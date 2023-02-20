2024 SUVs Worth Waiting For: Redesigned & New Models Only

A follow-up to our 2023 SUVs worth waiting for, here’s what’s in store for 2024: all-new and next-generation redesigned models only. With 2023 recession fears and supply chain issues still wreaking havoc at dealerships, 2024 might be the time to buy a new SUV or crossover, with models arriving throughout the 2023 year.

We’re adding to this list constantly, so keep checking back. Search 2024 SUVs by category:

2024 Subcompact / Compact Crossover SUV

2024 Buick Encore GX

Release Date: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Status: Redesign



































































Key features: Encore GX is first Buick with new 19-inch Virtual Cockpit

System Encore GX will also offer the Avenir trim for the first time New interior, new tech and the brand’s new face & logo

The 2024 Encore GX receives a styling update that gives the smallest Buick a more mature appearance than the rather cutesy look of the outgoing generation. The nose undergoes the biggest transformation with sharp lighting slashes and a creased, leading edge perched atop a pair of stylized, stacked grille openings.

Directly in front of the driver, the 8-inch gauge display is configurable for individual tastes, while the central, 11-inch infotainment system features touch screen functionality and is curved toward the driver for easy reach. Buick offers the new Encore GX with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging.

All Encore GXs are motivated by a carryover 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder that generates 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard in the US; all Canadian Encore GX ST and Avenir trims will feature standard all-wheel drive.

Read the full story – Buick Reveals Redesigned 2024 Encore GX with More Tech & Contemporary Looks

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Release Date: Late Spring 2023

Late Spring 2023 Status: Redesign, 3rd-Generation Model

























Key features: 2024 redesign includes more rugged look & higher ground clearance 11.6″ touchscreen now available & EyeSight standard Revised AWD, stiffer chassis & improved performance

First launched back in 2012, Subaru’s smallest SUV gets a full redesign and enters its third-generation for 2024 with redesigned exterior looks, a reworked interior that now gets EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard across the board coupled with an available 11.6-inch touch screen, and increased performance including a stiffer chassis.

Powering the two entry-level models is the same 2.0L engine making 152 horsepower and 145 lb.ft. of torque, sitting on 17-inch alloy wheels. The top two models get the more powerful 2.5L mil serving up 182 horsepower and 178 lb.ft. of torque, rolling on larger 18-inch alloy wheels.

First glance, the 2024 Crosstrek sits much higher with 8.7-inch ground clearance without compromising a low step-in height for all occupants. The front gains a frameless hexagonal grille flanked by more compact headlights. Inside and up front, the updated seat design seeks to increase overall comfort while minimizing fatigue for those longer drives.

Read our full story – Subaru’s Compact Crosstrek SUV Levels Up Adventure with a Major Redesign

2024 Chevrolet Trax

Release Date: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Status: Redesign Driver’s side view of Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green parked on a road in front of a lake. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

Rear 3/4 view of Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green parked in front of a lake. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

3/4 view of Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green parked on a road in front of a lake. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

Passenger’s side view of Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green parked in front of a lake. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

Passenger’s side view of front cabin in Chevrolet Trax ACTIV with Jet Black with Artemis Accents Interior. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

View of cargo space through open liftgate in Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

View of headrests in front cabin of Chevrolet Trax ACTIV with Jet Black with Artemis Accents Interior. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

View of infotainment screen in Chevrolet Trax ACTIV with Jet Black with Artemis Accents Interior. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

View from cargo space to front cabin with the right side and middle seat collapsed in Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

Low front view of Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

Close-up view of passenger’s side headlight on Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability.

Close-up view of wheel on Chevrolet Trax ACTIV in Cacti Green. Pre-production model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in spring 2023. Cacti Green exterior color late availability. Key features: Longer, lower & wider for roomier interior & cargo New ACTIV top-trim with monochromatic look Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity now offered

Compared to the original 2013 Trax with its somewhat bland design both inside and out, Chevrolet completely reimagined the subcompact SUV for the 2024 model year and made it roomier with more content, safety facilities, and technology. Here’s a closer look at all the changes.

While the outgoing Trax uses a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder creating 155 hp (115 kW) and 177 lb-ft (239 Nm), the upcoming model carries a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-three engine producing 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque.

