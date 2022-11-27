4 Simple Ways to Increase Your Winter Tire Lifespan

The calendar has flipped over to winter, and it is time to put the winter tires on our vehicles. Although winter tires are mandatory only in some regions (including Quebec and the highways of British Columbia in Canada, for instance), we highly recommend switching to winters to stay safe on the road.

Whether you opt for a more pricey, premium winter tire or something equally capable without the sticker shock, like the Sailun Iceblazers trusted by over 1-million drivers in Canada alone, proper maintenance to get the most out of your winters is definitely prudent.

Sailun IceBlazer WST1 studdable winter tire

We are sure you don’t want to slide wildly across icy streets or spin out and find yourself stranded on the side of the road. If you have decided to reap the benefits of winter tires, it is your duty to take care of them to get the most out of your investment. Here are some tips to make your winter tires last longer.

First, a few winter tire facts to keep in mind

The job of a winter tire is a double-edged sword; its more profound tread depth and winter-ready formation signify that steering through snow is more trouble-free than the all-seasonal tire. However, you should keep in mind that the snow tire’s tread will wear much quicker in the frigid temperature as well as during changing driving conditions.

We suggest you drive slow in snowy and icy conditions. Remember, if you are moving at 19 miles or 30 kms per hour on ice, your vehicle will stop between 25 and 33 meters. Therefore, it is wise to leave adequate space between you and the car ahead to avoid hitting it in case of sudden changes in traffic.

While these are general rules for winter driving, they are of utmost importance for keeping the tires healthy for cornering and stopping.

Now, here are 4 simple things you can do to increase the life of your winter/snow tires this season and beyond.

1. Regular winter tire checkups

Photo: iStock

Like other mechanicals of your vehicle, your winter tires also require regular checkups. As the temperature drops, the tire pressure will likely drop, as well. Before any journey, always ensure that all the tires are properly inflated.

Underinflated tires do not only decrease the fuel economy but also cause the tires to wear quickly, thus affecting the car’s handling. Since we buy winter tires for improved handling on snow and ice, we kill the purpose of these tires altogether by not keeping a check on the pressure.

To know how much air you should fill in the tires, inspect the tire’s side or car’s owner manual.

2. Make sure to change ALL winter tires

Surprisingly, some drivers believe that they should change only two tires of their front-wheel-drive vehicle. It is so untrue and can be dangerous. So, what happens when you have two winter tires and two all-season ones?

Well, both sets of tires will handle the road differently, posing a threat to your safety. The tires with less grip will surely slip, making handling difficult. Buying four winter tires will cost you more upfront, but they are in your best interest. Besides, there are some great, affordable winter tire options as well including these 5 value-priced options.

3. Store your winter tires the right way

Photo: iStock When putting the winter rubber away for the season, keep these storage tips in mind: Store in dark, dry place (away from sunlight)

Keep them away from heaters and air ducts

Avoid places containing grease and/or oil

Ideally, prop them up away from possible water pooling

Wrap them up if possible

When the snow starts to melt on the road and it’s time to take your car out of winter storage, it is time to to switch the winter tires with all-season or summer tires. Of course, you need the winters to tackle the cold, wet, slushy, icy and snowy conditions next season. For the tires to stay good, you need to store them properly. And, of course, try to avoid running on winter tires in the summer months!

Ensure that you store them in a clean, dark and dry place, away from the direct sunlight. Moreover, you should keep them from any warm areas, so avoid storing them near heaters and air ducts.

Another tip for storing winters and preventing them from breaking down is to keep them away from places containing grease, oil or, any other substance. Traditionally, you should keep the winters in a garage, but you can keep them outside if you don’t have one.

However, ensure to place them on a raised stand so they don’t sit on pools of water. Try to wrap them in waterproof covers before storing them to ensure they stay fresh for the next season.

4. Winter tire replacement, when necessary

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio

While you take all precautions to store your winter tires, they will eventually break down. In fact, they need replacement much sooner than all-season and summer tires. In some provinces of Canada, you have to replace them when the tread depth reduces to 4/32 inches or about 3.2 mm.

Here’s our guide on long winter tires last – including how many seasons you can expect and some longevity considerations.

Winter tires are an extra expense, but they keep you safe in frigid conditions. Once you buy these, ensure you do everything to make them last longer. Follow the tips we shared above, and your winters will stay healthy for a long time.

Shopping for new winter tires? Check out our best winter tire buying guide here.