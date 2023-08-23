BMW SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

When it comes to utility vehicles, the current BMW SUV model lineup pretty much has all bases covered. From the subcompact X1 to the full-size X7 (and new Alpina XB7), and from powerful gas-variants to more efficient hybrid models, the Bavarian has something to offer anyone looking to buy a luxury hauler with style, performance, and the latest tech. Here’s the latest info, specs, grades, and features for all models currently on the market.

BMW X1

Subcompact Crossover SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle)

Grades: X1 xDrive28i, X1 M35i















Key features: Standard Adaptive M Suspension Most powerful 4-cylinder in BMW’s modular engine portfolio (312-hp) BMW iDrive featuring BMW Operating System 9

Though positioned at the base of BMW’s SUV range, the 2024 X1 maintains a far cry from entry-level. The agile handling and functional interior almost position the X1 as a viable substitute for the 3-series station wagon, sadly missing from BMW’s U.S. lineup.

The base powertrain entails a 241-hp turbo four, while the sportier M35i version boasts a 312-hp. Both configurations feature a stock all-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The cockpit displays contemporary design and modern tech, featuring BMW’s latest iDrive 9 infotainment system, a curved-glass screen, and wireless functionality for BMW Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Two rows of seating provide ample space for the compact SUV category, although the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class offers even more room and an optional third row. Nonetheless, what the Mercedes lacks is the BMW’s spirited driving experience.

2024 X1 M35i xDrive. Photo: BMW

The 2024 X1 M35i, introduced recently, showcases a few aesthetic enhancements that distinguish it from the regular X1 model. Noteworthy among these is the integration of the M Sport front bumper, previously an add-on, now a standard feature. Also evident is the distinct M-style double-bar kidney grille.

At the vehicle’s rear, you’ll spot four exhaust outlets, a detail typically preserved for full-fledged M vehicles; however, the inclusion of this sporty design element receives no objections.

Additional newly introduced performance features comprise stylish 19-inch wheels, a standard adaptive suspension, and the choice to opt for M-compound brakes, measuring 15.2 inches in the front and 13 inches in the rear.

BMW X3 and X3 M

Compact Crossover SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle)

Grades: X3 sDrive30i / X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, X3 M







Key features: Two powerful engine options: 248-hp and 382-hp X3 M40i’s 382-hp engine reaches 60 mph in 4.4 seconds Last major X3 update was for 2022 model year

This compact upscale crossover is the SUV counterpart to the popular BMW 3 Series and even utilizes the same engines as the reliable sedan. The 2023 BMW X3 is driven by a selection between a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder that generates 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque or a bolder turbocharged 3.0L inline-six with 382 hp.

However, even with the standard engine, the elevated vehicle delivers an exciting driving experience and solid performance. When pitted against upscale competitors that offer superior cabin luxury in the battle, the X3 competes against the Volvo XC60 and the Genesis GV70.

Irrespective of the precise power details, all BMW motors exhibit a comparably robust and polished demeanor. Opting for the four-cylinder is advisable, even though the M40i’s 382-hp six-cylinder accelerates it to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The adept eight-speed automatic teams up seamlessly with the turbocharged four-cylinder, facilitating effortless overtakes in congestion and economical highway cruising.

Solely the rear wheels are driven by the base X3 sDrive30i. While this won’t pose an issue for those in sunnier regions, purchasers in snowy states might consider upgrading to the all-wheel-drive xDrive30i version.

BMW X3 M

X3 M Competition. Photo: BMW The X3 M finds itself in a market segment devoid of logical explanation, striving to offer the supplemented ground clearance and desired raised stance for American auto consumers, coupled with the heart-pounding thrust generated by a 473-horsepower turbo-six motor. And should an extra ounce of power be insufficient, the Competition Package can append another 30 hp and a surplus of torque.

BMW X4 and X4 M

Compact Crossover SUV (Sports Activity Coupe – SAC)

Grades: X4 xDrive 30i, X4 M40i, X4 M







Key features: Coupe-like with significantly revised front and rear designs Exclusive mesh kidney grille insert X4 M Competition makes over 500-hp, 60 mph in 3.2 seconds

The BMW X4 stands as a modern specimen of the prevailing trend of SUVs designed with coupe-like features. The luxury compact crossover SUV is the ideal choice for enthusiasts of BMW X3’s car-esque maneuvering, coupled with an inclination toward a more appealing body style. Naturally, some utility is sacrificed; expect reduced rear headroom and cargo capacity.

The flagship X4 M40i moves using a robust 3.0L six-cylinder turbocharged mill, pumping out 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the craftsmanship maintains its usual BMW vibes, seamlessly integrating technology and safety. In a singular package, the X4 endeavors to blend vogue with pragmatism in direct competition with rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the spirited Porsche Macan.

BMW X4 M

X4 M Competition. Photo: BMW

If you value style and performance equivalently, take a look at the even more robust X4 M. Anticipate a burst of power from its turbocharged inline-six engine, capable of producing up to 503 horsepower in the Competition variant. You can watch it accelerate to 60 mph in merely 3.2 seconds.

Complementing its aggressive speed, the X4 M comes with a firmly-tuned suspension designed to enhance cornering grip, although at the expense of a plush ride. Alongside its unyielding suspension, the remaining aspects of the X4 M exhibit a luxurious quality that perfectly suits its higher price point.

