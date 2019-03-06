Alfa Romeo kills two birds with one stone at the Geneva International Motor Show 2019 revealing the stylish, compact Tonale Concept utility.

The Italian automaker’s first crossover to join its larger Stelvio sibling (reviewed here), and its first plug-in hybrid, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale will enter full production mode in 2020, jumping into a fiercely competitive small utility market and going up against the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

New Alfa Romeo SUV Styling

From a styling point alone, Alfa’s new entry looks gorgeous; despite being a concept, what we see on the show floor is already production-worthy, void of the typical over-the-top pre-production design features. The Tonale follows the characteristics that are typical of each Alfa Romeo model, from the proportions to features like the telephone dial wheels and the triple headlamps.

Also check out: Everything You Need to Know About the New Alfa Romeo SUV

Based on the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X platform, it’s safe to say the Tonale is a shrunken Stelvio — which is typically how the compact / mid-size SUV relationships seems to work these days as automakers keep blasting out variations of their utility vehicles in every size imaginable.

With features like a sharp nose with an extended front overhang, low roofline paired to the traditional Alfa shield grille and slender three-bulb headlights, and of course, those distinct wheels, the beautifully sculpted Tonale PHEV will likely be a front-wheel-drive similar to its Jeep counterpart, along with an AWD option that may see power via a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

But we’re just guessing here. Either way, we’re excited to see Alfa Romeo’s first crossover hit the scene next year.

Up Next: Best 2019 & 2020 Small SUVs & Crossovers

Alfa Romeo Tonale Photos: