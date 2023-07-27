Next-Gen 2024 Mustang Arrives: Release Date, Price & Top Features

Los Angles, CA — It’s been nearly a decade since the Mustang’s last major redesign, with a heftier update in 2018, the reintroduction of the beastly Shelby GT500 in 2020, and the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV in 2021.

It’s been quite a ride, and now, it all boils down to this: Mustang EcoBoost, Mustang GT, and Mustang Dark Horse.

For 2024, the pony car goes under the knife once again, entering its seventh-generation with tweaked exterior looks, a completely new and digitized interior, and a pair of powertrains the company says will make the new Mustang the most exhilarating and fun-to-drive yet, thanks to a completely reimagined driving experience.

Release Date: Ford tells us both 2024 Mustang offerings — EcoBoost and GT — will go on sale Summer 2023; the range-topping Mustang Dark Horse should arrive the same time. The muscle car will be built out of the Blue Oval’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

Ford focused on three things for the new 2024 Mustang EcoBoost: fast, fun, and for everybody. As for the 2024 Mustang GT: styling, performance, and customizability. So, did the company pull that off? We take a closer look below – here’s everything you need to know, including:

Full pricing for all three models

Closer look at each powertrain

Performance Pack and what it includes

3 new features for 2024 (Remote Rev, Performance Electronic Drift Brake, Exit Warning)

Styling changes

Interior changes

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Mustang Dark Horse Price Rings in at $59,720; Entry-Level Mustang EcoBoost Fastback at $30,920

Here’s a quick look at starting price points for each model, entry-level trims and configurations (full price chart also below):

Mustang EcoBoost (Fastback): $30,920 US ($37,000 CAD)

Mustang GT (Fastback): $42,495 US ($48,500 CAD)

Mustang Dark Horse: $59,720 US ($74,850 CAD)

At the bottom floor, the new 2024 Mustang starts at just over $30,000, and that’s for the EcoBoost in fastback coupe form. The drop-top’s price jumps up considerably to just under $40,000.

With the most expensive EcoBoost Premium convertible at around $42,000, for an extra $500 or so more, you can level up to the V8-powered, entry-level Mustang GT coupe. In terms of power, these cars are completely different beasts.

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. Photo: Amee Reehal

Compare that to the outgoing 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible we reviewed that started at $37,995 in the US and $43,295 in Canada. A roughy $4,000 increase for 2024.

At the top, we’ve got the Mustang Dark Horse hovering around the $60,000 range. Full price below, for both US and Canada.

North American pricing chart for 2024 Mustang EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse

Model & Trim Configuration US MSRP Canada MSRP EcoBoost Fastback $30,920 $37,000

Convertible $39,020 $43,900 EcoBoost Premium Fastback $36,445 $43,200

Convertible $41,945 $48,500 GT Fastback $42,495 $48,500 GT Premium Fastback $47,015 $54,400

Convertible $52,515 $60,200 Dark Horse Fastback only $59,720 $74,850 Dark Horse Premium

Fastback only $63,265 – Add $1,595 destination charge Add $2,095 destination charge

New Mustang Power: a Turbo EcoBoost & Coyote V8 with Stick Shift

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback at Irwindale Speedway, California. Photo: Amee Reehal

Fresh looks and revamped interior aside, it’s the new Mustang powertrains you’ll need to get acquainted with. Two options are on tap: a 2.3L EcoBoost and the 5.0L Coyote V8.

As Ford puts it, “This is the most athletic and confidence-inspiring Mustang EcoBoost and GT to drive yet…Whether driving an automatic or manual transmission, thanks to drive modes combined with fine-tuned digital engine, suspension and steering controls, we’re now able to give drivers peak performance everywhere, from their favourite roads to their local track.”

1. Mustang EcoBoost’s 2.3L turbo offers improved fuel economy with a respectable 315 horsepower

Key 2.3L EcoBoost Specs: 315 HP @ 5,500 RPM

350 ft.-lbs. @ 3,000 RPM

10-speed automatic

Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

137.5 cu. in. (2,300 cc) displacement Mustang EcoBoost 2.3L Turbo engine. Photo: Amee Reehal

This EcoBoost engine with an enhanced cooling system is all-new for 2024; a four-cylinder turbocharged 2.3-litre powertrain aiming to satisfy the true driving enthusiast while offering a good dose of fuel efficiency in the mix. Power is rated at 300 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque.

