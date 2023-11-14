New Things: Updated 2024 Mustang Gains a Few Interesting Features

Los Angeles, CA — The list of new 2024 Mustang performance and handling features is lengthy, particularly the GT, from the ability to close the valves to restrict the amount of noise made by the car to the six Drive Modes, rev-matching for manual transmission and fine-tuned digital engine, suspension, and steering controls. It’s all overwhelming in all the right ways.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

But a few new features of note to the 2024 Mustang are Remote Rev, Electronic Drift Brake, and Exit Warning. Some may call the first two a bit gimmicky; others may not. End of the day, Ford doesn’t care, and with a pair of visceral, technologically advanced high-performance coupes under their belt, nor should they.

Share your V8 growl (from across the parking lot) with Remote Rev

If you’ve ever wanted the ability to rev your Mustang’s engine remotely using the key fob, well, now you can with Remote Rev. The system works once it reaches an optimal temperature following a cold start. Whether you’re boasting the V8’s growl at a cars and coffee meetup or looking to scare the crap out of unsuspecting bystanders from across the parking lot, this feature is definitely a flex. But there are some exceptions; Ford’s fine print states it’s available on V8 Mustang models with the automatic transmission only (makes sense). And for the EcoBoost Mustangs, you’ll need to have Ford Active Exhaust equipped. Here’s a handy infographic from Ford: Graphic: Ford

Drifting made easy with the Performance Electronic Drift Brake

2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual and the Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

With Performance Electronic Drift Brake (standard with the Performance Pack), Ford will turn Vaughn Gittin Jr. wannabes into bonafide drifters — but the feature should never be used on public roads…intended for closed-track use only as Ford’s fine print duly points out.

Giving the Mustang EcoBoost’s drift brake a go. Photo: Amee Reehal

Essentially, the electronic system mimics the visual appeal and functionality of a traditional, mechanical hand brake by unlocking the rear-wheel-drive drifting capability. It draws inspiration from RTR’s Formula Drift Mustang Spec 5-FD, designed to help novice drifters improve their skills while offering a competition-ready system for the experienced Vaughn Gittin Juniors of the racing world.

2024 Mustang Dark Horse and 2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD. Photo: Ford

Open your door (without hitting anyone) with the Mustang Exit Warning

Despite its menacing guise and deafening exhaust notes, the new Mustang does have feelings for vulnerable road users. New for 2024, Exit Warning is designed to prevent abruptly opening the door and putting cyclists, pedestrians, scooter riders, and e-bikers in harm’s way. The feature works off of Ford’s radar-based blind spot info system, essentially alerting the driver that somebody or something is moving at least 4 miles per hour towards the vehicle’s sides while parked. Exit Warning will stay on for 3 minutes after the car’s ignition is turned off. After that? Just be careful.

