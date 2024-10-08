First Drive: 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid Brings Efficiency But No AWD

San Diego, CA—Kia is one of only four manufacturers that still offers a minivan. Cudos to the Korean, as too many players have abandoned this segment to deliver more SUVs when the best family vehicle remains a minivan with those good old-fashioned sliding doors and space to spare.

The Carnival, Kia’s segment offering, was redesigned and rebranded in 2022. For 2025, it undergoes a mid-cycle redesign, with a major addition to the range: a hybrid variant. I travelled to the San Diego area to discover and test-drive the model and see the changes made for 2025.

Performance and driving experience

Daniel Rufiange

Engine : 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder + electric motor (Hybrid)

: 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder + electric motor (Hybrid) Power : 204 hp combined system output

: 204 hp combined system output Torque : 258 lb-ft combined

: 258 lb-ft combined Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Fuel Economy : 34 MPG city, 31 MPG highway, 33 MPG combined (Hybrid)

: 34 MPG city, 31 MPG highway, 33 MPG combined (Hybrid) Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs (V6 engine)

The performance of a hybrid model is measured differently. The 0-100 km/h time is irrelevant, while the average fuel consumption rating is all that matters.

In this respect, the Carnival Hybrid performs well, with an average of 6.9 litres / 100 km in the city, 7.6 litres on the highway, and 7.2 litres combined. In U.S. metrics, this translates to 34 MPG city, 31 MPG highway, and 33 MPG combined. Although this is slightly higher than the Toyota Sienna’s 6.5-litre average (or 36 MPG combined), Kia’s hybrid system lacks some of Toyota’s refinement. That said, we’ll need to explore and test it further, particularly the Carnival Hybrid’s three-phase brake regeneration system, which would benefit from extended testing.

Daniel Rufiange

The largest electric motor in a Kia hybrid

Daniel Rufiange

As for power, we’re treated to a cavalry of 242 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque, the work of a 1.6-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a 54 kW electric motor, the largest for a hybrid model from Kia. A six-speed automatic gearbox links the power to the wheels. The latter works smoothly and unobtrusively, which is an excellent quality for a transmission.

Is Kia late to the market with this hybrid variant? Yes and no. It should have done so earlier since it has the technology.

Moreover, the Kia Carnival Hybrid 2025’s handling holds no nasty surprises. Stability and comfort are the order of the day. However, if the power is decent, it may fall short when the seats are all occupied, and the luggage compartment is full. Fortunately, Kia has kept the V6 engine for 2025. We’re talking about 3500 lbs with the V6 and 3000 lbs for towing with the hybrid solution.

2025 Carnival Hybrid Interior

Daniel Rufiange

Inside is a series of refreshments that Kia has in store for its model: a new screen and next-generation multimedia system, the addition of a heads-up display starting with the SX version, a digital display rear-view mirror, new safety features, and a fun gadget with a voice recognition system.

Daniel Rufiange

The system can detect which seat a command originates from. For instance, if the right rear passenger requests to lower a window, the right sliding door window will automatically be rolled down. Note that with the hybrid version, the gear selector is now a shift-by-wire solution with no mechanical link to the gearbox.

Styling Doesn’t Change Much with the Hybrid

Daniel Rufiange

The changes in styling are minor. The headlights and taillights adopt a signature that aligns more with the brand’s recent models. New bumpers can also be found. A black package is available with SX models, blackening the roof rails, skid plates, wheels, mirrors, C-pillars, and window frames.

During the presentation, Kia mentioned that this model was aimed at soccer dads rather than soccer moms. Funny.

Pros:

Space to spare

V6 retained for 2025

Quality

Cons:

Weight (6504 lbs)

Rear seats are hard to manipulate

Power may not be enough once the vehicle is fully loaded (hybrid)

Is Kia late to the market with this hybrid variant? Yes and no. It should have done so earlier since it has the technology. While we’re at it, it may have gone for a plug-in hybrid version to take on the Chrysler Pacifica and get ahead of the Toyota Sienna. The technology is there (Sportage and Sorento).

It could also have offered all-wheel drive with this hybrid solution, which is sadly not the case.

North American consumers may still crave more options, but in the U.S.—where Kia is focusing its efforts on this model—the addition of all-wheel drive is a lower priority. Time will tell if the decision was the right one.