2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE First Drive Review

Malibu, California – 1,055 lb-ft of torque. It’s an astonishing figure, and when coupled with a horsepower output of 791, it sounds like the sort of output one would expect from something with a Kenworth or Peterbilt badge. But these are the figures attached to the new performance variant of Mercedes’ legendary S-Class sedan: the S 63 E PERFORMANCE.

It’s enough gusto to motivate this nearly 18-foot-long sedan from a standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 3.3 seconds, though having tried it myself, I dare say it’s quicker than that.

Next-Gen S-Class Sedan with Suave Style

Impressive as they are, the numbers serve only braggards and blowhards because actually piloting the new S 63 E PERFORMANCE transcends digits on a page to give one of the most magnificent driving experiences money can buy.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

This current, seventh-generation S-Class represents the latest in a half-century of evolutionary style progression. As it has always been, the new car, introduced in 2021, continues with handsome design, yet imposing proportions and a traditional three-box sedan style.

But for the 2024 S 63 receives the AMG-specific grille with its vertical slats and prominent 3-pointed star logo in the middle – a first for the S-Class. Perched atop the nose, the Affalterbach logo pays homage to the birthplace of Mercedes’ performance AMG division.

Long, low and wide, the full-size sedan sits squat over its 21-inch wheels, casting a profile that lets passersby and fellow motorists know that this is a serious piece of machinery. It isn’t sensual the way a flagship Maserati or Jaguar have historically been, instead looking like the elegant engineering masterpiece it is. The S 500 and S 580 versions are handsome cars, but the S 63 has more gravity; more presence.

Dimensions and Weight Specs:

Wheelbase : 3,216mm

: 3,216mm Front/rear track : 1671mm/ 1642mm

: 1671mm/ 1642mm Length/width/height : 5336mm/ 1921mm/1515mm

: 5336mm/ 1921mm/1515mm Turning circle : 12.3m

: 12.3m Boot capacity : 305L

: 305L Kerb weight, acc. to EC : 2,595kg

: 2,595kg Payload : 550kg

: 550kg Tank capacity/of which reserve: 76L/12L

First-Class Cabin: 2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Interior

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

As one expects of an S-Class, the passenger compartment is spacious, well-crafted and strikingly styled. The dashboard is dominated by the large, vertically-oriented touch screen panel that serves many of the operational functions of the car including all infotainment and climate duties.

The driver faces a highly-configurable digital gauge display, and the steering wheel offers multiple rows of haptic switches, sliders and dials. Truthfully, there is a lot going on, and even rudimentary functions like changing the volume takes a bit of time for muscle memory to build to locate the various controls at speed. Mercedes’ voice-activated controls work fairly well most of the time, which can help an overwhelmed driver stay focused on the task of driving.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Our test car wore bold red leather finishes that contrasted daringly against the glossy carbon fibre and matte aluminum trim, all of which seems appropriate for this high-performance luxury Mercedes sedan. The S 63 gets unique stitching and head rest embossing, as well as grippy Alcantara on the steering wheel to help set it apart from other S-Class models.

The rear seat offers not only exceptional space for a pair of well-heeled dwellers, but also a rear passenger-side seat that can move to allow its occupant to stretch out almost completely, with a deeply reclined seatback and extended leg- and foot rest support.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The S-Class is also a rolling showcase for the marque’s latest technological and safety advancements, with the S 63 chock-full of active driver aids and advanced collision avoidance systems that are likely to help make the big Mercedes one of the safest cars on the road.

Performance Electrification: where V8 engines & battery packs meet

Engine : Twin-turbocharged 4L V8

: Twin-turbocharged 4L V8 Electric motor : Type Permanently excited synchronous motor

: Type Permanently excited synchronous motor Hybrid Layout : P3 – combustion engine in front, electric motor at rear axle

: P3 – combustion engine in front, electric motor at rear axle Transmission : AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G

: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Drivetrain: Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ 2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Like the outgoing S 63 model, this new car retains a twin-turbocharged 4L V8 engine, hand-crafted in Affalterbach. It delivers 603 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque to all four corners via a 9-speed automatic, and on its own, is an exciting piece of machinery, adding just enough V8 burble to broadcast that this is a serious performance machine.

A performance hybrid with Formula 1 technology transfer

But leveraging key learning from the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing team’s hybrid system, the S 63 benefits from electrification as a performance enhancement, ratcheting up the power and torque to such lofty numbers.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

From rest, the prow of the S 63 rises as the tail end squats under such epic forces and the car smoothly rushes toward the horizon. There’s a bassy growl from the V8, but it’s distant, ensuring the occupants are never subjected to uncouth noise. In full EV mode, at low speeds, a deep, fabricated audible note is emitted to draw pedestrian attention.

The forward thrust is nothing short of incredible and no matter where in the rev range the engine’s turning, the electric boost ensures there is prodigious power instantly available. The rear-mounted electric motor gets its own 2-speed transmission so that even once the motor spins past its peak power in the first gear, it shifts to the second, giving the S 63 a top speed of up to 290 km/h.

Too much power and size? There’s always the equally robust 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ we recently tested. No V8, but it does boast the most powerful production 4-cylinder engine in the world, putting down a resectable 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. But we digress.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The high performance 13.1 kWh battery pack in this S 63 features a non-conductive liquid cooling that flows through channels in the battery itself, past each of the cells, keeping it at an optimal temperature.

When drawing significant energy (such as during high-performance driving), excessive heat build-up can hamper both performance and battery life, meaning AMG’s battery pack is a crucial component to the S 63’s capabilities and longevity. In its full-electric drive mode, the S 63 E PERFORMANCE should manage up to 33 km of range without a drop of gasoline being consumed.

Ride Versus Handling

No matter how exciting a performer the S 63 may be, Mercedes hasn’t forgotten the car’s mission as a luxury cruiser meant to coddle its occupants. With its standard adaptive air suspension, even in its wildest sport mode, the S 63 is more compliant than any other high-performance sport sedan I’ve driven.

Not only are road imperfections virtually filtered away before reaching the cabin, but the body motions are so well controlled that occupants suffer very little head-toss or ‘nautical-feeling’ body roll. And of course, the ever-present feeling of solidity remains a hallmark of the S-Class.

While still a physically large machine to hustle around, it can move so effortlessly and swiftly that it’s easy to be tricked into thinking it’s a smaller car than it is.

The test drive route included plenty of time tackling the exhilarating canyon roads around Malibu, and with Sport+ drive mode selected, this very large sedan seems to shrink around its driver when pushed hard around corners.

The suspension’s composure contributes significantly to this, but so too does the S 63’s subtle rear-steering that improves turn-in response. Other manufacturers have been able to make big, heavy sedans and SUVs achieve notable performance too, but often with overly stiff suspensions or steamroller-width performance tires.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Photo: Jeff Wilson

In those instances, the car’s bulk and mass is ever-present, but with the S 63, while still a physically large machine to hustle around, it can move so effortlessly and swiftly that it’s easy to be tricked into thinking it’s a smaller car than it is.

Takeaway

If all of this sounds like the words of someone smitten, well, they are. Consumers these days are spoiled for choice, with offerings in the luxury realm providing a mind-blowing array of technology, luxury and performance, but extremely few balance it all as well as the S 63 E PERFORMANCE, while being so timelessly handsome, to boot.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE is an exceptional automotive achievement, and it scheduled to begin arriving in North American showrooms in the first quarter of 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to their arrival.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Photos