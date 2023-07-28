2024 Mustang EcoBoost Vs GT: Which Pony Car Should You Buy?

The 2024 Ford Mustang has undergone a complete overhaul. Basically, the car retains its two body styles, the convertible and the coupe, as well as its two gearbox options: a six-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic, available with the V8 engine. However, if you opt for the 4-cylinder, the automatic is the only choice.

While the mechanics remain largely unchanged, they have been slightly improved. The 2.3-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder (EcoBoost) engine now offers 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, while the 5.0-litre V8 can deliver up to 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque.

Below, a quick look at the key performance specs for each; at the end of this post, we’ve got full specs for all three: EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse models.

Key 2.3L EcoBoost Specs: 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal 315 HP @ 5,500 RPM

350 ft.-lbs. @ 3,000 RPM

10-speed automatic

Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

137.5 cu. in. (2,300 cc) displacement Key 5.0L V8 Specs for GT: 2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal Maximum 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust

Maximum 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust

Getrag MT-82, 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Standard transmission)

Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

307 cu. in. (5,038 cc) displacement

The model boasts a range of other enhancements, including a redesigned interior and new options aimed at improving comfort and driving pleasure. For a comprehensive overview of these updates, read our full story – Next-Gen 2024 Mustang Arrives: Release Date, Price & Top Features

Because the goal here is to answer an existential question, a question that many of you undoubtedly ask yourselves: is it better to opt for the more economical and cheaper EcoBoost variant, or go for the classic GT version equipped with the more thunderous powertrain?

Determining which Ford Mustang to drive can be both simple and complex, as it ultimately depends on your personality. To make the right choice, there’s a Mustang for everyone, so you really need to know yourself well. While some buyers may already understand this, others may need some guidance. Well, we’re here to help.

Below, a quick look at starting price points for each model, entry-level trims and configurations:

Mustang EcoBoost (Fastback): $30,920 US ($37,000 CAD)

Mustang GT (Fastback): $42,495 US ($48,500 CAD)

Mustang Dark Horse: $59,720 US ($74,850 CAD)

Extrovert or Introvert?

One of the first things to ask yourself when choosing between the EcoBoost or GT is simply whether you’re an extrovert or an introvert. Although some may argue that simply considering a Mustang means you lean towards extroversion, there are nuances that must be taken into account.

For example, the GT version boasts a more aggressive appearance, complete with a heat extractor on the hood. The 5.0 emblem on the sides, signifying the engine’s displacement, ensures that you won’t go unnoticed. And, of course, there is the distinct V8 sound, which will undoubtedly make your choice of machinery evident to the entire neighbourhood.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

It is important to note that both engines offer the option for an active exhaust. This feature enhances the car’s sound, almost as if it’s receiving a singing lesson. The V8 engine provides an exhilarating sound while the 4-cylinder is simply louder but less pronounced.

Depending on your personality, you may prefer the 4-cylinder without the active exhaust or opt for the V8 with the active system, which can be identified by the presence of four tailpipes at the rear. Additionally, your level of introversion or extroversion may influence your preference for a more visible convertible or a more understated coupe.

What Kind of Driver Are You?

It’s a fallacy to assume that everyone interested in the Mustang is an aggressive driver or a speed enthusiast. The majority are more drawn to the model’s driving pleasure, style, history, and so on.

However, the question still stands. Do you enjoy driving aggressively on winding roads or prefer admiring the scenery? On the highway, do you stick to the right lane or frequently activate your left blinker for passing?

This theme can be explored extensively, and you can see where we’re heading. If you’re more comfortable behind the wheel, the capabilities provided by the EcoBoost variant will undoubtedly satisfy you, especially since you can occasionally push the car without any problem.

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

On the other hand, if you thrive on quick accelerations and the accompanying sound, you’ll be bored with the 4-cylinder version. Conversely, the excess energy of a GT version will eventually annoy you if you appreciate tranquillity.

Notice how your personality is crucial in making the choice? We are talking about the same car, but it will attract one and alienate the other.

Automatic or Manual?

When it comes to choosing between automatic and manual transmission, the numbers can speak for themselves. Ford found that less than 10% of customers opted for the manual gearbox with the 4-cylinder engine, leading to its removal as an option.

However, with the V8 engine, over 25% of customers choose the manual option. Based on this information, you can make an informed decision about which option suits you best. You probably already know.

2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Convertible with automatic transmission. Photo: Amee Reehal

For those seeking a more relaxed driving experience, the EcoBoost with an automatic transmission is a good choice. If you’re looking for the ultimate driving experience, the V8 with a manual gearbox is the way to go. And for those who want even more performance, the Dark Horse variant will soon be available.

Personally, I’d choose a V8 coupe with a manual gearbox, but would easily be happy with the convertible with the same engine and gearbox choices.

A final hint: go test drives all the versions. You’ll know then. It’s like trying slippers; you know when you get into the right one for you.

2024 Mustang EcoBoost and GT Photos:

Grill openings on EcoBoot are purely aesthetic. Photo: Amee Reehal

Grill openings on GT definitely server a purpose. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Mustang GT Fastback (red) and Mustang EcoBoost Convertible. Photo: Amee Reehal

Standard dual screens aren't seamless. Photo: Amee Reehal













2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal









Dual touchscreens inside Mustang GT Fastback Premium. Photo: Amee Reehal































Redesigned flat bottom steering wheel inside the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost. Photo: Amee Reehal





2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal



















2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

Giving the Mustang EcoBoost's drift brake a go. Photo: Amee Reehal



















2024 Mustang Performance Specs: EcoBoost vs GT vs Dark Horse