Ford SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Ford EcoSport

Subcompact Crossover SUV (DISCONTINUED)



The smallest vehicle in the Ford SUV stable returns for 2020 with some of its more popular features available more widely across its four-model lineup.

In back, a Cargo Management System is standard on SE and above, helping EcoSport owners make efficient use of every inch of cargo space, thanks to a lightweight moveable floorboard. Key features: 2.0L Ti-VCT engine with 166-hp and Auto StartStop Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive Ample storage for a subcompact crossover

Editor’s Note: The EcoSport has been discontinued. But you can still buy used models up to 2022 model year.

It’s the smallest utility vehicle in Ford’s lineup, and a great alternative to the Escape if subcompact size is important. Plus, it gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with four-wheel drive and a 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission (with Auto Start-Stop), making a respectable 166 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 149 lb.-ft.

First introduced in 2018, the latest EcoSport offers some decent optional features that make this little hauler a worthy choice. From the power moonroof, ambient lighting to an 8-inch LCD touch screen — but these are options. Trims include the S, SE, SES, and Titanium — the latter two get 6-way power driver’s seat as standard, with the Titanium offering ActiveX seating materials.

The 2022 SE also offers an Appearance Package for more style, and the SES Black Appearance package keeps it standard for 2022.

Ford did a good job giving the EcoSport adequate storage: the swing gate rear door opposed to the typical hatch style door offers easy access to cargo without having to open the door completely. The EcoSport SE steps it up a cargo cover and package tray.

Ford Escape

Compact Crossover SUV





















The Escape has been going strong for over two decades, and along with the F-150 pickup, is the Blue Oval’s top-selling vehicle. Basically, it’s the OG of compact crossover SUVs, and we’re sure somebody you know does or has owned one.

But it was in 2020 the Escape went through a complete transformation, entering its 4th-generation and reintroducing the hybrid — at the time, the only small utility offering a hybrid and plug in hybrid powertrain option.

The 2022 Escape stands lower, wider and longer, while adding some new packages: Titanium Elite Package, SEL Stealth AWD package and SE Sport Appearance Package. Power comes from a 1.5L engine with FWD with 28/34/30 mpg city/highway/combined fuel rating and 181-hp, or opt for the optional 250- hp 2.0L with an available tow package for the SEL, Titanium trims. Hybrid options include the 2.5L Hybrid or 2.5L Plug-in Hybrid for the SE, SEL, and Titanium models.

Ford Bronco Sport

Compact Crossover SUV

2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series in Area 51. Photo: Ford









The Bronco Sport small SUV comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, which gives the driver a close look at the trail ahead courtesy of an available class-exclusive front off-road camera. Photo: Ford

Bronco Sport features an available storage area below the second-row, passenger-side seat to store dirty or wet gear. Photo: Ford

Some human-centered design features in the Bronco Sport include available zipper pockets on the seatbacks to help users safely and easily transport gear. Photo: Ford



Bronco Sport finds standard Terrain Management System featuring up to seven available G.O.A.T. Modes. Photo: Ford

Sport trim comes standard with SYNC 3 and an 8-inch touchscreen, which includes compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Photo: Ford

2021 Bronco Sport is an available interior bike rack that lets adventurers transport two 27.5-inch bikes inside the vehicle. Photo: Ford

Every Bronco Sport comes standard with a bottle opener mounted in the cargo area. Photo: Ford

The limited-edition Bronco Sport First Edition series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat. Photo: Ford

2021 Bronco Sport offers available 29-inch all-terrain tires for better off-road performance. Photo: Ford

Key features: 4×4 off-road capability in a small SUV Smart storage and cargo solutions designed for adventure-seekers Over 100 factory-backed standalone accessories

When Ford put together its plan for the Bronco’s comeback, it identified the need for a smaller model below the main 2- and 4-door off-roader – something that was more of an everyday vehicle for a customer base evenly split between male and female buyers. And while the Bronco Sport may share DNA with compact SUV sibling Ford Escape, the similarities end there.

The Bronco Sport Badlands – the most off-road focused grade available, much like Jeep’s Trailhawk trim – gets the 2.0L EcoBoost with 250-hp at 5,500 rpm, 8.8-inches of ground clearance, which is an inch more than the Escape and contributes to competitive departure, approach and breakover angles.

All other Bronco Sports (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks) get the base 1.5L engine making 181-hp at 6,000 rpm. Truly built for adventure, there are more than 100 factory-backed standalone accessories, can haul two mountain bikes standing up inside in the back trunk, and despite its small size and like its large Bronco sibling, gets 4×4 off-road capability.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Compact EV SUV















































































Key features: Ford Co-Pilot360 now standard across all trims Latest Mach-E Premium gains a lot of upgrades including improved electric range A long list of trim choices with different battery options

Whether you’re a Mustang fan looking to add a new pony to the stable or simply shopping for a new battery electric compact crossover SUV with cargo, sporty looks, and on-demand torque, the Mach-E may just mark all the boxes.

The Mach-E has only been around a few years now, but the latest models gain new features.

The updated Premium grade gains 13 miles electric range with the Extended Range battery, now rated at 290 miles; every model now gets Ford Co-Pilot360 as standard; and Carbonized Gray Metallic and Vapor Blue Metallic join the 2022/2023 colour palette.