Ford tells us the EcoBoost now offers 4-percent improved fuel economy for the coupe, and a whopping 12-percent for the convertible. A big reason due to improved aerodynamics and balance, better downforce. Compare that to the 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost’s 310 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque.

2. Mustang GT’s next-generation V8 delivers a maximum 486 horsepower

Key 5.0L V8 Specs for GT: Maximum 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust

Maximum 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust

Getrag MT-82, 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Standard transmission)

Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

307 cu. in. (5,038 cc) displacement 5.0L Coyote V8 with new dual throttle bottles. Photo: Amee Reehal

The other option is worlds apart: the new, fourth-generation Coyote V8 putting down a maximum 486 horsepower and 418 lb.-ft. of torque with the optional active-valve performance exhaust system. Without the upgraded exhaust, it’s 480 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque.

V8’s new dual throttle bodies

Both models come in coupe or convertible form, depending on the grade, but only the 2024 V8-powered Mustang GT gets the manual transmission — and it’s standard. Nice. You can swap the stick shift for the advanced 10-speed automatic transmission on the GT, which also pairs to the EcoBoost’s 2.3L as standard (no manual option here).

2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

Surprisingly, only 27-percent of Mustang GT and Mustang Dark Horse buyers choose the manual transmission, according to Ford. Surprising because the stick shift comes standard; sure, the automatic upgrade isn’t all that expensive, but why these buyers wouldn’t enjoy rowing through gears on a high-performance machine is a head-scratcher. But we digress.

3. Mustang Dark Horse’s Coyote V8 puts down 500 horsepower

Key 5.0L V8 Specs for Dark Horse: 500 HP @ 7,250 RPM

418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM

Tremec TR-3160, 6-speed manual transmission with rev-matching and no-lift-shift

Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential

DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

307 cu. in. (5,038 cc) displacement 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Ford

Ford tweaked the GT’s V8 to allow 500 horsepower and 418 lb.-ft. of torque from the new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Over and above the GT, this badass model gains forged connecting rods, a Tremec TR-3160 transmission, larger front and rear stabilizer bars, and more. The 2024 Dark Horse essentially replaces the outgoing and short-lived Mustang Mach 1 just reintroduced in 2021.

Some of the Dark Horse’s performance features are optional on the GT, like the low-metallic brake materials, front swept area specs, and brake configurations.

And if 500 horses isn’t enough, Texas-tuner Hennessey will transform your Dark Horse into a 850-horsepower, supercharged beast. Ford’s throwing the Dark Horse into the races as well with the new track-built Mustang GT3 with sights set on the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Check out these stories below.

2024 Mustang Performance Specs: EcoBoost vs GT vs Dark Horse

Mustang EcoBoost Mustang GT Mustang Dark Horse Engine 2.3-liter EcoBoost 5.0-liter V8 5.0-liter V8 Transmission 10-speed automatic Standard: 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Getrag MT-82) Optional: 10-speed automatic Standard: 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift (Tremec TR-3160) Optional: 10-speed automatic Horsepower 315 HP @ 5,500 RPM – 480 HP @ 7,150 RPM – 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust 500 HP @ 7,250 RPM Torque 350 ft.-lbs. @ 3,000 RPM 415 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM -418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential Rear Wheel Drive with limited-slip differential Wheels (standard) 17 in. x 7.5 in. 235/55R 18 in. x 8.5 in. 255/45R W A/S Front: 19 in. x 9.5 in. 255/40R Rear: 19 in. x 10 in. 275/40R (summer-only tires)

Performance Pack for an extra $3,475

For an extra $3,475 ($6,500 in Canada), the Performance Pack available for both the EcoBoost and GT dials things up for those who expect a little more in life.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

When equipped on the Mustang GT, the package adds brake ducts for even further enhanced cooling and a standard auxiliary engine oil cooler. Apparently, 22-percent of GT Mustang buyers opt for this performance package, according to Ford.

