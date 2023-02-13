Adventure 1 Electric Camper by Canadian-Based Potential

Don’t let the Adventure 1’s camper looks fool you. Sure, it features everything a VanLifer would want, from sleeping quarters to kitchen duties, this futuristic-looking home on wheels is a proper getaway vehicle with the specs to support it. Or as the Canadian-based company puts it, an “expedition camper trailer that drives.”

Part EV camper, part UTV, Potential built this machine on a tube steel frame with an advanced independent suspension that adjusts damping and stiffness for depending on the road ahead; all part of the van’s Off-Road OS, reading the terrain and feeding info back to the ECU in real time to make performance adjustment on the fly. Again, this ain’t your conventional camper van.

Powered by a dual motor with all-wheel drive, the Adventure 1 serves up 350 horsepower, 737 ft.lb of torque, and 100 miles/160 km off off-road electric range, according the the company. And thanks to its slender 64-inch wide track, accessing more remote ATV trails makes it more possible to truly get off the unbeaten track, and setup camp in remote destinations.

Now, the fun stuff. Sleeping two comfortably, there’s an integrated full-size bed that folds and zips up into a waterproof and rustproof compartment inside. Outside at the rear, is a pull-out modular kitchen with fridge, accessories, a pair of propane-fuelled burners, and even a sink. No need for a kitchen like this? Remove it entirely, allowing more storage space including a pair of full-size dirt bikes that sit behind the rear seats. Showers and water duties are covered by a 40L integrated water storage cleanly built into the kitchen.