2024 SUVs Worth Waiting For: Redesigned & New Models Only

A follow-up to our 2023 SUVs worth waiting for, here’s what’s in store for 2024: all-new and next-generation redesigned models only. With 2023 recession fears and supply chain issues still wreaking havoc at dealerships, 2024 might be the time to buy a new SUV or crossover, with models arriving throughout the 2023 year.
We’re adding to this list constantly, so keep checking back. Search 2024 SUVs by category:
2024 Subcompact / Compact Crossover SUV
2024 Buick Encore GX
- Release Date: Spring 2023
- Status: Redesign
Key features:
Encore GX is first Buick with new 19-inch Virtual Cockpit
System
Encore GX will also offer the Avenir trim for the first time
New interior, new tech and the brand’s new face & logo
The 2024 Encore GX receives a styling update that gives the smallest Buick a more mature appearance than the rather cutesy look of the outgoing generation. The nose undergoes the biggest transformation with sharp lighting slashes and a creased, leading edge perched atop a pair of stylized, stacked grille openings.
Directly in front of the driver, the 8-inch gauge display is configurable for individual tastes, while the central, 11-inch infotainment system features touch screen functionality and is curved toward the driver for easy reach. Buick offers the new Encore GX with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging.
All Encore GXs are motivated by a carryover 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder that generates 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard in the US; all Canadian Encore GX ST and Avenir trims will feature standard all-wheel drive.
Read the full story – Buick Reveals Redesigned 2024 Encore GX with More Tech & Contemporary Looks
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
- Release Date: Late Spring 2023
- Status: Redesign, 3rd-Generation Model
Key features:
2024 redesign includes more rugged look & higher ground clearance
11.6″ touchscreen now available & EyeSight standard
Revised AWD, stiffer chassis & improved performance
First launched back in 2012, Subaru’s smallest SUV gets a full redesign and enters its third-generation for 2024 with redesigned exterior looks, a reworked interior that now gets EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard across the board coupled with an available 11.6-inch touch screen, and increased performance including a stiffer chassis.
Powering the two entry-level models is the same 2.0L engine making 152 horsepower and 145 lb.ft. of torque, sitting on 17-inch alloy wheels. The top two models get the more powerful 2.5L mil serving up 182 horsepower and 178 lb.ft. of torque, rolling on larger 18-inch alloy wheels.
First glance, the 2024 Crosstrek sits much higher with 8.7-inch ground clearance without compromising a low step-in height for all occupants. The front gains a frameless hexagonal grille flanked by more compact headlights. Inside and up front, the updated seat design seeks to increase overall comfort while minimizing fatigue for those longer drives.
Read our full story – Subaru’s Compact Crosstrek SUV Levels Up Adventure with a Major Redesign
2024 Chevrolet Trax
- Release Date: Spring 2023
- Status: Redesign
Key features:
Longer, lower & wider for roomier interior & cargo
New ACTIV top-trim with monochromatic look
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity now offered
Compared to the original 2013 Trax with its somewhat bland design both inside and out, Chevrolet completely reimagined the subcompact SUV for the 2024 model year and made it roomier with more content, safety facilities, and technology. Here’s a closer look at all the changes.
While the outgoing Trax uses a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder creating 155 hp (115 kW) and 177 lb-ft (239 Nm), the upcoming model carries a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-three engine producing 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque.
The front features sleek horizontal lines, accentuating the vehicle’s width, with a design that flows from the iconic Chevy bowtie grille to the slim, Blazer-inspired headlamps equipped with all-new LED lighting elements. The signature LED daytime running lamps amplify visibility in any lighting conditions. The LS and 1RS models come equipped with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, while the LT, 2RS, and Activ take it up a notch with an 11-inch display. The premium trims also boast some sweet perks, like heated seats, the convenience of remote start, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control. Besides, active noise cancellation is a standard amenity for all the trims.
Read our full story – 2024 Chevrolet Trax Redesign: Changes to Know About
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Release Date: Fall 2023
- Status: Mid-cycle refresh
Key features:
11″ touchscreen standard; driver’s display from 4.2 inches to 8 inches
RS model gets larger 19″ wheels
Couple new exterior colours and updated styling tweaks
After launching the new Trax (also in this list, below), Chevy has given a nip and tuck to the similarly sized TrailBlazer, offering revised styling, new shades and wheel designs, and bigger displays inside. These changes should make it more attractive and relevant for buyers in the subcompact SUV segment while keeping the same mechanicals. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.
