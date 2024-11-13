Montreal, QC – Every car manufacturer has its agenda regarding electrification. There can be ups and downs in the market, whether the supply chain, public demand or any number of other valid reasons changes the portrait.

While some decide to put the brakes on their all-electric ambitions, others, like Mazda for example, decide to take things more slowly.

In recent years, three electrified vehicles were added in North America: the MX-30 electric crossover and the two versions (light hybrid and plug-in hybrid) of the CX-70 and CX-90 mid-size crossovers. But, given the current resurgence in hybrid technology, the imminent arrival of the new CX-50 Hybrid 2025 can’t come too soon.

We put this new 2025 variant through its paces during a test drive organized by Mazda Canada in the greater Montreal area.

Performance And Driving Impressions: Fun and efficient

Vincent Aubé

If we had to sum up this first drive in just a few words, we’d describe the ride as that of a CX-50 that’s fun and reassuring to drive, with the mechanical noises and fuel consumption of a Toyota hybrid SUV. And that’s exactly what this new hybrid SUV offers. Fuel consumption hovers around 6 liters per 100 km on board a CX-50 with good roadholding, a firm but not too firm suspension and the precise steering you’d expect from a Mazda product.

Admittedly, the sporty acceleration provided by the excellent six-speed automatic gearbox of other CX-50s and the sound of a more vocal naturally aspirated or turbocharged 4-cylinder are not part of the formula here. But with more than 200 horsepower on par and the contribution of electric motors, standing starts in town are efficient and highway acceleration is not painful, like other Toyota models that have the same mechanical components. You can change the “synthetic gears” yourself (with the gearshift lever), but they’re nothing like the group’s sports cars.

- Advertisement -

Related – 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Review

Vincent Aubé

Where the CX-50 Hybrid shines is at the pump. During a day of leisurely city driving and a little more dynamic highway cruising, I achieved an astonishing average of 5.8 L/100 km. Note that the Normal driving mode was prioritized rather than relying on the higher engine speeds of the Sport mode or the parameters exclusive to this Trail mode.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Interior

Vincent Aubé

Equipped with comfortable seats, the CX-50 fared very well on the back roads of the Greater Montreal area. The presence of oversized rims had no negative impact on the ride. The CX-50 respects the manufacturer’s new philosophy of wanting to move up the automotive hierarchy by offering richer content.

The driver’s environment is well organized, with an ergonomic steering wheel and simple buttons in the center console. The touchscreen function is available through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, while this big knob helps to navigate through all the menus of the infotainment system.

Vincent Aubé

Longer than the CX-5, the CX-50 is lower than its more urban cousin. This is reflected in headroom, which is not as generous as that of the CX-5. Legroom, however, is greater in the CX-50. Trunk space is longer than in the CX-5, but not as wide. The main thing to remember here is the CX-50’s length, which could be of interest to outdoor enthusiasts… for kayaks, camping gear or even the monthly trip to the local hardware store.

Related – Mazda SUV Models Up Close (2024-2025): Smallest to Biggest

- Advertisement -

Styling: A (very) familiar formula

Vincent Aubé

Aesthetically, the third model in the range is rather discreet in showing off its electrified powertrain. There are, of course, a few H-Y-B-R-I-D badges on the front fenders and tailgate, but nothing else that jumps out at you other than the new 19-inch wheels supplied on the most expensive GT level. The other two models, GS-L and Kuro, inherit 17-inch wheels.

Vincent Aubé

However, there’s a distinctive element that’s harder to spot on the outside of this hybrid variant. You see, to integrate this Toyota-sourced powertrain on board the CX-50, Mazda engineers had to lift the crossover a little to free up some space under the rear seat. That’s why the discerning eye may already have noticed that the rocker panels are a little higher than usual. In the wheel arches, the clearance between the tires and the wheel arches also appears to be higher. This explains the 35 mm gain in height over other CX-50s.

Takeaway















































Pros

High-tech content (even on the base GS-L trim)

A still capable vehicle (for offroad purposes)

Better fuel economy

Cons

Not as fun to drive

The Hybrid version makes the base CX-50 less interesting

Touchscreen far from the driver

The new 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid certainly won’t go down in history as a revolutionary vehicle, but something tells us that the electrified option will quickly become a favourite with motorists, especially in GS-L or Kuro trim with respective MSRPs of $42,950 and $44,850. The GT trim, with its $48,350 price tag, is more luxurious and probably sharper on the drive (thanks to the 19-inch wheels), but the other two liveries offer a more attractive price.

In fact, it’s fair to wonder what will happen to the versions equipped with the naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine, sold for just a few thousand dollars less. Let’s bet that demand for the hybrid option will be strong.