But across the board, this track-focused add-on widens the rear wheels and tires, tacks on larger front and rear Brembo brakes (390 mm and 355 mm, respectively), a front tower brace, and Torsen limited slip differential (the Brembo brakes come in three colours choices: Black, Red and Grabber Blue).

Options on options, the available Performance Pack also offers a MagneRide active suspension, an active exhaust, and Recaro race seats, all for additional charges.

Wanna drift? The Performance Pack for both models comes with standard Electronic Drift Brake, discussed more below.

New: Remote Rev, Performance Electronic Drift Brake, and Mustang Exit Warning

2024 Mustang GT Fastback (red) and Mustang EcoBoost Convertible. Photo: Amee Reehal

The list of performance and handling features to the new Mustang are lengthly, particularly, the GT. From the ability to close the valves to restrict the amount of noise made by the car, to the car’s six Drive Modes, rev-matching for manual transmission, and fine-tuned digital engine, suspension and steering controls.

But a few new features of note to the 2024 Mustang are Remote Rev, Electronic Drift Brake, and Exit Warning. Some may call the first two a bit gimmicky; others may not. End of the day, Ford doesn’t care, and with a pair of visceral, technologically-advanced high-performance coupes under their belt, nor should they.

Rev your V8 — from across the parking lot

If you’ve ever wanted the ability to rev your Mustang’s engine remotely using the key fob, well, now you can with Remote Rev. The system works once reaching an optimal temperature following a cold start.

Whether you’re boasting the V8’s growl at a cars and coffee meetup, or looking to scare the crap out of unsuspecting bystanders from across the parking lot, this feature is definitely a flex.

But there are some exceptions; Ford’s fine print states it’s available on V8 Mustang models with the automatic transmission only (makes sense). And for the EcoBoost Mustangs, you’ll need to have Ford Active Exhaust equipped. Below, a quick look at how Remote Rev works.

Graphic: Ford

Drifting made easy

With Performance Electronic Drift Brake (standard with the Performance Pack), Ford will turn Vaughn Gittin Jr. wannabes into bonafide drifters — but the feature should never be used on public roads…intended for closed-track use only as Ford’s fine print duly points out.

Essentially, the electronic system mimics the visual appeal and functionality of a traditional, mechanical hand brake by unlocking the rear-wheel-drive drifting capability. It draws inspiration from RTR’s Formula Drift Mustang Spec 5-FD, and designed to help novice drifters improve their skills, while offering a competition-ready system for the experienced Vaughn Gittin Juniors of the racing world.

Giving the Mustang EcoBoost’s drift brake a go. We’ll have a full review on that. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang Dark Horse and 2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD. Photo: Ford

Exit your Mustang — without hitting anyone

Despite its menacing guise and deafening exhaust notes, the new Mustang does have feelings for vulnerable road users. New for 2024, Exit Warning is designed to prevent abruptly opening the door and putting cyclists, pedestrians, scooter riders, and e-bikers in harms way.

The feature works off of Ford’s radar-based blind spot info system, essentially alerting the driver that there’s somebody or something moving at least 4 miles per hour towards the vehicle’s sides while parked. Exit Warning will even stay on for 3 minutes after the car’s ignition is turned off. After that? Be careful?

Styling: Modern Interpretation of a Classic American Muscle Car

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

For an iconic vehicle that turns 60 years old in 2024, and wearing the crown as the world’s best-selling sports car, retaining the Mustang’s heritage-inspired looks was paramount. Ford inevitably pissed off a large contingent of hardcore Mustang fans with the Mustang Mach-E SUV (no shocker, and as expected).

1960s Mustang inspiration

That said, while the new pony is technically a redesigned model, the styling updates were executed with consideration and intent. Essentially, it’s all Mustang, all day with sculpted yet sleek lines, a low slung horizontal brow across the front, and a 1960’s inspired upper grille design paying homage to the original.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback. Photo: Amee Reehal

At the back, the traditional shorthand rear overhang and widened rear haunches inspired by the 1967 Mustang Fastback keeps the classic pony look alive (check out these sweet ’67 Fastbacks at Hemmings.com).

