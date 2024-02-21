Mazda SUV Models Up Close (2024-2025): Smallest to Biggest

This guide is continuously updated for relevancy, accuracy, and the most recent info.

Mazda’s sport utilities don’t fall into the premium segment, but their glossy looks and typically higher-quality interior finishes give them that extra edge (without breaking the bank). With the newly introduced 2025 CX-70 mid-size, two-row family hauler and full-size 2024 CX-90, the Japanese automaker’s SUV lineup continues to grow. Here are all the latest models.

Mazda CX-30 – Subcompact SUV

Available models: CX-30 2.5 S, CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport, CX-30 2.5 S Preferred, CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition, CX-30 2.5 S Premium, CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo, CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium, CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 2024 Mazda CX-30. Photo: Mazda Key features: The 2.5 Carbon Turbo trim is new for 2024 New 10.25″ infotainment with wireless CarPlay/Auto 191-hp updated Skyactiv-G 2.5L standard

Mazda may have killed off the electric and hybrid MX-30 subcompact in the US just two years into production (yet still available in Canada). Still, the company’s CX-30 has been going strong since it first debuted in 2019 with no signs of slowing down. The agile CUV stands out with its refined design and engaging driving dynamics, making it a compelling choice for those seeking style and performance in a smaller package.

2024 CX-30. Photo: Mazda

For 2024, the 2.5 Carbon Turbo model introduces unique exterior styling alongside enhanced turbocharged performance. It also features a new 10.25” infotainment display, which now supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complete with touchscreen capabilities.

Mazda CX-5 – Compact Crossver SUV

Available models: CX-5 2.5 S Select, CX-5 2.5 S Preferred, CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition, CX-5 2.5 S Premium, CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus, CX-5 2.5 Carbon Turbo, CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium, CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature 2024 Mazda CX-5. Photo: Mazda Key features: Standard i-Activ all-wheel drive New Carbon Turbo package for 2024 CX-5 2.5 S gains 2 mpg fuel improvement

The CX-5 is the Japanese automaker’s best-selling vehicle across North America, known for its blend of sporty handling and a premium interior that rivals more expensive luxury brands. Unlike other compact crossovers, Mazda equips every CX-5 with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive instead of making it an option over the usual front-wheel-drive setup.

2023 CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature. Photo: Mazda

Powered by a 187 hp Skyactiv-G 2.5L, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, the quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode is a nice touch. New for 2024 is the sporty Carbon Turbo package with turbocharged performance, a two mpg fuel economy improvement for the CX-5 2.5 S models, and a couple of new exterior colours (Platinum Quartz and Zircon Sand Metallic) with the Carbon Turbo variant.

Mazda CX-50 – Compact SUV

Available models: CX-50 2.5 S Select, CX-50 2.5 S Preferred, CX-50 2.5 S Premium, CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus, CX-50 2.5 Turbo, CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition, CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium, CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 2024 Mazda CX-50 in Zircon Sand Metallic ($450 extra). Photo: Mazda Key features: Two engine options, including a 256 hp turbo Improved 2024 passenger comfort and conveniences New dampers and a recalibrated electric power-assist steering (EPAS) system

Compared to the CX-5, expect the CX-50 to offer a more spacious interior and broader stance. Despite some rumours, one is not replacing the other, with each CUV offering its benefits. That said, the 2024 CX-50 takes on a more rugged and capable persona, particularly with the new dampers and a recalibrated electric power-assist steering (EPAS) system for off-road adventures.

2024 CX-50. Photo: Mazda

And while the latest model brings improved passenger comfort and conveniences, including dual-zone automatic climate control with rear passenger vents, push-button start, a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, and more, the two powertrain options set it apart. Standard is the 187 hp 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine or the optional 256 hp 2.5L Turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Mazda CX-70 – Mid-Size SUV























Key features: A first-ever Mazda SUV and first Mazda with Alexa Three electrified powertrain options Sub-trunk design to hide valuables in trunk

While it’s a new mid-size SUV, the first-ever 2025 CX-70 remains a two-row model (you’ll need to jump up to CX-90 for a proper 8-passenger variant). Still, this newcomer promises top features, including three electrified powertrain options including two versions based on the e-SkyActiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine, and the other is an M-Hybrid Boost or an e-SkyActiv G PHEV.

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

Riding on optional black metal and machine-cut finished 21-inch wheels, the CX-70’s interior features remote-folding rear seats, an optimized rear cargo area with extra storage solutions, including a handy sub-trunk design to hide valuables, and Alexa, which is a Mazda-first. Overall, the interior has a more premium look and feel with high-quality materials and finishes, including the contrast of gray metallic inlays.

Mazda CX-90 – Full-Size SUV

Like its smaller CX-70 sibling, the CX-90 is a new offering from Mazda. Here’s our full 2024 CX-90 first-look preview. It’s the company’s first plug-in hybrid in North America with a market-specific e-Skyactiv G powertrain under the hood mounted lengthwise and connected through an eight-speed transmission to rear-wheel drive (Canadian vehicles will be available in “rear-biased” AWD only).

2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby

Inside, the lacey open stitching on the horizontally oriented dash looks a bit like a crocheted tablecloth, although designers say it’s meant to mimic the Japanese weaving technique of Kimihimo. It is as understated as you would expect a premium vehicle to be. The overall effect is spaciousness and calm. Other interior details include a 12.4-inch (31-cm) centre display, real burled Maple wood trim on the doors and spacious centre console, and Nappa leather seat fronts on the high trim levels.

For more, browse all our Mazda SUV reviews and news – new and older models.