specs: Standard wheels: front, 8.0J x 20 light alloy; rear, 8.0J x 20 light alloy

Standard tires: front, 245/40 R 20; rear, 245/40 R 20

Standard front brakes: Four-piston, fixed caliper disc brakes (M35i only)

Standard rear brakes: Single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes (xDrive28i and M35i)

The BMW X2 M35i xDrive is fitted as standard with the M Sport brakes. Powerful M Compound brakes, comprising four-piston, fixed-caliper brakes with 15.2-inch drilled discs at the front wheels and single-piston, floating-caliper units with 13.0-inch discs at the rear, are optional.

Initially developed for high-performance models from BMW M GmbH, the M Compound brakes promise to offer very comfortable braking, superb feel, and stable stopping power even under high loads. In addition, weight has been minimized, and unsprung masses are substantially lower compared with conventional braking systems. The brake calipers are painted grey and bear the M logo.

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

21-inch light-alloy wheels: a BMW compact model first

The M Sport package for the X2 xDrive28i offers 19 or 20-inch M light-alloy wheels while the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive comes with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard. Other light-alloy wheels up to 21 inches are available as options. The 19- and 20-inch light-alloy wheel variants are fitted with tires that are 20 millimeters wider than on the outgoing model to give the next-generation BMW X2 greater dynamic handling potential. High-performance tires are also available for models with Adaptive M Suspension.

Designed for performance with M-specific features

Summary:

Optional 21-inch light-alloy wheels (a BMW compact SUV first)

front apron with large air intakes

side skirt extensions

black M exterior mirror caps

model-specific M rear spoiler with central indent

rear apron with diffuser inlay

BMW M kidney grille with horizontal double bars and M logo

Four exhaust pipes each four inches in diameter

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

The performance capabilities of the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive are reflected in distinctive design features that testify to the technical requirements of a high-performance vehicle in terms of cooling air supply and aerodynamic balance. A front apron with large air intakes ensures the engine, transmission, and brakes work within their optimum temperature windows at all times, even under hard driving.

Prominent side skirt extensions, black M exterior mirror caps, a model-specific M rear spoiler with central indent and a rear apron with diffuser inlay vividly showcase the performance-led character of the new flagship model.

The BMW M kidney grille of the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive bears the M logo. The grille also sports horizontal double bars, a design cue developed initially for high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. The same applies to the quartet of exhaust tailpipes – each measuring almost four inches in diameter – integrated into the rear apron. These pairs of tailpipes positioned to the far left and right of the rear end signal the presence of the most powerful engine in the model range.

New BMW X2 M35i Interior

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW Summary: Aluminum Hexacube interior trim elements

M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles

Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel and Anthracite-coloured headliner

M-specific door sill trim, pedals, and graphics

Optional BMW Head-Up Display

M Seats with illuminated M logo detail

The M-specific cockpit design creates a high-intensity performance experience inside the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Highlights include Aluminum Hexacube interior trim elements, an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and red centre marker, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel, an anthracite-coloured headliner, M door sill trim, M pedals and the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display and, optionally, the BMW Head-Up Display.

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

Standard equipment for the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive includes black Veganza/Alcantara sport seats with blue contrast stitching. Also on the options list are M Sport seats. These offer multi-way electric adjustment (including memory function for the driver’s seat), have integral head restraints and feature an illuminated M logo in the upper section of the backrests.