The standard 1.2L inline-three is turbocharged, which generates 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque; for extra oomph, you can have the new Trailblazer with a 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder, yielding 155 hp and 174 lb-ft.
Chevy has refreshed the exterior looks with new grilles, bumpers, headlights, and taillights and offers two new exterior paints – Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green. The automaker has also upgraded the infotainment display from a not-big-enough 7 inches to a commanding 11 inches, allowing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Read the full story – Chevy’s Subcompact 2024 Trailblazer Gets A Mid-Cycle Refresh Inside & Out
2024 Range Rover Velar
- Release Date: Late 2023
- Status: Redesigned
Key features:
Improved hybrid powertrain with redesigned battery pack & quicker-shifting 8-speed auto transmission
Updated looks with cleaner styling details both inside & out
Optional 17 speaker Meridian 3D Surround Sound System with massive 750W amplifier
For 2024, the Velar which first hit the market in 2018 now gains even cleaner looks, a revamped interior including a much quieter cabin, and a plug-in hybrid system that’s now better than ever.
The facelifted Velar boasts new super-slim headlights and daytime running lights that look more sophisticated for 2024. A sleek, new design imbues the front grille with a refreshed allure while the rear bumper undergoes a subtle transformation. In addition, Land Rover has added two new hues: the shimmering Metallic Varesine Blue and the premium Metallic Zadar Grey, to the car’s exterior colour options.
The base P250 model arrives on American shores, equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L engine that roars with 247 horses and 269 pound-feet of torque, paired with a standard all-wheel-drive system and a refined new eight-speed automatic transmission that promising quicker gear changes.
Read the full story – 2024 Range Rover Velar Changes & Updates to Know About
2024 Hyundai Kona
- Release Date: Late 2023
- Status: Redesigned
Key features:
Four powertrains: EV, ICE, HEV and N Line
Futuristic looks with EV-led design
Larger dimensions including bigger interior space
Hyundai’s subcompact SUV enters its second generation boasting a bolder & more dynamic design, driver-centric interior, and four powertrains, including an all-electric version. Interestingly, designers first created the EV model and then replicated the changes to accommodate an internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain.
The next-generation Kona gets bigger than the previous generation in length, width, and wheelbase. It’s 4,355 mm (171.5 inches) long – that’s a 150 mm increase from the outgoing EV. The width improves by 25 mm (0.98 inches), while the wheelbase grows by 60 mm (2.6 inches).
Up front, one thing that remains the same is the unique LED light bar stretching across the hood. However, the EV model uses a pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp for distinction. The headlights, contained in a black plastic piece, find their place below the light strip on each corner. Inside, the interior grows bigger and is more upscale than before. While Hyundai didn’t share much information about the cabin, we can see two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver information) packed within a single bezel.
Read our full story – 2024 Hyundai Kona Redesign: Major Changes to Know About
2024 Mid-Size SUV
2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport
- Release Date: Mid to Late 2023
- Status: Major Refresh
Key features:
R-Line gets sportier, darker styling features
2.0L turbo (only engine now) is improved & more fuel-efficient
New floating 12-inch infotainment display
It’s already been about 6 years since VW introduced its long-awaited 7-passenger 2018 Atlas SUV, followed by the more stout and sleek Atlas Cross Sport in 2020. Well, it’s about that time — the pair gain some big updates for 2024. VW ditches the V6, in lieu of an improved, and more fuel-efficient 2.0L — a single engine offering. The updated four-cylinder turbocharged, direct-injection TSI engine makes 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.
Inside both VW SUVs, the German ramped up the premium touches for 2024 with a leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dash and centre console — the range-topping models gain quilted leather seats with a diamond pattern. Now, the lower level 2024 Atlas trims offer optional heated rear seats and leather seating surfaces, while the entire lineup gets a nifty heated steering wheel with shift paddles, ventilated front seats, and a height-adjustable passenger seat all as standard.
Both models get reworked front treatment, including a front fascia with integrated air intakes, and a wide chrome four-bar grille alongside LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) which now comes standard. At the rear, both now sport a larger spoiler for a more streamlined new look.
