2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ First Drive Review

Malaga, Spain – The C 63 moniker has been associated with something we, North Americans, really like: a good old throaty V8. But, as we all know, the auto industry is slowly turning to electrification and big ICE engines are a thing of the past.

So, what does a motorsports division like AMG do to keep the C 63 badge alive? Well, the answer is simple: add some electric to the mix to this popular compact sedan, while keeping a traditional engine under the hood. The result is this new C 63 S E Performance for the 2024 model year. The “E Performance” badge is expected on several future products, so don’t be surprised if you see more electrified models from the AMG division, getting the EV party started with this futuristic Vision AMG 4-door coupe concept.

A Mercedes-AMG Sedan Delivering Insane Horsepower (Not-So-Insane Electric Range)

To sum it up, the new C 63 is a plug-in hybrid, since it can “plug” and gain a bit of electric range or, to be honest, a nice boost of power and torque. With only 13 km of EV range (based on the WLTP test), the new C 63 definitely won’t win a range test against some of the best PHEVs on the market, but in terms of pure performance, this C-Class on steroids has a lot to offer: 671 hp and 752 ft-lb of torque is a lot more than the outgoing model.

Performance Specs: Engine : 2.0-liter inline-4 with electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharging

: 2.0-liter inline-4 with electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharging Displacement : 1,991 cc

: 1,991 cc Transmission : AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G

: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Drive System : AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully-variable torque distribution and Drift Mode

: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully-variable torque distribution and Drift Mode Total Horsepower : 671 hp

: 671 hp Max. output, combustion engine : 469 hp at 6,750 rpm

: 469 hp at 6,750 rpm Max. output, electric motor : 201 hp

: 201 hp Total Torque : 752 lb-ft

: 752 lb-ft Max. torque, combustion engine : 402 lb-ft at 5,000-5,500 rpm

: 402 lb-ft at 5,000-5,500 rpm Max. torque, electric motor : 236 lb-ft

: 236 lb-ft 0-60 mph : 3.3 seconds (estimated)

: 3.3 seconds (estimated) Top Speed: 155 mph, optionally 174 mph

AMG Styling: You’ve Seen This Face Before

The latest model from AMG doesn’t stray too far from the usual formula. The opposite would be surprising, but let’s just say that for the uninitiated, the similarities between a C-Class and an E-Class are numerous. The bumper, for example, looks like it was taken straight from the E 63 AMG sedan.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+.

The front end, on the other hand, looks great with its vertical stripe grille – the famous “Panamericana” – and slightly slimmer headlights, while the lower portion of the facias is faithful to that of all AMG models from the German firm.

There are still a few things that distinguish this C 63 from previous versions, like the hood with the air vent or the front fenders now decorated with the “Turbo E Performance” lettering that reminds passers-by that this is not just a C-Class.

By the way, the 20-inch diameter wheels also have a hard time hiding those huge disc brakes at all four corners of the sedan. Mind you, with a weight of over two tons, the C 63 had better be well endowed on that front.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Interior: It’s Business as Usual

Based on the C-Class sedan, the new C 63 uses the same dash as in the regular sedan. No surprise there, but for enthusiasts, the C 63 also needs to appeal in other areas, like the steering wheel for instance. In this case, the shape of the wheel is perfect for a nice drive in the country or even for a more intensive use at a racetrack for example.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+.

The front seats also need to hold its passengers a little better than usual and I have to say, these sport bucket seats were quite good at holding me back in the twisty bits of our journey, while not sacrificing on comfort.

The information screen behind the sport steering wheel is very clear and responsive, but to access it, you need to master those controls inserted on the steering wheel, a solution that, in my opinion, is not the easiest to use. We’ll never say it enough: screen adjustments should always be performed at a safe location.

This is even more true with the huge central touchscreen that presents a multitude of applications, from driving modes to navigation, not to mention fuel consumption statistics, radio stations and so on. Frankly, it’s a bit complicated… and beautiful at the same time!

Hybrid Sedan Performance: A Quick Trip to Ascari

Although the first part of this test took place on the road, starting in Malaga, the first real test took place on the Ascari track, a private circuit inspired by the best on the planet, by the way. And this is where we really got a feel for how heavy the new C 63 is.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+.

In a straight line, the combination of the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (469 hp) and the rear-mounted electric motor (201 hp) delivers a maximum output of 671 horsepower – and an even more impressive 752 ft-lb of torque – that catapults the C 63 without a sweat.

The sound of the engine in Race mode – or even Sport Plus mode – is much more convincing, with the automatic transmission shifting at a pace worthy of other creations from the sports division. And even though the manual mode involves the driver a bit more, you should know that the automatic transmission is faster than a human being. In fact, I preferred the manual mode on the twisty road back home.

Driving Impressions

On the beautiful Spanish track, however, I realized that the extra weight caused by the battery and the second engine can affect the sedan’s handling on the track. In fact, the old V8-powered C 63 was also a pretty heavy car. In some of the corners that were taken too wide, it was difficult to find the perfect racing line because of this weight that threw the sedan towards the outside of the curve.

On the other hand, the sedan’s steering, while not the most surgical in the industry, showed some nice things during the two-day test, while the braking system also proved to be very competent on the road. At the Ascari complex, however, I did feel some brake fading after five or six laps.

Unsurprisingly, I had a blast on the road back to the hotel, where a bunch a very tight corners made our drive even better. The Sport Plus mode is more than enough for this kind of drive with the adaptive suspension showcasing its magic to keep the car comfortable despite a very spirited driving.

Takeaway: Is this Mercedes-AMG C-Class Worth Buying?

The answer is yes. It’s true that a lot of enthusiasts will miss the thunderous sound of the V8, but in terms of numbers, the latest C 63 is just a better car with all the technology added, like all-wheel drive, rear-axle steering, Brembo brakes, adaptative suspension, and let’s not forget the new drivetrain.

It’s true that the EV range is way too short for the electrification fans, but it still gives the owner an option to use once in a while. But, when you think about it, who will really use that EV mode when you can enjoy 671 hp of pure furry?