The front features sleek horizontal lines, accentuating the vehicle’s width, with a design that flows from the iconic Chevy bowtie grille to the slim, Blazer-inspired headlamps equipped with all-new LED lighting elements. The signature LED daytime running lamps amplify visibility in any lighting conditions. The LS and 1RS models come equipped with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, while the LT, 2RS, and Activ take it up a notch with an 11-inch display. The premium trims also boast some sweet perks, like heated seats, the convenience of remote start, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control. Besides, active noise cancellation is a standard amenity for all the trims.

Read our full story – 2024 Chevrolet Trax Redesign: Changes to Know About

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Release Date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Status: Mid-cycle refresh Front 3/4 view of 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV in Copper Harbor Metallic parked on a rock bank in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Rear 3/4 view of 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV in Copper Harbor Metallic parked on a bank of rocks. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Rear view of 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV parked on rocks in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Close up view of grille and driver side headlight on 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV in Copper Harbor Metallic. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Passenger side view of front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV with Jet Black with Artemis interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

View of sunroof on 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV in Copper Harbor Metallic. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

View of rear cabin of 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV in Copper Harbor Metallic with Jet Black with Artemis interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Driver’s side front 3/4 view of 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS in Fountain Blue driving past a building. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Rear 3/4 view of 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS in Fountain Blue driving past a building. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

View of front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV with Jet Black with Artemis interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Close up view of front console in in 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS with Jet Black with Red Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Close up view of driver’s side front wheel on 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS in Fountain Blue parked in front of a building. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023.

Close up view of grille and badge on 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS in Fountain Blue parked in front of a building. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in fall 2023. Key features: 11″ touchscreen standard; driver’s display from 4.2 inches to 8 inches RS model gets larger 19″ wheels Couple new exterior colours and updated styling tweaks

After launching the new Trax (also in this list, below), Chevy has given a nip and tuck to the similarly sized TrailBlazer, offering revised styling, new shades and wheel designs, and bigger displays inside. These changes should make it more attractive and relevant for buyers in the subcompact SUV segment while keeping the same mechanicals. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.

The standard 1.2L inline-three is turbocharged, which generates 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque; for extra oomph, you can have the new Trailblazer with a 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder, yielding 155 hp and 174 lb-ft.

Chevy has refreshed the exterior looks with new grilles, bumpers, headlights, and taillights and offers two new exterior paints – Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green. The automaker has also upgraded the infotainment display from a not-big-enough 7 inches to a commanding 11 inches, allowing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Read the full story – Chevy’s Subcompact 2024 Trailblazer Gets A Mid-Cycle Refresh Inside & Out

2024 Range Rover Velar

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: Redesigned

















Key features: Improved hybrid powertrain with redesigned battery pack & quicker-shifting 8-speed auto transmission Updated looks with cleaner styling details both inside & out Optional 17 speaker Meridian 3D Surround Sound System with massive 750W amplifier

For 2024, the Velar which first hit the market in 2018 now gains even cleaner looks, a revamped interior including a much quieter cabin, and a plug-in hybrid system that’s now better than ever.

The facelifted Velar boasts new super-slim headlights and daytime running lights that look more sophisticated for 2024. A sleek, new design imbues the front grille with a refreshed allure while the rear bumper undergoes a subtle transformation. In addition, Land Rover has added two new hues: the shimmering Metallic Varesine Blue and the premium Metallic Zadar Grey, to the car’s exterior colour options.

The base P250 model arrives on American shores, equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L engine that roars with 247 horses and 269 pound-feet of torque, paired with a standard all-wheel-drive system and a refined new eight-speed automatic transmission that promising quicker gear changes.

Read the full story – 2024 Range Rover Velar Changes & Updates to Know About

2024 Hyundai Kona

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: Redesigned







Key features: Four powertrains: EV, ICE, HEV and N Line Futuristic looks with EV-led design Larger dimensions including bigger interior space

Hyundai’s subcompact SUV enters its second generation boasting a bolder & more dynamic design, driver-centric interior, and four powertrains, including an all-electric version. Interestingly, designers first created the EV model and then replicated the changes to accommodate an internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain.

The next-generation Kona gets bigger than the previous generation in length, width, and wheelbase. It’s 4,355 mm (171.5 inches) long – that’s a 150 mm increase from the outgoing EV. The width improves by 25 mm (0.98 inches), while the wheelbase grows by 60 mm (2.6 inches).