Read the full story – VW’s Atlas SUVs Gain Major 2024 Refresh & New 2.0L Turbo
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- Release Date: ? 2023
- Status: New Model
Key features:
More horsepower and range compared to previous model
Third-row seating
Greater EV range stems from a larger battery pack than before
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV had already been on sale in Asia and Europe for some time when it first reached North America in 2018, but it was still a new proposition in the mid-size SUV heartland. With electrification now penetrating the mainstream however, the second-generation Outlander makes its pitch to an increasingly competitive market.
Mitsubishi believes the new styling, accentuated by the 20in wheels, is tougher than before, although we’d guess that smaller rims would provide greater ride comfort. Every Outlander PHEV comes with a 12.3in, configurable digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 120V/1,500W electrical outlet and a suite of driver assistance systems.
With more powerful electric motors aboard – up from 80 HP front and 94 HP rear to 114 HP and 134 HP – the PHEV powertrain is much-changed from the previous generation Outlander. Mitsubishi’s engineers say that the larger rear motor (shared with the Nissan Ariya) enables them to realize the ideal front-rear torque split through the S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) AWD system that improves traction, stability and handling.
Read our full story – 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Drive Review
2024 Full-Size SUV
2024 Mazda CX-90
- Release Date: Spring 2023
- Status: New Model
Key features:
First 8-passenger SUV from Mazda
3 power options: gas (ICE), mild-hybrid & plug-in hybrid
Starting price of $39,595 in the US & $45,900 in Canada
Mazda has thrown out the rule book with the creation of its new CX-90 eight-passenger SUV, the flagship of the company’s premium Large Product Group of crossovers. The company has given the CX-90 a powertrain setup that defies accepted wisdom.
Instead of the typical SUV configuration of a V6 mounted sidewards on a front-drive transaxle, the CX-90 8-passenger SUV is powered by an inline six-cylinder engine mounted lengthwise and connected through an eight-speed transmission to rear-wheel drive. Canadian vehicles will be available in “rear-biased” AWD only. Buyers can choose between the mild-hybrid gasoline-fuelled 3.3-litre engine and the brand’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain mated to a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine.
The interior is as neatly arranged as grandma’s Sunday dinner table. Even the lacey open stitching on the horizontally oriented dash looks a bit like a crocheted tablecloth, although designers say it’s meant to mimic the Japanese weaving technique of Kimihimo. It is as understated as you would expect a premium vehicle to be. The overall effect is of spaciousness and calm.
Read the full story – First Look at Mazda’s 8-Passenger 2024 CX-90 SUV
2024 All-Electric SUV
2024 VinFast VF 6
- Release Date: Early 2024
- Status: New Model
Key features:
201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque for range-topping VF 6 Plus
399 km / 248 miles of range for entry-level VF 6 Eco
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard
The smallest offering in the Vietnamese-based automaker’s electric lineup, the VF 6 is a stylish little hauler putting down a respectable 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque, paired to a front-wheel drive system. And that’s for the top Plus trim. The entry-level Eco garners 174-hp and 184 ft-lb of torque. A maximum range on a full charge of 248 miles (WLTP target) for the VF 6 Eco version is on tap, coupled with 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft torque.
VinFast has hit the mark on the styling front; that distinctive V-shaped design cue both at the front and the rear just works, without looking tacky. The exterior guise is all courtesy of Torino Design, a famous Italian design house for the past ten years, who’ve worked with countless other big brands like Alfa Romeo, BMW, Fiat, Ferrari, and many others.
Some key cabin tech and features includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice-assistant, and an in-car karaoke app and an app called what3words that offers a simpler way to access voice-activated navigation.
Read our full story – VinFast VF 6 Vs. VF 7 SUVs: Range & Specs Compared
2024 VinFast VF 7
- Release Date: Early 2024
- Status: New Model
Key features:
VF 7 Plus makes 349-hp and 368 ft-lb of torque, with 431 km / 268 miles range
AWD drivetrain for VF 7 Plus model
Entry-level VF 7 Eco offers 450 km / 280 miles of range
About a foot longer than the subcompact VF 6, the compact VF 7 is the only model of the two available with all-wheel drive. That’s for the Plus model only, making an impressive 349-hp and 368 ft-lb, compared to the front-wheel drive Eco trim’s 201-hp and 228 ft-lb of torque. Both trims are available with one or two electric motors.
