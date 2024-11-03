Austin, TX – The Kia Forte is dead after 2024, and that’s fine because the Korean brand is bringing a new model to market in the form of the new K4 for the 2025 model year. It is not the first time Kia has performed a name change for one of its important models. Remember the Sedona minivan; it’s now called Carnival.

And now, despite the fact that the K4 is an all-new product (according to Kia), we can say that Forte is changing its name and joining the midsize K5 in the more traditional car segment. In the US, the K5 remains, but in Canada, the Camry-fighter is retiring for good. On the other hand, the compact car category is much more popular north of the border, which explains why Kia is giving it another shot with this new K4.

Market Trim Options U.S. LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, GT-Line Turbo Canada LX, EX, EX+, GT-Line Turbo

Kia Canada organized a first-drive event in Austin, Texas, to showcase the new model’s capabilities on the smooth roads and highways of the Lone Star state. Here’s what we learned on this first drive behind the wheel of the EX trim, the brand’s most popular model, according to its ambassadors.

Performance And Driving Impressions: Familiar Powertrains And On-Par Performance

Under the hood, the Kia K4 is perhaps not as revolutionary as its design suggests. The 2.0L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine is the same as in the now-defunct Forte. Power and torque figures are identical to last year’s, at 147 hp and 132 ft-lb, but the sedan’s weight is higher, by a little under 100 kg, depending on the chosen trim. This unit is once again paired with the IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) gearbox, which also features a Sport mode on EX and EX+ models.

Specification 2.0L Engine (Base) 1.6L Turbo Engine (Upgraded) Engine Type Inline-4 Turbocharged Inline-4 Displacement 2.0L 1.6L Horsepower 147 hp 180 hp Torque 132 lb-ft 195 lb-ft Transmission CVT 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Economy (City) ~30 mpg (estimated) ~28 mpg (estimated) Fuel Economy (Highway) ~38 mpg (estimated) ~36 mpg (estimated) 0-60 mph ~8.5 seconds (estimated) ~7.5 seconds (estimated)

Sport mode doesn’t turn the car into a race car, but you can feel the synthetic “gear changes” and engine revs stretching a little further.

The other option for the consumer is to turn to the versions emblazoned with the GT-Line badge. The same 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder used in all Kia products is used in this application, producing 190 hp and 195 ft-lb. The eight-speed automatic gearbox is the only unit available here. Unfortunately, we couldn’t try out these versions on this first drive event, not least because they’re due later in early 2025. For the moment, Kia is focusing on the LX and EX levels, with the EX+ coming in shortly.

Quieter on the road but still has its limits

Our first drive of the 2025 Kia K4 revealed a sedan that’s quieter, more comfortable (thanks to the wraparound seats), with a roomier interior. However, the EX trim has its limits. The powertrain isn’t particularly responsive, and the added weight puts extra pressure on the gearbox. As a result, the driver must be more insistent on using the right pedal when accelerating. Sport mode doesn’t turn the car into a race car, but you can feel the synthetic “gear changes” and engine revs stretching a little further.

The steering is heavier too, but the K4 EX is clearly no sports sedan. Two other elements differentiate the naturally aspirated versions from the turbocharged ones: larger disc brakes on the GT-Line (in front) and a different suspension setup on the rear axle. Our test car had to make do with a torsion bar which, on the superb Texas roads, never flinched. GT-Lines have a multi-link arrangement, which should translate into healthier handling, especially on bad roads.

Interior: A Case Of Screens

As is increasingly the case these days, technological content has become yet another argument for attracting customers. The K4 is no exception to this trend, inheriting, like many other models in the Hyundai empire, this large digital panel on the dashboard. This houses two customizable 12.3-inch screens in GT-Line livery. Our K4 EX featured a single screen of the same size for all infotainment system applications. The rest of the display was more traditional behind the steering wheel, with gauges for speed, rev counter and that little central 4-inch screen for vehicle information.

Wireless functions for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, as is SiriusXM satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity. An induction charger for smart devices is added on the EX model. This model also benefits from six speakers, instead of the four on the K4 LX.

Safety and driving assistance are not forgotten, with forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, second-row occupant alert, intelligent cruise control with stop/start function, driver attention alert and, of course, eight airbags, all fitted as standard. Further up the range, the K4 EX adds blind spot collision avoidance assistance.

The GT-Line levels are equipped with highway driving assistance level 1 (GT-Line), while frontal collision avoidance assistance level 2, highway driving assistance level 2, parking assistance and blind spot display (in the screen behind the steering wheel) are exclusive to the top-pf-the-line GT-Line Limited.

Styling: Edgy design

Whether you like the new approach or not, the gamble seems calculated, mainly because the K4 resembles the brand’s SUVs. And, unlike its predecessor, the K4 looks like no other car on the market, with its daring exterior lighting and muscular bodywork around the wheel arches.

The front bumper, for example, features slim “T”-shaped DRLs, which also house the vertically positioned headlamps. On more accessible trims (LX, EX, and EX+), the lower part of the fascia remains sober, with a matt black plastic panel filling the gap between the ground and the grill. This touch is repeated at the base of the doors and even behind them.

By contrast, the sporty versions (GT-Line and GT-Line Limited) are a little more aggressive, with a more sculptural grille and gloss black plastic trim around the body and windows. As for this rear section, it is distinguished above all by the very elongated shape of the light strip, which also descends towards the ground on the rear wings, in short, a reminder of the front end.

Entry-level models (LX) feature 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, while EX and EX+ models get 17-inch alloy wheels. Finally, 18-inch wheels are bolted onto the two GT-Line sportier trims. The Kia K4 looks longer than it is, thanks to the unusual position of the rear door handle. In fact, it’s housed very close to the rear quarter window, not far from where the wide C-pillar rises vertically to the junction with the rear window. As for this rear section, it is distinguished above all by the very elongated shape of the light strip, which also descends towards the ground on the rear wings.

Pros

High-tech content (even on the base LX model)

A roomier interior

Better front seats

Cons

The new K4 is heavier

Not particularly fun-to-drive

No electrified option

Despite its manufacturer’s claims, the Kia K4 will not revolutionize the compact car category. Sure, its design is striking, especially with its utilitarian looks, but that’s about it. And it’s true that the equipment available (in option) comes from more expensive models, but the mechanicals haven’t changed and the K4, unlike its Elantra cousin at Hyundai, isn’t entitled to the hybrid alternative. Perhaps we’ll just have to wait for the arrival of the EV4 100% electric sedan to witness a small revolution in the compact segment.