Plus, other new features in the mix like the redesigned diffuser for improved aerodynamics, and a roofline designed to making it easy for drivers to exit/enter without taking their helmets off at the track.

The Tri-Bar LED headlamps carried over from previous models all enhance what is arguably the best muscle car ever produced. Yeah, we said it. Coupled with new stripe colours and designs, two new exterior colours — Vapor Blue and Yellow Splash — join the nine other shades available for 2024.

Distinct front grills for Mustang EcoBoost and GT

Grill openings on GT seen here serve a purpose. Photo: Amee Reehal Grill openings on EcoBoot are purely aesthetic. Photo: Amee Reehal

Angular, chiseled looks aside, both models receive a different frontend treatment, and for good reason. The GT is a bit more aggressive-looking with larger grille openings to suck in more air; the EcoBoost’s vents are purely aesthetic. The addition of new hood vents and redesigned front splitter exclusive to the GT looks sharp and improves aerodynamics.

Race-Inspired 2024 Mustang Interior Goes Digital

Intuitive dual touchscreens & optional 13.2-inch single glass screen

13.2-inch single glass touchscreens inside Mustang GT Fastback Premium. Photo: Amee Reehal

Inside, the new Mustang finds a pair of screens that work seamlessly from one to the other, all nestled within a more driver-focused cockpit. The gauges will display on the right screen which angles 10-degrees towards the driver, and the HVAC controls are locked at the screen bottom so you’re not fiddling through menus just to turn up the temperature or fans.

The dual touchscreens are highly-customizable with various themes, including a more minimal Calm theme, and a sweet, old-school Fox Body Mustang gauge cluster digital theme from the 1980s.

1980’s Fox Body Mustang digital gauge cluster theme on new Mustang. Photo: Amee Reehal Standard dual screens aren’t seamless. Photo: Amee Reehal

Overall, the interface is very intuitive and easy to navigate; the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster can be customized to display different animated designs and new drive-mode dependent visuals.

For a much cleaner, sophisticated look, this digital instrument cluster can be optionally configured to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 centre stack behind an optional single piece of integrated glass that’s angled toward the driver.

New flat-bottom steering wheel & overhead USB ports for cameras

Cloths seats come standard; GT finds leather seat inserts and EcoBoost gets synthetic leather upholstery with multiple colour options. Upgrades to both are available, including micro suede vinyl inserts and black seat belts. As mentioned, a sportier Recaro leather seat upgrade is available with Performance Pack.

Redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel inside the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Convertible interior. Photo: Amee Reehal Recaro Manual Leather Sport Seats – Fastback Only (EcoBoost/GT). Photo: Amee Reehal

The redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel is more race-inspired, where higher grades get the sportier full-leather treatment with some stitching colour and perforation choices. Another cool feature for track-enthusiasts are the new overhead USB ports installed above the cockpit; so no more dangling wires and cords for those devices and cameras.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are SYNC 4 compatible, a more premium Bang & Oluefson audio system is optional, and Alexa Technology Built-In with Ford Streaming allows music and podcasts to be played with simple voice commands.

Like its Mach-E cousin, the new Mustang gains Ford Power-Up software update capability; the wireless mobile phone charging pad at the centre console is convenient, but it’s not standard.

Takeaway: 2024 Mustang S650 Model – Two Vastly Different Powertrains, High Level of Customization

2024 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ford significantly streamlined its new Mustang model lineup down to two offerings, each with completely difference powertrains. But the level of customization Ford has introduced for EcoBoost and GT is extensive, reading like the menu at your neighbourhood Cheesecake Factory.

But nothing cheesy here. From pricer packages and upgrades like Performance Pack (around $4,000) and Custom Hood and Accent Painted Stripe upgrade (around $5,000), to name a couple; to everything from brake caliper colour choices, the MagneRide Damping System for GT, a Recaro leather seat package for Fastback models, and of course, good old weather mats and cargo net. This list goes on.

Overall, the new Mustang is a refined machine with a massive dose of digital tech – all without compromising its heritage, muscular looks, and fun-to-drive attributes. Everything is simply elevated with this seventh-generation S650 model, enough to attract new buyers while ideally appeasing the hardcore pony car fans.

