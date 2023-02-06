Nissan SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

The Nissan SUV model lineup has grown significantly the past 5 years or so. The Japanese automaker now pretty much has a sport utility for everyone, including all-new models like the Ariya EV and redesigned versions of their most popular including the Pathfinder. The Juke? That quirky little thing is gone in North America.

Smallest to largest, here are all the Nissan SUV and crossovers currently on sale across the US and Canada:

Nissan Kicks – Subcompact Crossover SUV















Key features: Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA) and Intelligent Cruise Control standard on all trims Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity standard SV and SR get 8-inch touchscreen (7-inch touchscreen with Kicks S)

If you’re looking for a stylish small SUV with enough tech to justify its price tag, the Nissan Kicks may be the answer, first arriving to North America for 2018 (here’s our 2018 Kicks review). The city crossover boasts a 1.6L four-cylinder engine good for 122 horsepower. The mill sends power to front wheels only through a CVT transmission.

Unfortunately, AWD is non-existent for this model. Nissan estimates fuel economy of 31 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway; or 7.7 L/100 km city, 6.6 highway, and 7.2 combined. The entry-level 2022 Kicks S started at around $19,700 (C$20,548 in Canada), but jumps to $20,290 for 2023. Three flavours include S, SV and SR.

The small crossover saw a 2021 redesign with new exterior styling, more refined interior and enhanced connectivity. The 2023 Kicks adds the safety package — Nissan Safety Shield — as standard, including emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and more.

Nissan Juke – Subcompact Crossover SUV







Key features: Less quirky-looking than before (still quirky, though) 19-inch wheels Plenty of top cabin features as standard

Well, the Nissan Juke has been discontinued across North America, making room for the less powerful and arguably much less ugly Nissan Kicks. However, the odd-ball subcompact – which was available from 2010 to 2018 – is still available in overseas markets and is redesigned for 2021, toning down its polarizing looks.

The 2021 finds Juke 19-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and a host of driver-assist features including forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic-sign recognition, driver attention monitoring, and so on.

The power comes from a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder producing 117 horsepower or a hybrid system containing a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder gasoline and single electric motor. The gasoline engine pairs witheither standard six-speed manual or optionalseven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The hybrid has its own drivetrain with two gears for the electric motor and four for the gasoline mill.

Nissan Ariya – Battery Electric Compact Crossover SUV



Available exclusively on the 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere, 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with unique aero wheel cover color treatment provide a luxurious distinction.







Key features: Up to 304 miles of electric range Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assists comes standard Futuristic styling

Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya first debuted in mid 2020. For 2023, the Nissan Ariya is all-new with an EPA estimated range of up to 304 miles for the Venture+ model, according to Nissan.

Among the Ariya’s useful tech features will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a voice command system programmed to recognize natural speech to operate the car’s secondary systems.

All Ariya trims will come standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assists, including familiar items like pedestrian detection with front and rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. A ProPilot Assist 2.0 system will allow semi-autonomous highway driving, with Nissan’s e-Pedal providing one-pedal driving.

Nissan Rogue Sport / Nissan Qashqai – Compact Crossover SUV

















Key features: Great storage space & solutions for a compact SUV Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges & 5.0-inch centre meter colour display on instrument panel 7.0-inch colour touch-screen display standard

Sitting between the Rogue and Kicks, the Nissan Rogue Sport (called the Qashqai in Canada) has a sharper design and is bigger than before. The 2.0L DOHC 16-valve, 4-cylinder mill creates 141 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 147 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. For 2022, Rogue Sport is available in nine exterior colours.

The power goes to the front wheels via continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which is the sole gearbox. All-wheel-drive is optional. The EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway for front-wheel-drive model.

Inside the compact SUV, Nissan focused on a more driver-oriented cockpit for a more “sporty, fun-to-drive feel” as the company puts it, including a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat as standard. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectively also come standard, and Nissan’s Divide-N-Hide Cargo System on the Rogue Sport SV and SL makes storage duties more convenient (coupled with ample storage with the 2nd row folded down: 61.1 cu. ft.).