The Mach-E California Route 1 is now AWD only (gone is the RWD option), GT and GT Performance Edition now includes a panoramic fixed-glass roof as standard, and Premium models with Extended Range Battery and GT Performance Edition get Ford’s new Nite Pony Package with some stellar styling upgrades — from 19-inch gloss wheels and blacked-out front and rear lower fascia, to new door-cladding and stealthier dark mirror caps.

Ford Edge

Medium-Sized Crossover SUV 2023 Ford Edge ST.

2023 Ford Edge Titanium.

2023 Ford Edge Titanium.

2023 Ford Edge with available SYNC4 and Alexa Built-In.

2023 Ford Edge. Key features: 12-inch centre stack screen largest in segment A large wheel selection with customization options New ST-Line with the blacked-out ST looks (but without the ST power)

First introduced back in 2007, the medium-sized Edge is in some ways a larger Escape on steroids yet not quite the family hauler you get with the mid-size Explorer. But this SUV is tech-savvy and sets itself apart with the Edge ST — a 335-hp performance-minded utility vehicle with a burly 2.7L DOHC 24-valve EcoBoost V6 under the hood.

All other Edge trims — the SE, SEL, new ST-Line, and Titanium — get the standard 2.0L DOHC 16-valve twin-scroll EcoBoost putting down a not-too-shabby 250-hp itself, plus Carbonized Gray and Lithium Gray colours added in 2021.

For those who love the pricier Edge ST’s fast looks but might not need all that performance, enter the new ST-Line adopting details like the black ST beltline molding, 20-inch gloss black wheels, fog lamps, and black roof rack side rails, to name a few.

Ford Explorer

Mid-Size SUV 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available for order at your local Ford Dealer.

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available for order at your local Ford Dealer.

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available for order at your local Ford Dealer. Key features: Explorer ST packs 400-hp and 415 lb.-ft of torque Explorer Timberline is rugged and truly built for adventure Growing wheel lineup now at eight options across the range

Like the Escape, the Explorer is an OG in the SUV segment. The mid-size hauler is the all-time, best-selling SUV across North America, and frankly, it keeps getting better in all the right ways. Especially the popular XLT model which now offers the XLT Sport Appearance Package for added style — from the Carbonized Gray-painted grille bars and mesh insert, to the sleek 10-spoke 20-inch grey wheels and lower bodyside cladding insert along with skid plate elements.

The Explorer got a complete redesign in 2020, adding the first-ever Explorer ST packing 400-hp 415 lb.-ft. of torque thanks to Ford’s specially tuned 3.0L EcoBoost engine, which when equipped with the Class III Trailer Tow Package, will tow up 5,600 pounds — compare that to the standard 2.3L EcoBoost’s 5,300 pounds towing capacity.

Also new is the Explorer Timberline introduced in 2021 — a more rugged version sporting steel skid plates, higher ground clearance, and improved towing. The Timberline sits on heavier-duty shocks and Bridgestone Dueler 265/65/18-inch all-terrain tires formulated to balance grip and low noise.

Ford Expedition

Full-Size SUV 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. Photo: Ford

Preproduction Timberline model with available Ford Accessories shown. Available winter 2022.

Preproduction Timberline model with optional features shown. Available winter 2022.

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. Photo: Ford











Key features: Powerful new Expedition Stealth Edition Performance Package Timberline off-road model with F-150 Raptor’s skid plate New driver-assist and connected technologies

Ford’s flagship SUV is also its largest, and like the Explorer, this full-size 3-row beast keeps getting better. It also now gets the Timberline model making it most off-road-capable Expedition ever, which adds a heavy-duty underbody skid plate taken from the F-150 Raptor, alongside other performance upgrades.

Power comes from a 3.5L EcoBoost putting down 380-hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, but jumps up significantly on the Timberline and Stealth models to 440-hp and 510 lb.-ft. of torque. The 3.5L GTDI 4×2 offers 9,300 lbs. towing capacity.

In terms of tech, the latest Expedition is packed with new features including Ford BlueCruise, the new SYNC connectivity setup, and Ford Power-Up over-the-air software updates. Plus, an optional 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster levels up the new instrument panel.

Ford Bronco

Full-Size SUV













Key features: Sasquatch Package now expands 7-speed manual transmission offerings New dealer-installed options including tube doors Up to seven driver-selectable modes and two available 4×4 systems

Available in either a 2- or 4-door body style, across several different models, plus the beefed-up Sasquatch Package, there’s pretty much a Ford Bronco for everyone (and we’re not talking the small Bronco Sport here).

Add two powertrain options to the full-size Bronco mix, including the base 275-hp 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost or optional 315-hp 2.7L EcoBoost V6 — premium fuel improves power to 300-hp and 330-hp, respectively. The 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, while Ford did the right thing and offers the larger EcoBoost mill with a 7-speed manual stick shift. Nice.

If you’ve held out for the Bronco since it was recently launched, well, that’s a good thing because the latest features include new dealer-installed options including available tube doors and a nifty Slide-Out Tailgate Table. Also, two new exterior colours options are added now, coupled with more enthusiast hardware like the new front-bumper option with integrated fog lights and tow hooks. Plus, the Sasquatch Package expands the manual transmission Bronco to two- and four-door models.

