The Redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Remains a Beast But With Enhanced Everyday Usability

It’s been less than a decade since the Mercedes‑AMG GT Coupé first arrived in North America. This German high-performance coupe exemplifies everything AMG stands for, from its blend of sleek design to its next-level performance courtesy of potent engines that deliver dynamic acceleration. And it’s ready to take on the Americans, like the new Corvette and Ford’s most powerful, street-legal Mustang to date.

Aside from big power and handling updates, it includes enhanced everyday usability achieved through expanded interior space, excellent visibility from all angles, and the option for a 2+2 seating configuration.

GT 55 and GT 63 both powered by a 4.0L Biturbo V8

For 2024, the GT Coupe enters its second generation and will be sold in two variants in North America: the GT 55 and GT 63, both of which are powered by a 4.0L Biturbo V8 that is paired with a 9-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+’s 577 horsepower V8 engine.

Specs: the most powerful GT Mercedes-AMG has ever built

GT 55 GT 63 Engine 4.0L Biturbo V8 4.0L Biturbo V8 Horsepower 469-hp @ 5,500 – 6,500 rpm 577-hp @ 5,500 – 6,500 rpm Torque 516 lb.-ft. @ 2,250 – 4,500 rpm 590 lb.-ft. @ 2,500 – 5,000 rpm Transmission 9-speed multi-clutch automatic 9-speed multi-clutch automatic Drive system layout Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Acceleration (0-60 mph) 3.8 seconds (est.) 3.1 seconds (est.) Top Speed (mph) 183 196

For the GT 55, the V8 will produce 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, while the GT 63 will churn out 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque which will make it the most powerful GT Mercedes-AMG has ever built. The top-level GT R trim for the outgoing model, also powered by a 4.0L Biturbo V8, produced 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque.

The V8, assembled entirely by hand at AMG’s Affalterbach facility in Germany, has several new features including a new oil pan, repositioned intercooler, and active crankcase ventilation. AMG engineers credit the extra torque output for the GT 63 to higher turbo boost pressure, greater engine airflow, and improved engine software.

The 9-speed multi-clutch transmission replaces the 7-speed multi-clutch unit used in the outgoing model. It uses a wet start-off clutch in place of a torque converter, which reduces weight and improves accelerator pedal response.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+

Both GT models utilize 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive which features a fully variable torque split between front and rear axles that automatically adjusts distribution based on road conditions and driver input. An electromechanical clutch connects the permanently powered rear axle to the front axle, which can split engine torque from 50:50 to pure rear-wheel drive.

The GT Coupe’s suspension features a multi-link front and rear setup, with an extensive use of aluminum to reduce weight. All suspension links, steering knuckles, and wheel carriers at the front and rear are made from forged aluminum.

As for construction, like its predecessor, the GT Coupe’s body shell is a mix of lightweight materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, and fiber composites. Notable components include an aluminum shear plate on the underbody, integrated front and rear struts, and a magnesium instrument panel.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ with flat, horizontally connected taillights at the rear with a 3D-shaped light dots signature. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ with 20-inch standard or 21-inch optional wheels.

From a design standpoint, the new GT Coupe cuts a similar profile to that of its predecessor with a long hood-short deck profile. A large AMG-specific radiator grille, flared haunches, deployable rear spoiler, flush-mounted door handles, and large alloy wheels (20-inch standard, 21-inch optional), are amoung its notable features.

New LED lighting includes three “light dots” for the daytime running lights at the front and flat, horizontally connected taillights at the rear with a 3D-shaped light dots signature.

Enhanced everyday usability with expanded interior space, improved visibility from all angles, and the option for 2+2 seating configuration.

On the inside, optional rear seating is a new feature highlight. The 2+2 format is designed for small bags and briefcases, or human occupants under five feet tall.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ interior front cabin Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ interior rear seats

As for tech, the cabin is dominated by the presence of two large digital screens. The driver instrument cluster is a 12.3-inch configurable display, while an 11.9-inch multimedia touch panel anchors the center console. The latter is powered by Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment software.

Powered AMG sport seats with integrated headrests are standard, but AMG Performance seats with integrated headrests and ventilation are optionally available. A variety of seat trims are also available, including single and two-tone Nappa leather with diamond quilting and several color stitching options. Dimensions Wheelbase (in.) 106.3

Length (in.) 186.1

Width (in.) 78.1

Height (in.) 53.3

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will go on sale in the second quarter of 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Images: