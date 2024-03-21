Ranger Raptor Assault School Shows Owners What Their Truck Can Really Do

Tooele Valley, Utah — We finally have an all-new Ranger and Baja-inspired Ranger Raptor after what seems like an eternity of waiting. It’s no secret that the outgoing Ranger was already an aging rig, used in other markets around the world for years before we got it here. The new platform has been strengthened and modernized in every way and provides a solid foundation for the Raptor, which is more capable than it has ever been.

Inside the new 405 horsepower Ranger Raptor en route to the rock crawling activity. Photo: Amee Reehal

Packed with an Ecoboost (read: turbocharged) V6, it makes 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, numbers that aren’t too far off the bigger and heavier F-150. With hardware like a long travel suspension, Fox live-valve shocks, front and rear locking differentials, and an electronically controlled 2-speed transfer case, the Ranger Raptor is built to handle high-speed off-road driving and rough terrain.























Getting air with the new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. Photo: Amee Reehal







2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. Photo: Amee Reehal























































It’s so capable that most owners might never realize its full potential. But Ford has a solution for that with its aptly named Ranger Raptor Assault School. The Assault School is a one-day program held in the wanderlust-worthy Utah desert. It will pair new owners with highly skilled instructors who will provide in-class and in-vehicle lessons designed to teach valuable and responsible off-road skills, including rock crawling, side hilling, descending, and Baja runs. Ford will even provide the trucks and safety gear.

“Our goal is for owners, whether novices or off-road veterans, to experience the full capability of Ranger Raptor and get a true understanding of the passion and attention to detail that Ford engineers put into developing it,” said Will Ford, Ford Performance general manager.

The Ranger Raptor Assault School includes a handling portion, toggling between various drive modes and locking differential combos. Photo: Amee Reehal

Testing these vehicles’ capabilities in a controlled environment is the smartest way to acclimate oneself to the demands and necessary skills required to go off-road before venturing out alone. And places to test out features like Baja mode, designed for high-speed desert-running, aren’t exactly plentiful.

The best part about this experience is that the cost is included with the purchase of a new Ranger Raptor, and participants only have to cover travel and lodging (meals are included).

In addition to the training from skilled off-road pros, expect stunning views like this. Photo: Amee Reehal

This latest Ford experience joins other successful experiences the company has had in the past, including the F-150 Raptor Assault School, Bronco Off-Roadeo, and the Mustang Dark Horse Track Attack. These programs give owners an understanding of the engineering and design that went into their special vehicle and what they can really do when not stuck on the expressway in traffic on their way to work.

The program begins this June at the Ford Performance Racing School in Tooele Valley, Utah. New Ranger Raptor owners can register at RangerRaptorAssault.com.