Up front, one thing that remains the same is the unique LED light bar stretching across the hood. However, the EV model uses a pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp for distinction. The headlights, contained in a black plastic piece, find their place below the light strip on each corner. Inside, the interior grows bigger and is more upscale than before. While Hyundai didn’t share much information about the cabin, we can see two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver information) packed within a single bezel.

Read our full story – 2024 Hyundai Kona Redesign: Major Changes to Know About

2024 Mid-Size SUV

2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport

Release Date: Mid to Late 2023

Mid to Late 2023 Status: Major Refresh

















































Key features: R-Line gets sportier, darker styling features 2.0L turbo (only engine now) is improved & more fuel-efficient New floating 12-inch infotainment display

It’s already been about 6 years since VW introduced its long-awaited 7-passenger 2018 Atlas SUV, followed by the more stout and sleek Atlas Cross Sport in 2020. Well, it’s about that time — the pair gain some big updates for 2024. VW ditches the V6, in lieu of an improved, and more fuel-efficient 2.0L — a single engine offering. The updated four-cylinder turbocharged, direct-injection TSI engine makes 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.

Inside both VW SUVs, the German ramped up the premium touches for 2024 with a leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dash and centre console — the range-topping models gain quilted leather seats with a diamond pattern. Now, the lower level 2024 Atlas trims offer optional heated rear seats and leather seating surfaces, while the entire lineup gets a nifty heated steering wheel with shift paddles, ventilated front seats, and a height-adjustable passenger seat all as standard.

Both models get reworked front treatment, including a front fascia with integrated air intakes, and a wide chrome four-bar grille alongside LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) which now comes standard. At the rear, both now sport a larger spoiler for a more streamlined new look.

Read the full story – VW’s Atlas SUVs Gain Major 2024 Refresh & New 2.0L Turbo

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Release Date: ? 2023

? 2023 Status: New Model





















































Key features: More horsepower and range compared to previous model Third-row seating Greater EV range stems from a larger battery pack than before

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV had already been on sale in Asia and Europe for some time when it first reached North America in 2018, but it was still a new proposition in the mid-size SUV heartland. With electrification now penetrating the mainstream however, the second-generation Outlander makes its pitch to an increasingly competitive market.

Mitsubishi believes the new styling, accentuated by the 20in wheels, is tougher than before, although we’d guess that smaller rims would provide greater ride comfort. Every Outlander PHEV comes with a 12.3in, configurable digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 120V/1,500W electrical outlet and a suite of driver assistance systems.

With more powerful electric motors aboard – up from 80 HP front and 94 HP rear to 114 HP and 134 HP – the PHEV powertrain is much-changed from the previous generation Outlander. Mitsubishi’s engineers say that the larger rear motor (shared with the Nissan Ariya) enables them to realize the ideal front-rear torque split through the S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) AWD system that improves traction, stability and handling.

Read our full story – 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Drive Review

2024 Full-Size SUV

2024 Mazda CX-90 Release Date: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Status: New Model





































































OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Key features: First 8-passenger SUV from Mazda 3 power options: gas (ICE), mild-hybrid & plug-in hybrid Starting price of $39,595 in the US & $45,900 in Canada Mazda has thrown out the rule book with the creation of its new CX-90 eight-passenger SUV, the flagship of the company’s premium Large Product Group of crossovers. The company has given the CX-90 a powertrain setup that defies accepted wisdom. Instead of the typical SUV configuration of a V6 mounted sidewards on a front-drive transaxle, the CX-90 8-passenger SUV is powered by an inline six-cylinder engine mounted lengthwise and connected through an eight-speed transmission to rear-wheel drive. Canadian vehicles will be available in “rear-biased” AWD only. Buyers can choose between the mild-hybrid gasoline-fuelled 3.3-litre engine and the brand’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain mated to a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine. The interior is as neatly arranged as grandma’s Sunday dinner table. Even the lacey open stitching on the horizontally oriented dash looks a bit like a crocheted tablecloth, although designers say it’s meant to mimic the Japanese weaving technique of Kimihimo. It is as understated as you would expect a premium vehicle to be. The overall effect is of spaciousness and calm. Read the full story – First Look at Mazda’s 8-Passenger 2024 CX-90 SUV

