BMW i4 Vs. Tesla Model 3: Performance All Day Every Day



For EV enthusiasts who value the sheer joy of driving and the allure of a sporty sedan, the BMW i4 stands out as an electric vehicle that doesn’t just aim to reduce emissions but also to ignite the passion for driving. Here’s why we think it’s a better overall buy over the Model 3.

Performance and Handling Winner: BMW i4































BMW has had decades of practice building sport sedans, and the i4 carries on the tradition in electric format. If you’ve driven a 3 or 4 Series BMW, you have a good idea of what it’s like to drive an i4. The M50 trim has 536 hp and will sprint from 0-100 km/h in well under 4 seconds.

As impressive as that is, the Model 3 Performance is even quicker. When it comes to handling, the ball is firmly in BMW’s court with better steering and far superior braking. The i4 feels like a rear-wheel drive BMW sport sedan with balanced handling and a nicely composed ride. The Model 3 has quick steering, but it’s dull to drive and far less entertaining on a back road.

Interior Winner: Tesla Model 3



























This one is closer than I thought. The BMW walks away from the Telsa when it comes to quality, material choices, and fit and finish. BMW’s seats are supportive and comfortable, and it has an actual gauge cluster and a traditional set of controls. The i4’s widescreen is sharp and has gorgeous graphics, but the tech pales in comparison to what Tesla offers on its central 15-inch screen.

If watching Netflix and fart noises are your jam, the Tesla is for you. The Tesla cabin feels like an extension of your smartphone, and its ultra-minimalist design isn’t for everyone, but it totally pushes the boundaries of traditional automobile interior design, and it ekes out a win for that reason alone.

Related – The 2024 Tesla Model 3: A Closer Look at the Upgrades and Changes

Styling Winner: BMW i4

2024 BMW i4 M50. Photo: BMW

Neither car here is what you’d call gorgeous. The Model 3’s design, like its interior, is minimal. There’s an intentional lack of definition here and it appears generic and featureless. Where the Cybertruck shocks and polarizes, the Model 3 can go completely unnoticed. If there was a prize to design the most appliance-like car, the Model 3 would win.

2024 BMW i4 M50. Photo: BMW

The BMW i4’s grille takes getting used to, but the car is sleek, muscular, and has really good proportions with its long hood, short rear deck, and minimal overhangs. It’s also a hatchback that doesn’t look like one which is a bonus. If you’re purchasing based on looks alone, the BMW i4 is the clear winner here.

Takeaway: Why the BMW i4 is the Better Buy

Ultimately, the Tesla Model 3 is the better EV with its comprehensive tech, over-the-air updates, and access to the best charging network. There have also been some big price drops recently, which have only increased its value.

If your only reason for buying an EV is for emissions-free commuting, and you’re not the type to look back at your car after parking it, the Model 3 is superior. But if you love driving and want an electric car that would compel you to take it for a drive for no reason at all, the BMW i4 is a great example of a traditional sport sedan that also happens to be electric.