New 2024 Mustang Power Adds a Turbo EcoBoost & Coyote V8 with Stick Shift

Fresh looks and a revamped 2024 interior aside, it’s the new Mustang powertrains you’ll need to get acquainted with. Two options are on tap: a 2.3L EcoBoost and the 5.0L Coyote V8. As Ford puts it, “This is the most athletic and confidence-inspiring Mustang EcoBoost and GT to drive yet…Whether driving an automatic or manual transmission, thanks to drive modes combined with fine-tuned digital engine, suspension, and steering controls, we’re now able to give drivers peak performance everywhere, from their favourite roads to their local track.”

The 2024 Mustang EcoBoost: 2.3L turbo offers improved fuel economy with a respectable 315 horsepower

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback at Irwindale Speedway, California. Photo: Amee Reehal



Key 2.3L EcoBoost Specs: 315 HP @ 5,500 RPM

350 ft.-lbs. @ 3,000 RPM

10-speed automatic

Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

137.5 cu. in. (2,300 cc) displacement Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L Turbo engine. Photo: Amee Reehal

This EcoBoost engine with an enhanced cooling system is all-new for 2024: a four-cylinder turbocharged 2.3-litre powertrain to satisfy the true driving enthusiast while offering a good dose of fuel efficiency in the mix. Power is rated at 315 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque. Ford tells us the EcoBoost now offers 4-percent improved fuel economy for the coupe and a whopping 12-percent for the convertible. A big reason is due to enhanced aerodynamics, balance, and downforce. Compare that to the 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost’s 310 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque.

The 2024 Mustang GT: next-generation V8 delivers a maximum of 486 horsepower

2024 Mustang GT with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

Key 5.0L V8 Specs for GT: Maximum 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust

Maximum 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust

Getrag MT-82, 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Standard transmission)

Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

307 cu. in. (5,038 cc) displacement 5.0L Coyote V8 with new dual-throttle bottles. Photo: Amee Reehal

The other option is worlds apart: the new, fourth-generation Coyote V8 putting down a maximum of 486 horsepower and 418 lb.-ft. of torque with the optional active-valve performance exhaust system. Without the upgraded exhaust, it’s 480 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Mustang GT V8’s new dual throttle bodies and manual transmission

2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual and the Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

Both models come in coupe or convertible form, depending on the grade, but only the 2024 V8-powered Mustang GT gets the manual transmission — and it’s standard. Nice. You can swap the stick shift for the advanced 10-speed automatic transmission on the GT, which also pairs with the EcoBoost’s 2.3L as standard (no manual option here).

Surprisingly, only 27 percent of Mustang GT and Mustang Dark Horse buyers choose the manual transmission, according to Ford. It’s surprising because the stick shift comes standard; sure, the automatic upgrade isn’t all that expensive, but why these buyers wouldn’t enjoy rowing through gears on a high-performance machine is a head-scratcher. But we digress.

The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse: Coyote V8 puts down 500 horsepower

2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Ford

Key 5.0L V8 Specs for Dark Horse: 500 HP @ 7,250 RPM

418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM

Tremec TR-3160, 6-speed manual transmission with rev-matching and no-lift-shift

Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

307 cu. in. (5,038 cc) displacement 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Ford

Ford tweaked the GT’s V8 to allow 500 horsepower and 418 lb.-ft. of torque from the new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Over and above the GT, this badass model gains forged connecting rods, a Tremec TR-3160 transmission, larger front and rear stabilizer bars, and more. The 2024 Dark Horse essentially replaces the outgoing and short-lived Mustang Mach 1, just reintroduced in 2021.

2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Ford

Some of the Dark Horse’s performance features are optional on the GT, like the low-metallic brake materials, front swept area specs and brake configurations. And if 500 horses aren’t enough, Texas tuner Hennessey will transform your Dark Horse into an 850-horsepower, supercharged beast. Ford’s throwing the Dark Horse into the races as well with the new track-built Mustang GT3 with sights set on the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Check out these stories below.

The Mustang Performance Pack Upgrade: An Extra $3,475

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

For an extra $3,475 ($6,500 in Canada), the Performance Pack available for both the EcoBoost and GT dials things up for those who expect a little more in life. When equipped on the Mustang GT, the package adds brake ducts for even further enhanced cooling and a standard auxiliary engine oil cooler. Apparently, 22 percent of GT Mustang buyers opt for this performance package, according to Ford.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

But across the board, this track-focused add-on widens the rear wheels and tires, tacks on larger front and rear Brembo brakes (390 mm and 355 mm, respectively), a front tower brace, and Torsen limited slip differential (the Brembo brakes come in three colours choices: Black, Red and Grabber Blue).

Options on options: the available Performance Pack also offers a MagneRide active suspension, an active exhaust, and Recaro race seats, all for additional charges. Do you want to drift? The Performance Pack for both models also comes with a standard Electronic Drift Brake.

Spec Comparison: 2024 Mustang EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse

2024 Mustang GT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Engine:

Mustang EcoBoost : 2.3L EcoBoost

: 2.3L EcoBoost Mustang GT : 5.0L V8

: 5.0L V8 Mustang Dark Horse: 5.0L V8

Transmission:

Mustang EcoBoost : 10-speed automatic

: 10-speed automatic Mustang GT : Standard: 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Getrag MT-82)

: Standard: 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Getrag MT-82) Mustang Dark Horse: Standard – 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Tremec TR-3160); Optional – 10-speed automatic; Optional – 10-speed automatic

Horsepower:

Mustang EcoBoost : 315 HP @ 5,500 RPM

: 315 HP @ 5,500 RPM Mustang GT : 480 HP @ 7,150 RPM – 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust

: 480 HP @ 7,150 RPM – 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust Mustang Dark Horse: 500 HP @ 7,250 RPM

Torque:

Mustang EcoBoost : 350 ft.-lbs. @ 3,000 RPM

: 350 ft.-lbs. @ 3,000 RPM Mustang GT : 415 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM – 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust

: 415 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM – 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust Mustang Dark Horse: 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM

Drivetrain:

Mustang EcoBoost : Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential

: Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential Mustang GT : Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential

: Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential Mustang Dark Horse: Rear Rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential

Wheels (standard):