2024 All-Electric SUV

2024 VinFast VF 6

Release Date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Status: New Model

Autodesk VRED Professional 2022.2

Autodesk VRED Professional 2022.2





























Key features: 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque for range-topping VF 6 Plus 399 km / 248 miles of range for entry-level VF 6 Eco Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard

The smallest offering in the Vietnamese-based automaker’s electric lineup, the VF 6 is a stylish little hauler putting down a respectable 201-hp and 228 lb.-ft of torque, paired to a front-wheel drive system. And that’s for the top Plus trim. The entry-level Eco garners 174-hp and 184 ft-lb of torque. A maximum range on a full charge of 248 miles (WLTP target) for the VF 6 Eco version is on tap, coupled with 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft torque.

VinFast has hit the mark on the styling front; that distinctive V-shaped design cue both at the front and the rear just works, without looking tacky. The exterior guise is all courtesy of Torino Design, a famous Italian design house for the past ten years, who’ve worked with countless other big brands like Alfa Romeo, BMW, Fiat, Ferrari, and many others.

Some key cabin tech and features includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice-assistant, and an in-car karaoke app and an app called what3words that offers a simpler way to access voice-activated navigation.

Read our full story – VinFast VF 6 Vs. VF 7 SUVs: Range & Specs Compared

2024 VinFast VF 7

Release Date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Status: New Model































Key features: VF 7 Plus makes 349-hp and 368 ft-lb of torque, with 431 km / 268 miles range AWD drivetrain for VF 7 Plus model Entry-level VF 7 Eco offers 450 km / 280 miles of range

About a foot longer than the subcompact VF 6, the compact VF 7 is the only model of the two available with all-wheel drive. That’s for the Plus model only, making an impressive 349-hp and 368 ft-lb, compared to the front-wheel drive Eco trim’s 201-hp and 228 ft-lb of torque. Both trims are available with one or two electric motors.

The VF 7 Eco offers maximum range on a full charge of 280 miles (WLTP target), along with 201 horsepower at 228 lb-ft of torque. The Plus comes with a standard 2-motor AWD system, offering maximum range of 268 miles (WLTP target) paired to an impressive 348 horsepower with 368 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the VF 7 steps it up not only with more space and cargo, but a larger 15.6-inch screen as well. The VF 7 Eco gets more basic cloth fabrics, compared to the VF 7 Plus’ more luxe premium vegan leather.

VinFast offers two large SUVs as well with the mid-size VF 8 and 3-row VF 9, both already on sale across North America.

2024 Polestar 3

Release Date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Status: New Model















Key features: Dual-motor configuration that generates 489-hp & 620 lb-ft of torque Performance Pack increases power & adds 22-inch wheels Active air suspension system is standard

Scandinavian minimalism backed by impressive power, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV, following the debut of the Polestar 1 & 2.

At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.)

The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.

Read our full story – 2024 Polestar 3 EV SUV Range & Specs: Third One’s the Charm

2024 Polestar 2

Release Date: Summer 2023

Summer 2023 Status: Major Updates









Key features: Company first: RWD drivetrain (for the single-motor variant) New motors with extra power and increased range Redesigned front-end inspired by Polestar 3 SUV

We’re still on the fence whether the Swede’s Polestar 2 is a sedan or SUV crossover. But we know it’s a 5-door electric performance fastback, and that’s all the really matters. The 2022 Polestar 2 saw some big updates, but for 2024, the sleek EV gains much more significant changes.

On the performance front, both power and range, the Polestar 2’s changes are significant. This includes all-new electric motors, a more powerful battery, sustainability improvements by reducing carbon impact by 1.1 tons, and rear-wheel drive for the single-motor variant — a Polestar first and a drivetrain somewhat uncommon with electric vehicles. This motor churns out 30 extra horses from 170-hp to 200-hp, and more torque at 361 lb-ft up from 243 lb-ft.

First introduced on the Polestar 3 SUV, the updated Polestar 2 also now gets a new high-tech front end, for what the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath states “is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too.” We’d have to agree with that.

Read our full story – 2024 Polestar 2 Fastback EV Levels up Range, Power & Styling