BMW X5 and X5 M

Mid-size SUV

Grades: X5 sDrive40i / xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50e, X5 M60i, X5 M Competition





















Key features: More power and increased electric range for the PHEV X5 xDrive50e New inline-6 and V8 engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology New Highway Assistant driving assist system

The 2024 X5 comes with a refreshed look and a range of enhancements. Its powertrains have also received upgrades – spanning from the 375-hp base 3.0L to the commanding 523-hp V8. Furthermore, a robust new plug-in hybrid version joins the lineup.

However, advancements haven’t remained stagnant, and during this period, additional competitors have joined the competition. Particularly striking is the impressive Genesis GV80, offering a take on the luxury SUV idea at an affordable cost. Additionally, there’s the consistently refined Porsche Cayenne – a model that remains the ultimate choice for driving enthusiasts.

Alongside these, it’s hard to forget the other German contenders like the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7, among others, vying for superiority. Thus, the X5 no longer holds the title of being the most budget-friendly, sportiest, or spacious among its peers.

BMW X5 M

2024 X5 M Competition. Photo: BMW For more intensity, opt for the 2024 X5 M Competition SUV, offering a tremendously potent 617-hp twin-turbo V8 engine and an array of performance enhancements. The skillful handling brings to mind BMW’s sporty sedans, while its substantial SUV frame adds a wealth of functionality. Its interior offers ample luxury, as you would expect, given its six-figure starting cost.

Similar to the majority of BMW vehicles, the X5 M Competition also showcases an extensive selection of technological features, highlighted by the brand’s iDrive 8 infotainment system, displayed on a sleek, curved dashboard screen, providing not only entertainment options but also digital displays and various vehicular functions.

BMW X6 and X6 M

Mid-size SUV (Sports Activity Coupe – SAC)

Grades: X6 xDrive40i, X6 M60i, X6 M Competition

















Key features: M Sport package on X6 xDrive40i is now standard Both X5 and X6 share majority of new features (power, interior, etc.) New inline-6 and V8 engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology

The X6 arrives to complete its original mission. The first X6 pioneered a new styling course for utility vehicles: the strikingly slanted roof sacrificing some cargo space for appeal. Envision it as the X5 SUV hitting the gym. Its sporty maneuvers exceed its appearance as well. And both the 2024 X5 and X6 share the majority of features, aside from looks.

The base motor is a spirited 375-horsepower turbo-six, granting the X6 ample agility. The M60i heats up, employing a 523-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engineered for dominating roads at rapid speeds. Both powertrains are coupled with an eight-speed auto gearbox featuring all-wheel drive.

It pampers travelers with a pleasantly refined cabin, inclusive of a massive info screen, serving as a high-tech command hub. The X6 has enthused other utility vehicles, like the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, to adopt lower rooflines. It proves that the X6 pioneered the trend toward sleeker utility vehicles.

BMW X6 M

2024 X6 M60i. Photo: BMW Furthermore, recently updated for the 2024 model year, the X6 M experiences not only exterior alterations but also extensive changes beneath the surface. These encompass a revamped suspension, a modernized interior, and a new powerplant introduction.

This powertrain, denoted as S68, marks the debut of a hybrid element within an M-class vehicle, blending seamlessly a twin-turbo 4.4L V8 with an electric motor, retaining its potency, churning out 617 horsepower.

BMW X7 and XB7

Full-size SUV

Grades: X7 xDrive40i, X7 M60i, ALPINA XB7











Key features: xDrive40i receives a 40-horsepower increase to 375-hp M60i now gets Integral Active Steering and Active Roll Stabilization as standard New ALPINA XB7 launched early 2023

If you aim to transport up to seven individuals in a tranquil and lavish manner, multiple options exist. However, only a handful manage to blend luxury, ease, and performance to the extent of the BMW X7.

This SUV is the largest crafted by the Bavarian manufacturer and competes with counterparts like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Mercedes-Benz GLS Class. As of 2023, the X7 brings a fresh frontal appearance, an array of new technologies, and, most notably, a substantial power boost.

ALPINA XB7. Photo: BMW The fundamental turbo six-cylinder now creates 375 horsepower (a 40-hp increase) and a peak torque of 398 pound-feet (a 67 lb-ft rise). At the top, the Alpina XB7 yields a massive 630 hp (up 18). The V8 variant has its nomenclature transformed from M50i to M60i, with its new twin-turbo 4.4L mill and 48-volt hybrid system striving to form a more efficient pair.

With an active driving approach, abundant luxury, and a look that appeals directly to its owner, this SUV stands out as a top pick among full-size luxury SUVs.

The mid-cycle update offers a more artistically designed front exterior and a new dashboard layout hosting an expansive digital screen integrated with BMW’s newest infotainment setup. Additionally, the biggest BMW SUV comes with extra built-in amenities and new driver-assist tech. Notably, BMW is introducing a new option for 23-inch wheels this time around.

BMW XM

Full-size SUV



























Key features: First-ever high-performance vehicle from BMW M with an electrified powertrain A total 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque $159,000 US base price

If you’re on the fence regarding the 2023 BMW XM’s looks, we totally understand. But there’s more to it than that. This is the German’s first-ever high-performance machine from BMW M that gains an electrified powertrain, where this PHEV puts down a combined, impressive 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. It’s also the second BMW car designed purely by the M Division following the first M1 in 1978.

A full-size luxury SUV, the XM features an M HYBRID drive system that delivers a total power output of 480 kW/653 hp, achieved by combining a combustion engine with up to 360 kW/489 hp and an electric drive system with up to 145 kW/197 hp.

The front end features split headlights, a BMW kidney grille with gold-coloured surrounds and continuous contour lighting, and large air intakes. Inside, the cockpit and front seats are specifically designed for an active driving experience, carried over from the XM’s exterior looks.

