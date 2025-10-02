Review: Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2 Tires

In the region of North America where I live – the western part of the Great White North – weather heartbreak is an annual event. Flowers are in bloom everywhere, except here. Instead, we’re faced with yet another – Haha! Gotcha – “spring” snowfall that leaves keeners who have already put on their summer tires spinning in their driveways. Weather surprises like this are why Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2 Tires have never been more welcome.

Quick Specs: Tire Type : All-Weather

: All-Weather Season : Four-season, all weather (3PMSF)

: Four-season, all weather (3PMSF) Sizes : 58 sizes, from 16 to 22 inches rim diameter

: 58 sizes, from 16 to 22 inches rim diameter Tread Pattern : Evolving Traction grooves channel water and slush away from the tire

: Evolving Traction grooves channel water and slush away from the tire Tread Depth : 8.7 mm (11/32 in.)

: 8.7 mm (11/32 in.) Speed Rating : V 240 km/h (149 mph) or H (210 km/h or 130 mph), depending on tire size

: V 240 km/h (149 mph) or H (210 km/h or 130 mph), depending on tire size Load Index : 650 – 1,180 kg. (1,433 – 2,601 lbs) depending on tire size

: 650 – 1,180 kg. (1,433 – 2,601 lbs) depending on tire size Warranty: Standard 130,000 kilometres, or 80,000 miles tread wear guarantee Alternative brands: the Nokian Remedy WRG5, Michelin CrossClimate2, Bridgestone WeatherPeak, and Pirelli Scorpion WeatherActive.

All-weather tires, like the Assurance, have grown in popularity, especially in climates with unpredictable rain and snow events. And, these days, it seems there are more and more places where that applies.

They are a major upgrade from the familiar all-season tire, which in most of Canada are considered at-best “three-season” tires. Among the advantages of all-weather tires, you truly can drive all winter long on snowy and icy roads with performance very close to dedicated winter tires.

In particular, the rubber compound stays pliable enough to grip on ice when temperatures drop below 7C (45 F). That’s the point when all-season tires start to harden up and lose their grip – not the sort of thrill you’re looking for in rush-hour traffic.

Goodyear says the WeatherReady 2 has specialized polymers and silica in its tread compound that adapts to any weather condition. Proof of its winter performance is stamped in the sidewall with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation – a mark only permitted when a tire meets rigid testing standards in both Canada and the United States. The tire is made in the U.S. by the venerable North American brand.

But that’s not all – its symmetric tread design with independent tread blocks and wide circumferential grooves for water evacuation have been shaped to efficiently push water and slush away from the tire, making for excellent wet-weather performance. Goodyear calls it AquaTred Technology.

Most consumers, naturally, just want tires they don’t have to think about. They want them to be quiet, offer a smooth ride, last a long time and cling to pavement like a jaguar with its claws out when you need to need it.

Goodyear is not alone in developing excellent all-weather tires. Michelin, Bridgestone, Pirelli and Nokian all produce worthy competitors. You can read our other winter tire reviews here. So how do the Goodyear’s fare? We tested a set of WeatherReady2 tires on a sporty little Mazda 3, in snow, sun and like rain. Here’s what we found.

Tire Grip And Traction

Snow. Yeah, even in spring we get it – although not the wicked toe-freezing cold found in January. The WeatherReady 2 tires laughed as the fresh layer of white stuff. They gripped surely and confidently during stops, starts and swooping through road bends that could trigger spinouts in cars with all-season tires. Even heavy braking on the light snow failed to break the grip the WeatherReady 2s had on the road.

The result was a tremendous sense of confidence that takes the anxiety out of motoring on unexpectedly sketchy roads. Keep in mind, this test did not occur during the depths of the frigid season, so their performance during heavy snow and ice will have to be updated this coming winter.

The same was true when driven during the light rain I encountered during the test. In light rains, at least, hydroplaning is a thing of the past. I look forward (sort of) to testing the tires during heavy downpours and will update the review when that happens.

It’s equally impressive on dry pavement, providing stable handling, traction, and sure-footed braking. The steering is precise and the vehicle feels remarkably stable.

Tire Noise And Comfort Levels

Anyone who has driven vehicles with snow tires know they can ride a bit rough and transmit a fair amount of noise into the passenger cabin. Thankfully, the WeatherReady 2s have none of these faults.

Mazda 3s don’t have the best sound insulation, which means even summer tires can be a bit noisy. The WeatherReady 2s provided no noticeable increase in noise in the cabin compared to summer tires.

The ride was compliant, even over Calgary’s winter-ravaged, pothole-laden roads. The tires remained steady when travelling over seams eroded into the asphalt and took the jarring out of those nasty craters.

Durability and Wear

The WeatherReady 2s come with a generous 95,000-kilometre (60,000-mile) tread life warranty (conditions apply). As any new-car buyer knows, that beats the typical wear you can find on OEM tires. And while it’s not the highest in the industry, it does assure that owners who maintain their vehicles well and drive moderately will have their tires for a long time.

The tread pattern is designed to minimize irregular wear patterns, promoting even treadwear and extending the tire’s service life.

The treads also feature a built-in wear gauge, so you don’t have to be slipping a coin into the tread to know when it’s time to replace them.

Takeaway: Is The Assurance WeatherReady 2 Worth Buying?

The Assurance WeatherReady 2 hits the pricing sweet spot. It’s well below the cost of premium tires but much better quality than the bargain brands on the market. Its performance is truly all-weather capable, the ride is comfortable, and the endurance makes it a great value for many different types of vehicles.

The endurance of the tire will vary with your driving habits. If you’re a moderate driver, these tires will take you over any condition of pavement safely for many miles. And it’s a great bonus for those in winter climates not to have to switch them out twice a year.