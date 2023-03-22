BMW M Gets Electrified: Closer Look at the New XM SUV

If you’re on the fence regarding the 2023 BMW XM’s looks, we totally understand. But there’s more to it than that. This is the German’s first-ever high-performance machine from BMW M that gains an electrified powertrain, where this PHEV puts down a combined, impressive 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Newly developed V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo

A full-size luxury SUV, the XM features an M HYBRID drive system that delivers a total power output of 480 kW/653 hp, achieved by combining a combustion engine with up to 360 kW/489 hp and an electric drive system with up to 145 kW/197 hp.

2023 BMW XM. Photo: BMW

The system is built around a newly developed V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, known for its high-revving capabilities. This 4.4L engine also features a cross-bank exhaust manifold and an optimized oil separation process, which helps enhance its performance.

Overall, the BMW XM’s M HYBRID drive system and V8 engine technology make for an impressive driving experience, strident performance, and lack of road noise according to Ollie Kew’s XM review at Top Gear.

A BMW SUV worthy of the M badge? Yes.

The BMW XM’s engine and motor work together to deliver a powerful and high-performance driving experience that is worthy of the M badge. The car’s immense power is sustained throughout the rev range, and it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, while the sports exhaust system produces a rare emotional soundtrack.

2023 BMW XM. Photo: BMW

The car also features an M Hybrid button that allows drivers to select one of three operating modes, including an ELECTRIC setting that enables zero local emissions while cruising at speeds of up to 140 km/h for up to 82-88 km.

This is made possible by a lithium-ion high-voltage battery with 25.7 kWh of usable energy, and the car’s Combined Charging Unit enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW.

Ok, let’s talk about the XM’s exterior looks

Love it or hate it, the BMW XM does boast an exterior design with exclusivity, presence, and performance, featuring powerful contours, a modern SAV silhouette, and M-typical design cues.

2023 BMW XM. Photo: BMW

The front end features split headlights, a BMW kidney grille with gold-coloured surrounds and continuous contour lighting, and large air intakes. The side of the car includes an accent band in Gold, reminiscent of the BMW M1, and the rear features the BMW logo engraved into the flat rear window and sculptural rear lights with a louvred structure.

The M light-alloy wheels fitted in a 21-inch format are also get a distinct look, with options for further variants up to 23 inches in size. Overall, the BMW XM’s exterior design is extroverted and memorable. We’ll leave it at that.

BMW XM Interior

Inside, the cockpit and front seats are specifically designed for an active driving experience, carried over from the XM’s exterior looks. The M multifunction seats, knee pads and model-specific M leather steering wheel come as standard, as do M-specific graphics, including shift lights for the BMW Curved Display and BMW Head-Up Display.

2023 BMW XM. Photo: BMW 2023 BMW XM. Photo: BMW

The rear of the XM is transformed into what BMW calls an “exclusive M Lounge” with a generous feeling of space, high-quality materials and extravagant (memorable?) design. The headliner features a unique three-dimensional prism structure, photo mount-style border and 100 LED units for illumination.

Rear passengers get seats with heated backrests and specially designed cushions, and there are four different trims to choose from to customize the interior. The hybrid BMW SUV also comes standard with ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and the Travel & Comfort System.

Price and release date

Starting at $159,000 before charges and fees in the US ($220,000 CAD), the 2023 XM goes on sale late September 2023. Boasting over 735 horsepower, expect the XM Label Red to arrive in 2024 somewhere north of $185,000.

Take a look at more all-new and redesigned 2023 SUVs here.