Read the full story – 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

Nissan Rogue – Compact Crossover SUV













Key features: New turbo engine with more power and torque 2023 Rogue SV adds the new Midnight Edition package More refined interior cabin with updated seating

Nissan had done an excellent job updating the new 2021 Rogue by giving it more attention to detail and improving the level of refinement. The result is a crossover with better seating placement and a more refined interior, offering plenty of standard and optional facilities.

The 2022 Rogue comes with a revamped powertrain, and the 2023 Rogue SV adds the new Midnight Edition package with blacked-out details like black wheels, gloss-black exterior mirror caps and a gloss-black front V-motion grille.

The 181-hp 2.5L four-cylinder is now replaced by a more powerful 1.5L turbo three-cylinder generating 201 horsepower, mated to a CVT. The official EPA fuel economy is better than the 2.5L mill (27/35 mpg city/highway); the turbo returns 30/37 mpg city/highway for FWD and 28/35 mpg city/highway for AWD. The price starts at $27,360 for the 2023 Rogue — that’s up from the 2022’s $26,700 starting price point.

Read our full story – 2021 Nissan Rogue SV Review

Nissan Murano – Mid-Size SUV









Key features: Standard V6 makes 260-hp All-wheel drive is available for those who want it Some premium features come standard on all trims

The mid-size Murano is an interesting one because it often gets cross-shopped with luxury competitors, especially since its 2015 redesign. While it’s not technically a luxury SUV, it’s styling with touches of chrome, the V-motion grille, C-shaped LED lighting, floating-roof look, and aerodynamically sculpted roof look more upscale. The Midnight Edition package on the Murano SV steps is up even further.

A 3.5L V6 making 260-hp and 240 lb-ft of torque comes standard, coupled with optional all-wheel drive; fuel figures are rated at 20 mpg city and 28 mpg highway for front-wheel drive models.

Murano trims for 2023 include S, SV, SL and Platinum, and they all get Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 8-inch touchscreen, a bunch of USB ports, and SiriusXM satellite radio as standard.

Nissan Pathfinder – Mid-Size SUV













Key features: Worthy off-road features with 2023 Rock Creek grade Improved towing capacity and AWD with 2022 redesign Available 12.3-inch full-colour digital dashboard

Nissan’s mid-size Pathfinder has been going strong for 35 years — for 2022, the Pathfinder hits the market hard with a rugged look and redesign, a more responsive 9-speed transmission paired to 4WD, better towing capabilities, seating for 8, and a massive 12.3-inch digital dashboard, to get things started.

The 2023 Pathfinder adds the new Rock Creek grade (adding to the S, SV, SL and Platinum lineup) with off-road-inspired features including a lifted and tuned suspension, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber, a tubular roof rack and more. The Pathfinder made our list of the best off-road family SUVs.

Under the hood is the same 3.5L Direct Injection V6 from the previous generation, making 248-hp and 259 lb-ft of torque. But it’s now matte to an improved 9-speed transmission Nissan promises the next-generation Pathfinder “provides a smooth, strong, direct vehicle response.”

Read more — New Pathfinder’s redesign draws on its rugged, adventure-going roots

Nissan Armada – Full-Size SUV















Key features: 2023 model gains more standard tech and features Burly V8 with 400 horsepower Premium-looking 3-row SUV without the huge price tag

The largest SUV in Nissan’s lineup, the Armada received a hefty 2021 refresh inside and out, including worthy exterior styling changes, mainly up front. From a more rugged yet upscale exterior design to a simplified interior gaining additional tech and features.

For 2023, the full-size SUV offers an improved list of premium features and technologies including the addition of Amazon Alexa Built-in. The Armada SV entry-level model adds standard remote engine start, LED front fog lights and an auto-dimming rear view mirror with universal garage door opener; while the mid-range SL now gets a heated steering wheel at no charge.

The big hauler is powered by an equally big engine — the 5.6L Endurance V8 making 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive Shift Control and Downshift Rev Matching that above all helps with fuel economy.

Read more about the Armada’s recent refresh — Nissan’s Full-Size Armada SUV Gains a Cleaner Interior & Refined Exterior Looks