The VF 7 Eco offers maximum range on a full charge of 280 miles (WLTP target), along with 201 horsepower at 228 lb-ft of torque. The Plus comes with a standard 2-motor AWD system, offering maximum range of 268 miles (WLTP target) paired to an impressive 348 horsepower with 368 lb-ft of torque.
Inside, the VF 7 steps it up not only with more space and cargo, but a larger 15.6-inch screen as well. The VF 7 Eco gets more basic cloth fabrics, compared to the VF 7 Plus’ more luxe premium vegan leather.
VinFast offers two large SUVs as well with the mid-size VF 8 and 3-row VF 9, both already on sale across North America.
2024 Polestar 3
- Release Date: Late 2023
- Status: New Model
Key features:
Dual-motor configuration that generates 489-hp & 620 lb-ft of torque
Performance Pack increases power & adds 22-inch wheels
Active air suspension system is standard
Scandinavian minimalism backed by impressive power, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV, following the debut of the Polestar 1 & 2.
At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.)
The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.
Read our full story – 2024 Polestar 3 EV SUV Range & Specs: Third One’s the Charm
2024 Polestar 2
- Release Date: Summer 2023
- Status: Major Updates
Key features:
Company first: RWD drivetrain (for the single-motor variant)
New motors with extra power and increased range
Redesigned front-end inspired by Polestar 3 SUV
We’re still on the fence whether the Swede’s Polestar 2 is a sedan or SUV crossover. But we know it’s a 5-door electric performance fastback, and that’s all the really matters. The 2022 Polestar 2 saw some big updates, but for 2024, the sleek EV gains much more significant changes.
On the performance front, both power and range, the Polestar 2’s changes are significant. This includes all-new electric motors, a more powerful battery, sustainability improvements by reducing carbon impact by 1.1 tons, and rear-wheel drive for the single-motor variant — a Polestar first and a drivetrain somewhat uncommon with electric vehicles. This motor churns out 30 extra horses from 170-hp to 200-hp, and more torque at 361 lb-ft up from 243 lb-ft.
First introduced on the Polestar 3 SUV, the updated Polestar 2 also now gets a new high-tech front end, for what the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath states “is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too.” We’d have to agree with that.
Read our full story – 2024 Polestar 2 Fastback EV Levels up Range, Power & Styling
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Release Date: Fall 2023
- Status: New EV Model
Key features:
Most affordable in the compact SUV EV class at $30,000 starting MSRP
Optional eAWD drive system makes up to 290-hp & 346 lb-ft torque
11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard
Chevy’s compact Equinox SUV not only goes all-electric for 2024, it’s also the most affordable in the class, according the the company. Following on the heels of the Silverado EV pickup and Blazer EV SUV, the Bow Tie company is going full steam ahead on the electric car front.
Starting at around $30,000 in the US ($35,000 in Canada) for the entry-level Equinox 1LT trim, the standard FWD system puts down approximately 210-horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque, while the optional eAWD system significantly ramps it up to 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque.
11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard offering up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, while the optional 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging on the range-topping Equinox 3RS eAWD can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging. This is all covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on the Equinox EV — and that’s over and above the SUV’s standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.
Read our full story – 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Specs & Features
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
Key features:
Blazer EV SS puts down 557 horsepower
Super Cruise hands-free system is available
Blazer EV RS offers best electric range at 320 miles
Not a 2023, but still worthy of this list. Chevy’s mid-size Blazer goes all-electric for 2024. The first-ever electric performance model from Chevrolet, the Blazer SS delivers the most powerful experience in the range. Available exclusively with an all-wheel-drive configuration, its powertrain generates a maximum of 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque.
Chevrolet did not reveal the mechanical specifications of the RS yet, but we know it shares some of its details with the SS, including the dual-part LED lights that display a uniquely composed lighting sequence when the Blazer arrives or leaves a scene. These lights, along with the Chevy logo, also illuminate to show the EV’s state of charge.
The LT trims share most of the features, including a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch wheels, and full LED lighting. They also carry the same infotainment system, instrument cluster, and charging capabilities as found in high-end trim levels.
Read our full story – 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up Close with All 4 Models